(C|Net)   After June 30th, you may no longer have the opportunity to talk about your car's extended warranty   (cnet.com) divider line
29
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the rule actually does is make "neighbor spoofing" harder and make caller blocking more reliable. I can still pick a small phone system and lie about my number within stricter limits. Maybe I can't pick your exchange as the calling number.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
https://imgur.com/gallery/H7lv84V
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Also, by using so-called neighbor spoofing, which makes it appear as though the number is a local one you may already know or trust, scammers try to trick you into picking up a call."

Fark user imageView Full Size

One of the very few ways in which millennial social unmooring has benefited me is that I no longer live in or know anyone from the town I lived in in 2005, which means that if a get a call from the same area code as my cell number I know not to pick it up.

/ But please for the love of all that is holy kill robocalls, seriously. Why did it take this long?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Talk about people who need to be kicked in the balls
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I have a car?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ha.  I got the COVID-5G-nanobot vaccine, so now I get extended warranty offers beamed directly into my head.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don't answer numbers that are not in my contacts. Leave me a vm I'll call you back if I'm interested.
 
wage0048
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FTFA: "To be fair, not all robocalls are bad or annoying."

Wrong.  100% of robocalls are annoying.

FTFA: "Some businesses and public entities use robocalls to communicate important information. For example, your pharmacy may use an automated recording to tell you your prescription is ready to be picked up, or your kids' school may be alerting you to a snow day. These are legitimate robocalls, and they require that consumers sign up to receive them."

Yeah, no.  You can go ahead and email me or text me.  There's no need to call.
 
uberalice
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is good news but the biggest thing I noticed was the The Acronym Department (TAD) was really on their game for this one.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why wait?
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
One of the side benefits of Covid ravaging India is that I'm getting fewer calls from "James Wilson" in "Texas" offering to extend my warranty in exchange for $500 in Google Play gift cards.
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What's Stir/Shaken?

You Only Live Twice (1967) - Mr Henderson and road to Osato Chemicals
Youtube PAER9X5_kII
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

wage0048: FTFA: "To be fair, not all robocalls are bad or annoying."

Wrong.  100% of robocalls are annoying.

FTFA: "Some businesses and public entities use robocalls to communicate important information. For example, your pharmacy may use an automated recording to tell you your prescription is ready to be picked up, or your kids' school may be alerting you to a snow day. These are legitimate robocalls, and they require that consumers sign up to receive them."

Yeah, no.  You can go ahead and email me or text me.  There's no need to call.


You have a very tough life. You have my sympathy.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

wage0048: FTFA: "To be fair, not all robocalls are bad or annoying."

Wrong.  100% of robocalls are annoying.

FTFA: "Some businesses and public entities use robocalls to communicate important information. For example, your pharmacy may use an automated recording to tell you your prescription is ready to be picked up, or your kids' school may be alerting you to a snow day. These are legitimate robocalls, and they require that consumers sign up to receive them."

Yeah, no.  You can go ahead and email me or text me.  There's no need to call.


"Your school is having a snow day" used to be pretty sweet.

But thanks to Covid, not any more.
 
wage0048
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Talk about people who need to be kicked in the balls


The question is, which group gets kicked in the balls first: The robocallers or the phone companies that have done jack shiat about them up until now?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This should have been implemented in the 90's.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wage0048: For example, your pharmacy may use an automated recording to tell you your prescription is ready to be picked up, or your kids' school may be alerting you to a snow day.


My pharmacy doesn't spoof its number.

My kid's school doesn't call repeatedly to get past my Do Not Disturb setting.

And both of them are in my contacts list.
 
scanman61
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wage0048: johnny_vegas: Talk about people who need to be kicked in the balls

The question is, which group gets kicked in the balls first: The robocallers or the phone companies that have done jack shiat about them up until now?


Who makes the most campaign contributions?
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I haven't lived in my area code for 12 years now.

It's made identifying robo calls without answering pretty easy.
 
farkin_around_id
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As I read this I got a call about my cars extended warranty.  One can hope...
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wage0048: FTFA: "To be fair, not all robocalls are bad or annoying."

Wrong.  100% of robocalls are annoying.

FTFA: "Some businesses and public entities use robocalls to communicate important information. For example, your pharmacy may use an automated recording to tell you your prescription is ready to be picked up, or your kids' school may be alerting you to a snow day. These are legitimate robocalls, and they require that consumers sign up to receive them."

Yeah, no.  You can go ahead and email me or text me.  There's no need to call.


Seriously, I don't understand robocalls at this point.  I get emails and robocalls about my upcoming VA appointments, maybe it's because the reminder emails get sent to me at like 3am.

I also have older relatives I have to occasionally calm down because a robocall got them worried about their car.  Luckily that's all that has happened with them.
 
King Something
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wage0048: johnny_vegas: Talk about people who need to be kicked in the balls

The question is, which group gets kicked in the balls first: The robocallers or the phone companies that have done jack shiat about them up until now?


Yes.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I had one call me today asking about a cardio scan for my insurance company. I asked them which doctor authorized this and they said it was the insurance company (not giving actual name of said company). I said that the insurance company isn't a doctor and asked again which doctor authorized this. At that point they hung up.
 
jtown
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So you're telling me my phone's never going to ring again?

Seriously, dad was the last person who called me regularly.  Everyone else texts or messages.  Email if it's a long stream of information or has accompanying pics/docs.  The phone is so, "Oh, my God!  Drop everything and give me your undivided attention right farking now!"
 
atomic-age
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Like anyone would extend a warranty on my old-ass car.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I've still never read a cogent argument for the legality of spoofing.  I can see 3-letter law enforcement agencies needing to use it, but definitely no one in the private sector should be allowed to do it.  If you're calling from a phone bank or company cell, at the very least your company's HQ number should be the one displayed on the receiver's end.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "Also, by using so-called neighbor spoofing, which makes it appear as though the number is a local one you may already know or trust, scammers try to trick you into picking up a call."

[Fark user image image 546x372]
One of the very few ways in which millennial social unmooring has benefited me is that I no longer live in or know anyone from the town I lived in in 2005, which means that if a get a call from the same area code as my cell number I know not to pick it up.

/ But please for the love of all that is holy kill robocalls, seriously. Why did it take this long?


I used to do that, but I dropped that phone and phone number altogether last December.  I don't have as many robocalls and scam calls anymore since then, from two or more a day to one or two a week.
 
majestic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I have a spam blocking app on my phone that is, perhaps, too good. It will kill any call not in my contact list, which is fine, but it also blocks calls from numbers that I have called. Which is not so great. Like if I call Lowe's to check if they have something in stock, I'd like for them to be able to call me back and not get sent straight to VM.
 
