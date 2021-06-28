 Skip to content
 
(Al Jazeera)   Lebanese gas prices could double as fuel subsidies end, potentially leading to a catastrophic rash of empty tanks in Subarus   (aljazeera.com) divider line
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lebanon seemed like a nice place to visit before all this started going down. Hopefully the people can get the assholes "running" things out of office.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the hell cares about Lebanese gas prices?  God wanted man to be with woman.  Any other kind of petrol is sinful.
 
jtown
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
blogbaladi.comView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
On the other hand no country on earth is safer from US invasion right now.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

morg: On the other hand no country on earth is safer from US invasion right now.


The Us doesn't invade countries. We assist with unrest and/ or unwanted leadership.

/s
 
Loucifer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: Lebanon seemed like a nice place to visit before all this started going down. Hopefully the people can get the assholes "running" things out of office.


Last time things were nice there, Cyrus the Great was in charge.
 
Tymast
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BenjaminGrimm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Snicker... Nice one subby.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Considering their main port blew up last year, and destroyed most of their economy, that country is Farked and gas subsidies are the least of their worries.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fark user image 250x441
Considering their main port blew up last year, and destroyed most of their economy, that country is Farked and gas subsidies are the least of their worries.


Considering that their populace and what's left of their economy are hopelessly dependent on those subsidies, and the entire country is likely to riot, burn the place to the ground, and murder whichever scapegoats they have near at hand if those subsidies end, I think the concern is justified.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: morg: On the other hand no country on earth is safer from US invasion right now.

The Us doesn't invade countries. We assist with unrest and/ or unwanted leadership.

/s


The Us doesn't invade countries. We assist with unrest and/ or unwanted leadership if that country has resources we want access to.
 
