(Some Guy)   What do you do when McDonald's screwed up your order? Call in a bomb threat of course   (who13.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After this past year-and-a-half, I think we all know who is on the correct side of this issue.

And I hope they let him go soon.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ItaintrightbutIunderstand.gif
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
$15 an hour is not nearly enough.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Huh. Most people drop bombs after eating at McDonald's.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Listen in about 12 hours... I'm gonna come blow up your bathroom."

Or maybe it's 36 hours. I can't remember how McPooping works.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why the long face?
 
ifky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I swear I'm going over to Taco Bell and then I'm going to use YOUR bathroom.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Rookie, last time a fast food place screwed up my order I firebombed it after closing, that will learn em.

Honestly I expect fast food places to screw up my order so I don't get upset when it is screwed up.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They caught him when he said, "there's a McBomb in the building!"
 
Loucifer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dipping sauce is serious stuff.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Golwitzer allegedly threatened to blow up the restaurant and punch an employee

Good thing he didn't escalate his threats to the capital offense level of scalding hot coffee to the crotch and a hot pie up the butt.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Huh. Most people drop bombs after eating at McDonald's.


You're confused, I think. That's Taco Bell. That's WHILE eating at Taco Bell.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I think when you do shiat like this bail shouldn't be an option.

Keep these stupid farkers in jail.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Can I give you a friendly piece of advice?"
 
dave0821
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Awww look at that america you're getting a little better this week!!!
Bomb threat instead of shooting them
Good job!!
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Its not like he actually did it. Jeez.
 
ROFLSAUCE
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Seriously, have you TRIED eating those dry chicken nuggets without sauce?!
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: a hot pie up the butt.


Go on  . . .
 
Rob4127
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Many years ago, at a McDonald's in Salt Lake City, I witnessed multiple irate customers approach the counter and complain that the Fry Sauce [deseret.com] dispensers were "out".
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Seriously, have you TRIED eating those dry chicken nuggets without sauce?!


In HS a buddy of mine worked at MCD's and one time they ran out of nuggets so he got a broom and swept out all the ones that had fallen behind the fryer and plopped them in.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Take two seconds and check your order before you drive away. It might save you from a felony.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: bighairyguy: a hot pie up the butt.

Go on  . . .


Username checks out. And on that note...

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Take two seconds and check your order before you drive away. It might save you from a felony.


This is sound advice, no matter what.

Like, I always check my order before I leave since mistakes happen. Christ, go in and tell them they screwed up and they'll farking fix it. It's not that big of a deal.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Creepy Lurker Guy: bighairyguy: a hot pie up the butt.

Go on  . . .

Username checks out. And on that note...

[media0.giphy.com image 268x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


Username....

Ewwwwww
 
