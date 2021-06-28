 Skip to content
(AP News)   Boat spotted by fisherman that was adrift off the Turks and Caicos island is found to have 20 dead people aboard including women and children, Authorities say they have ruled out foul play, but not a stowaway vampire   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Turks and Caicos Islands, Grand Turk Island, Caicos Islands Police Force, Cockburn Town, Canadian citizen Srikajamukam Chelliah, Sri Lanka, Grand Turk island, Caicos Islands  
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty creepy
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Ok, that's way over 30 days I'm waiting so it better be free.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
dibs on nicole kidman!
 
aperson
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm putting my money on CO poisoning.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I've seen this movie. Five well-placed gallons of gasoline and a road flare should help us avoid the worst outcomes.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Do we know where Hillary was at the time? I'm just asking questions.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Do we know where Hillary was at the time? I'm just asking questions.


it's cool, she was hanging out with a fence.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

aperson: I'm putting my money on CO poisoning.


Or religious poisoning.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Carbon Monoxide poisoning?
 
daffy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Bermuda Triangle.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Well, we're out of information after two paragraphs, so here's a bunch of unrelated but similar events to flesh this bad boy out."
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's F'ed up. If they didn't all die at the same time I would imagine the survivors would give the dead an undignified ocean burial rather than let them rot on deck.
/I blame Sidney 'Kraken' Powell
 
nyclon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Excellent reference subby, you made my evening!
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Police Commissioner Trevor Botting said the boat appeared to have come from outside the Caribbean and authorities did not think it had the Turks and Caicos as its destination.

Since they said it's not from the Caribbean, I'm wondering if it could be a boat of refugees from Morocco who got swept into the Atlantic while trying to reach Spain. If so, they probably died of dehydration. Ugh.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Police Commissioner Trevor Botting said the boat appeared to have come from outside the Caribbean and authorities did not think it had the Turks and Caicos as its destination.

Anything you put in the Atlantic off the Iberian peninsula or North Africa will eventually drift to roughly around the Bahamas.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

nyclon: Wanted for questioning
[Fark user image image 474x815]


Somebody call the Hoof GP.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Caicos is better than Turks, IMO.

Kidding aside, that's horrible. Having been to Haiti a few times, I can understand people trying to escape out of desperation. I assume the DR will ship them right back, if they get caught across the border.

That said, Haitians are a different type of people. Their social, and hygienic norms are vastly different. Flying into/out of there, be one of the 1st to use the bathroom. After 30 minutes that thing will look worse than an outhouse on Sunday morning at a frat house on homecoming weekend.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

berylman: That's F'ed up. If they didn't all die at the same time I would imagine the survivors would give the dead an undignified ocean burial rather than let them rot on deck.
/I blame Sidney 'Kraken' Powell


If you're adrift, the dead are possibly your last chance at survival. Don't chuck em overboard willy nilly.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Did they check for a giggling Briton in the hold catching flies?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yeah, you gotta watch out for sea-faring vampires. They travel on blood vessels.
 
valenumr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Police Commissioner Trevor Botting said the boat appeared to have come from outside the Caribbean and authorities did not think it had the Turks and Caicos as its destination.

Since they said it's not from the Caribbean, I'm wondering if it could be a boat of refugees from Morocco who got swept into the Atlantic while trying to reach Spain. If so, they probably died of dehydration. Ugh.


I was thinking the same. That's a shiatty way to go.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: berylman: That's F'ed up. If they didn't all die at the same time I would imagine the survivors would give the dead an undignified ocean burial rather than let them rot on deck.
/I blame Sidney 'Kraken' Powell

If you're adrift, the dead are possibly your last chance at survival. Don't chuck em overboard willy nilly.


Donner's Pass 2: Maritime Boogaloo
 
Fano
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The return of the Mary Celeste?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Weatherkiss: Do we know where Hillary was at the time? I'm just asking questions.

it's cool, she was hanging out with a fence.

[Fark user image 850x548]


That guy on the left is the most out-of-place secret service guy I've ever seen.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

berylman: leeksfromchichis: berylman: That's F'ed up. If they didn't all die at the same time I would imagine the survivors would give the dead an undignified ocean burial rather than let them rot on deck.
/I blame Sidney 'Kraken' Powell

If you're adrift, the dead are possibly your last chance at survival. Don't chuck em overboard willy nilly.

Donner's Pass 2: Maritime Boogaloo


I was thinking the essex.  Worst boat ride in history with survivors? Quite possibly.
 
Iczer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
randomc.netView Full Size


...and just because I saw it while searching...

static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
smd31
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Who's the captain now?

/sorry....
//that's horrible to hear/read about :\
///3s
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: Mister Buttons: Weatherkiss: Do we know where Hillary was at the time? I'm just asking questions.

it's cool, she was hanging out with a fence.

[Fark user image 850x548]

That guy on the left is the most out-of-place secret service guy I've ever seen.


That was the day they let Ed Sheeran be a secret service officer because Bill lost a bet to him.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Probably attacked by vampire pirates

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I know how this ends...

Zombie 2 (1979) Ending
Youtube BlnuNjrSDRE
 
