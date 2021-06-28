 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Google)   Hey, you think it might be a good idea to look at some of these other buildings?   (news.google.com) divider line
25
    More: Dumbass, Google, Google News, Surfside hires engineer, Main menu, United States, Android app, Google Apps, fatal condo collapse  
•       •       •

960 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jun 2021 at 4:18 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ummmm......yes?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also check other buildings built by the same architect and contractor.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Nah, I'm sure they're fine.

images.immediate.co.ukView Full Size
 
ImOscar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
nah, it was probably a fluke
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If the engineers discover more faults, will the officials listen? Will they do anything? Or will they complain that $9 million is too expensive again?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Should have hired an out of town independent expert who will be able to yell 'It's made from poo!' and not need to worry about who they meet at the local swingers country club.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Meh.  They look fine to me.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I really have to wonder what's going through the heads of the folks in the North complex.  It's easy to say "Move now" but these places are really expensive and you'd be lucky to get $3.50 for your $500k condo

And even if you do move, the entire area is a barrier island that's sinking
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This was an inside job engineered by the Biden Crime Family to frighten the sheeple in order to push through an infrastructure bill.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Water can't melt steel rebar.

I poured saltwater on this bunny cage and let it sit a while. It didn't collapse

i18.photobucket.comView Full Size


I even put some extra pressure on it and it remained standing.

i18.photobucket.comView Full Size


The only question is if Biden Let It Happen On Purpose, or Made It Happen On Purpose

Study it out.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: This was an inside job engineered by the Biden Crime Family to frighten the sheeple in order to push through an infrastructure bill.

[Fark user image image 425x318]

Water can't melt steel rebar.

I poured saltwater on this bunny cage and let it sit a while. It didn't collapse

[i18.photobucket.com image 640x480]

I even put some extra pressure on it and it remained standing.

[i18.photobucket.com image 640x480]

The only question is if Biden Let It Happen On Purpose, or Made It Happen On Purpose

Study it out.


What stock photo is this?

This is brilliant!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: This was an inside job engineered by the Biden Crime Family to frighten the sheeple in order to push through an infrastructure bill.

[Fark user image 425x318]

Water can't melt steel rebar.

I poured saltwater on this bunny cage and let it sit a while. It didn't collapse

[i18.photobucket.com image 640x480]

I even put some extra pressure on it and it remained standing.

[i18.photobucket.com image 640x480]

The only question is if Biden Let It Happen On Purpose, or Made It Happen On Purpose

Study it out.


omfg Spooked911's work, some of the best nutcase 9/11 truther conspiracy shiat on the whole internet!  And I'm convinced he was dead serious about it.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Meh.  They look fine to me.
[Fark user image 200x267][Fark user image 425x318][Fark user image 425x239]


That first one is deliberate - an artsy pair of towers in Sri Lanka

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Parthenogenetic: This was an inside job engineered by the Biden Crime Family to frighten the sheeple in order to push through an infrastructure bill.

[Fark user image image 425x318]

Water can't melt steel rebar.

I poured saltwater on this bunny cage and let it sit a while. It didn't collapse

[i18.photobucket.com image 640x480]

I even put some extra pressure on it and it remained standing.

[i18.photobucket.com image 640x480]

The only question is if Biden Let It Happen On Purpose, or Made It Happen On Purpose

Study it out.

What stock photo is this?

This is brilliant!


Spooked911.  Complete.  Farkin.  Truther.  Nut case.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Parthenogenetic: This was an inside job engineered by the Biden Crime Family to frighten the sheeple in order to push through an infrastructure bill.

[Fark user image image 425x318]

Water can't melt steel rebar.

I poured saltwater on this bunny cage and let it sit a while. It didn't collapse

[i18.photobucket.com image 640x480]

I even put some extra pressure on it and it remained standing.

[i18.photobucket.com image 640x480]

The only question is if Biden Let It Happen On Purpose, or Made It Happen On Purpose

Study it out.

What stock photo is this?

This is brilliant!


Here it is.  Can't believe it's still out there.  https://www.democraticundergr​ound.com/​discuss/duboard.php?az=show_mesg&forum​=125&topic_id=56836&mesg_id=56836
 
jtown
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is fine...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Florida is not like Texas, or any of those other right-to-die wannabe libertarian states and actually developed a statewide building code in 2002, so when were these other buildings constructed anyways?
 
Two16
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Go ahead, the salt-water don't mind.
 
uberalice
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: ColonelCathcart: Parthenogenetic: This was an inside job engineered by the Biden Crime Family to frighten the sheeple in order to push through an infrastructure bill.

[Fark user image image 425x318]

Water can't melt steel rebar.

I poured saltwater on this bunny cage and let it sit a while. It didn't collapse

[i18.photobucket.com image 640x480]

I even put some extra pressure on it and it remained standing.

[i18.photobucket.com image 640x480]

The only question is if Biden Let It Happen On Purpose, or Made It Happen On Purpose

Study it out.

What stock photo is this?

This is brilliant!

Here it is.  Can't believe it's still out there.  https://www.democraticundergro​und.com/discuss/duboard.php?az=show_me​sg&forum=125&topic_id=56836&mesg_id=56​836


Holee Sh*tballs, that's real?
 
Mukster
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
As long as they're at it, may I suggest hiring a cowboy to check on the horses and barn doors?
 
TWX
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Also check other buildings built by the same architect and contractor.


Not just the contractor.  Look at the company owners, board members, and staff and see where all they worked.  Particularly if a large number of them have been involved with other enterprises together.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Parthenogenetic: This was an inside job engineered by the Biden Crime Family to frighten the sheeple in order to push through an infrastructure bill.

[Fark user image image 425x318]

Water can't melt steel rebar.

I poured saltwater on this bunny cage and let it sit a while. It didn't collapse

[i18.photobucket.com image 640x480]

I even put some extra pressure on it and it remained standing.

[i18.photobucket.com image 640x480]

The only question is if Biden Let It Happen On Purpose, or Made It Happen On Purpose

Study it out.

What stock photo is this?

This is brilliant!


Source

Nuttery is omni-partisan.

/"Bush Crime Family" stolen from Bartcop
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: If the engineers discover more faults, will the officials listen? Will they do anything? Or will they complain that $9 million is too expensive again?


Maybe we need to pass a law that makes lawsuit payouts quadruple the amount of money saved
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: I really have to wonder what's going through the heads of the folks in the North complex.  It's easy to say "Move now" but these places are really expensive and you'd be lucky to get $3.50 for your $500k condo

And even if you do move, the entire area is a barrier island that's sinking


Hopefully this whole situation will make them more empathetic towards South Americans?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 minute ago  

uberalice: NotThatGuyAgain: ColonelCathcart: Parthenogenetic: This was an inside job engineered by the Biden Crime Family to frighten the sheeple in order to push through an infrastructure bill.

[Fark user image image 425x318]

Water can't melt steel rebar.

I poured saltwater on this bunny cage and let it sit a while. It didn't collapse

[i18.photobucket.com image 640x480]

I even put some extra pressure on it and it remained standing.

[i18.photobucket.com image 640x480]

The only question is if Biden Let It Happen On Purpose, or Made It Happen On Purpose

Study it out.

What stock photo is this?

This is brilliant!

Here it is.  Can't believe it's still out there.  https://www.democraticundergro​und.com/discuss/duboard.php?az=show_me​sg&forum=125&topic_id=56836&mesg_id=56​836

Holee Sh*tballs, that's real?


This was my thought.

What is the Rule 34 of stupidity?
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AlgaeRancher: Also check other buildings built by the same architect and contractor.


This technically doesn't need to happen until you know why this one collapsed. For example if this issue was because of a sinkhole, that's not really a fault of the work or planning. Yes everyone wants to 'do something' but you do have to wait sometimes.

No I do not have an idea as to what caused this, I am not claiming to, I am not putting forth a theory and add any other disclaimer around an example as to why you might not have to call into question the work of everyone who has ever looked at this building that was not putting forth an explanation for the catastrophe.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.