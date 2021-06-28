 Skip to content
 
(Al Jazeera)   Country invaded and overthrown by the United States complains about new attacks being a blatant violation of their sovereignty   (aljazeera.com) divider line
13
    More: Followup, Iraq War, Militia, Armed forces, Iraq, Joe Biden, 2005 in Iraq, President of the United States, overnight US air attack  
13 Comments
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Silly country. We only respect sovereignty when it's backed up by nukes. Which is why we don't want to let anyone else have those.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someday some other country is going to launch air strikes in Idaho to destroy some white terrorist militia camps and what is left of the United States under the rule of President for Life Ivanka will scream about our sovereignty.

And the people of Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Laos, Cambodia, most of Latin America, and most of Africa will share a collective giggle.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

QuesoDelicioso: Silly country. We only respect sovereignty when it's backed up by nukes. Which is why we don't want to let anyone else have those.


Funny we seem to be respecting the sovereignty of venezuela, syria and cuba quite a lot and they dont have nukes yet their governments all deserve a firing squad.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sovereignty is only measurable in anti-aircraft capability.
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: Someday some other country is going to launch air strikes in Idaho to destroy some white terrorist militia camps and what is left of the United States under the rule of President for Life Ivanka will scream about our sovereignty.

And the people of Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Laos, Cambodia, most of Latin America, and most of Africa will share a collective giggle.


And as long as it was a surgical strike not hitting any civilians, I'll applaud them.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And after we did such a good job there >.>

Pulling Out of Iraq (with Patrick Warburton and Ken Davitian)
Youtube hqi3TpE0FGI
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: QuesoDelicioso: Silly country. We only respect sovereignty when it's backed up by nukes. Which is why we don't want to let anyone else have those.

Funny we seem to be respecting the sovereignty of venezuela, syria and cuba quite a lot and they dont have nukes yet their governments all deserve a firing squad.


Same attack hit Syria.  Also we openly supported at least one attempted coup in Venezuela.  Cuba has one of the rare agreements the US hasn't broken.  And with new uses for Guantánamo, expect us to avoid Cuba just to keep it.

So no, America considers sovereignty some sort of "American Exceptionalism" that only she gets.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: QuesoDelicioso: Silly country. We only respect sovereignty when it's backed up by nukes. Which is why we don't want to let anyone else have those.

Funny we seem to be respecting the sovereignty of venezuela, syria and cuba quite a lot and they dont have nukes yet their governments all deserve a firing squad.


Well... not exactly. We has justification for being there in the first place, and we've allowed our mission to evolve into a somewhat open-ended "protect the SDF / Rojava" role.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: QuesoDelicioso: Silly country. We only respect sovereignty when it's backed up by nukes. Which is why we don't want to let anyone else have those.

Funny we seem to be respecting the sovereignty of venezuela, syria and cuba quite a lot and they dont have nukes yet their governments all deserve a firing squad.


Are you really comparing Cuba with Syria?  Have you ever been to either place?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sorry we crashed you car. Here are the keys back.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Sovereignty is only measurable in anti-aircraft capability.


I apologize for yesterday.  That's perfect.  Spot on.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

wejash: Someday some other country is going to launch air strikes in Idaho to destroy some white terrorist militia camps and what is left of the United States under the rule of President for Life Ivanka will scream about our sovereignty.

And the people of Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Laos, Cambodia, most of Latin America, and most of Africa will share a collective giggle.


A woman president for life?

How progressive.
 
dave0821
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: lolmao500: QuesoDelicioso: Silly country. We only respect sovereignty when it's backed up by nukes. Which is why we don't want to let anyone else have those.

Funny we seem to be respecting the sovereignty of venezuela, syria and cuba quite a lot and they dont have nukes yet their governments all deserve a firing squad.

Are you really comparing Cuba with Syria?  Have you ever been to either place?


Report yourself to the reeducation facility citizen.
How dare you show any support for communism
 
