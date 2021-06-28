 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   Peeping Tom is now Bleeding Tom   (msn.com) divider line
67
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Benefit of the doubt goes to the father.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alleged
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I noticed one detail missing in the story. Did either the mom or dad call 911 before picking up their guns at the house?  The only mention of 911 was after the shooting at the gas station.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In fear that the man was going to start shooting, the dad fired his weapon, shooting the man three times, deputies said.

However, when ABC13 spoke to the father, he said he believed he shot the man four times; twice in the chest, once in the stomach and once in the side.

Why does it matter, won't affect your KDR.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a longtime Houston resident I can tell you thats not the neighborhood where you wanna be pulling that shiat.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/well, not the Pats anymore
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little girl awake at 2:30AM?

It was a dude pretending to be a little girl attempting to communicate with FBI agents or ISIS.

/not that there's anything wrong with that
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think in that situation when you see your family member potentially getting in trouble and you have the means to stop it from happening, calling 911 goes down one level below "deal with it now".

Anyway good job on the parents! Remember, the peeper only got shot because he charged at the mother who also had a gun so the dad had to shoot him. I honestly can't imagine why in the world someone in that peeper's situation would charge to attack someone holding a gun, and there's two of them. The guy probably didn't want to get arrested so he thought he might as well attack or steal a gun. Well of course the parents would fight back, why would you let anybody steal your gun and attack or kill you?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: As a longtime Houston resident I can tell you thats not the neighborhood where you wanna be pulling that shiat.


Is there any neighborhood where you wanna be pulling that shiat?
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shot in the eye and you're to blame, you give peeping a bad name.

Got nothing
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I noticed one detail missing in the story. Did either the mom or dad call 911 before picking up their guns at the house?  The only mention of 911 was after the shooting at the gas station.


Being a "licensed gun owner" means you can take the law into your own hands.  Just ask one.  No need to get the police and a judge involved in something like this.
 
Callous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jim32rr: Shot in the eye and you're to blame, you give peeping a bad name.

Got nothing



Shot in the balls, and I'm in pain, darling you gave my underwear a blood stain.

Got nothing too.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did we just find the "responsible gun owners" the NRA and their minions keep saying are out there?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: dothemath: As a longtime Houston resident I can tell you thats not the neighborhood where you wanna be pulling that shiat.

Is there any neighborhood where you wanna be pulling that shiat?


Id say if you insist on being a loathsome pervert maybe try it in a neighborhood full of hipster pansies like The Heights or Montrose instead of a blue collar hispanic area with upwards of 95% gun ownership.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goodie Mob - Cell Therapy (Official HD Video)
Youtube OGy4bmG5SJw
 
jumac
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I noticed one detail missing in the story. Did either the mom or dad call 911 before picking up their guns at the house?  The only mention of 911 was after the shooting at the gas station.


Story said that they told the guy to lay down and stay down till cops got there.  But if they had called 911 why would they need to tell the cleric that lol.  just tell the person on the phone to tell the cops he was go to the station.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I noticed one detail missing in the story. Did either the mom or dad call 911 before picking up their guns at the house?  The only mention of 911 was after the shooting at the gas station.


See below

GreenSun: I think in that situation when you see your family member potentially getting in trouble and you have the means to stop it from happening, calling 911 goes down one level below "deal with it now".

Anyway good job on the parents! Remember, the peeper only got shot because he charged at the mother who also had a gun so the dad had to shoot him. I honestly can't imagine why in the world someone in that peeper's situation would charge to attack someone holding a gun, and there's two of them. The guy probably didn't want to get arrested so he thought he might as well attack or steal a gun. Well of course the parents would fight back, why would you let anybody steal your gun and attack or kill you?


This.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reasonable enough to run outside. It's the chasing the guy across the street to a gas stations and getting into a deadly altercation that's going to raise the prickly law issues, even if the guy deserved it.
 
DorkusThe2nd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The father said his daughter had complained in the past about seeing someone watching her through the window, but the parents didn't believe her. "
Maybe you should listen to your kids.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Reasonable enough to run outside. It's the chasing the guy across the street to a gas stations and getting into a deadly altercation that's going to raise the prickly law issues, even if the guy deserved it.


I suppose it all depends on the DA's mood that day when the file crosses his desk...
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DorkusThe2nd: "The father said his daughter had complained in the past about seeing someone watching her through the window, but the parents didn't believe her. "
Maybe you should listen to your kids.


If your kids are saying someone is looking at them through the windows, believe them until proven otherwise.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DorkusThe2nd: "The father said his daughter had complained in the past about seeing someone watching her through the window, but the parents didn't believe her. "
Maybe you should listen to your kids.


buying drapes, blinds maybe, might help there too.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: As a longtime Houston resident I can tell you thats not the neighborhood where you wanna be pulling that shiat.


Seems to me the entire state of texas is full of armed psychos.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moved from CA to IL for Family/Job. Discovered this difference: in CA if you are naked in your own home with the windows open and someone sees you, they are a Peeping Tom. In the Midwest, however, if you are naked in your home and have the windows open, you are an exhibitionist Weenie Waver. 6 yrs ago, after Family died out, Hubby & I retired back to CA where people mind their own damn business.

We had a cottage in WI in the Kettle Moraine. The lot was 100' of lake frontage and 300' deep (the cottage sat in the middle of the lot near the lake). People nearly needed binoculars to see Lurk & Hubby naked inside a darkened cottage with the lights off during the day changing from swimming to regular clothes. I should be allowed privacy in Law and passersby in the lane, almost 200' feet from the property line, should be required to avert their eyes. What a stupid concept: if I'm naked in my home, I'm at fault. I learned the same precept applies in Illinois where we had our primary home.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: dothemath: As a longtime Houston resident I can tell you thats not the neighborhood where you wanna be pulling that shiat.

Seems to me the entire state of texas is full of armed psychos.


Houston is pretty liberal.
We had a two term lesbian mayor. NYC has never even had a woman mayor much less a gay person.

But yeah, theres still a lot of guns.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: dothemath: As a longtime Houston resident I can tell you thats not the neighborhood where you wanna be pulling that shiat.

Seems to me the entire state of texas is full of armed psychos.


How are your bullet wounds healing up, Tom?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The husband went to tell the clerk to call 911, and that's when the man reportedly charged at the mother, wrestling her gun out of her hands, according to deputies.

Another gun owner that thought owning a weapon would protect them, only to have that same weapon turned against them. Statistically, carrying a gun makes you more likely to get shot.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DorkusThe2nd: "The father said his daughter had complained in the past about seeing someone watching her through the window, but the parents didn't believe her. "
Maybe you should listen to your kids.


"Shut up, Wesley."
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Reasonable enough to run outside. It's the chasing the guy across the street to a gas stations and getting into a deadly altercation that's going to raise the prickly law issues, even if the guy deserved it.


No it won't.
They kept the pervert in sight and tried to contact the police.
He attacked someone and became armed.
Father had every legal right to shoot him.
They are good.
 
Callous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jumac: steklo: I noticed one detail missing in the story. Did either the mom or dad call 911 before picking up their guns at the house?  The only mention of 911 was after the shooting at the gas station.

Story said that they told the guy to lay down and stay down till cops got there.  But if they had called 911 why would they need to tell the cleric that lol.  just tell the person on the phone to tell the cops he was go to the station.


Because the situation changed from just needing a cop to needing a cop and an ambulance ASAP.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lurk Who's Talking: in CA if you are naked in your own home with the windows open and someone sees you, they are a Peeping Tom.


My old house had a kitchen window that faced my neighbor's kitchen window. They never used their blinds and truth be told, we only put ours down at night. We both had perfect views of each other's kitchen. One day, I decided to take a late morning shower and as I am walking from the bedroom bathroom, I have to cross the kitchen to get to the laundry room..so I am naked, carrying my towel and whatnot to the laundry and I walk into the kitchen.

Just so happens my neighbor is in their kitchen and they must of saw me, cause next thing you know, out of nowhere they pulled down their window shade.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Lurk Who's Talking: in CA if you are naked in your own home with the windows open and someone sees you, they are a Peeping Tom.

My old house had a kitchen window that faced my neighbor's kitchen window. They never used their blinds and truth be told, we only put ours down at night. We both had perfect views of each other's kitchen. One day, I decided to take a late morning shower and as I am walking from the bedroom bathroom, I have to cross the kitchen to get to the laundry room..so I am naked, carrying my towel and whatnot to the laundry and I walk into the kitchen.

Just so happens my neighbor is in their kitchen and they must of saw me, cause next thing you know, out of nowhere they pulled down their window shade.


She didn't want you to see her laughing
 
squidloe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: dothemath: As a longtime Houston resident I can tell you thats not the neighborhood where you wanna be pulling that shiat.

Is there any neighborhood where you wanna be pulling that shiat?


Peepingtomville, they are a lot more tolerant of this sort of thing.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jim32rr: She didn't want you to see her laughing


Oh, without a doubt. It was her and her husband in the kitchen that day.

I am sure one of them just happened to look in my direction and said..."ewww....Stek needs to loose a few pounds" and quickly pulled down the shade.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

steklo: Lurk Who's Talking: in CA if you are naked in your own home with the windows open and someone sees you, they are a Peeping Tom.

My old house had a kitchen window that faced my neighbor's kitchen window. They never used their blinds and truth be told, we only put ours down at night. We both had perfect views of each other's kitchen. One day, I decided to take a late morning shower and as I am walking from the bedroom bathroom, I have to cross the kitchen to get to the laundry room..so I am naked, carrying my towel and whatnot to the laundry and I walk into the kitchen.

Just so happens my neighbor is in their kitchen and they must of saw me, cause next thing you know, out of nowhere they pulled down their window shade.


Town I used to live in had a Days Inn sitting on one side of a T-shaped intersection. Sitting at the light waiting to turn left once saw a lady starting to undress, couldn't help seeing because it was directly in front of me. Saw her husband or whoever the guy was in the room with her dive and trip over some furniture in going for the blinds to protect her modesty.

Only other time I saw anything like that, different lady, looked nice, could see her just starting to take off her shirt just after the light changed and I had already started my turn. Only time I ever wished a red light lasted longer.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Back when I was 16, this girl who lived around the corner from me, had a telescope pointed from her house into my bedroom window. A mutual friend told me about it and so I had to see for myself. I went over there, and sure enough in a spare bedroom window was a telescope. I looked it it, and saw my bedroom.

I confronted her and she admitted to looking into my window. I wasn't sure if I should've felt embarrassed or turned on.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

GreenSun: I think in that situation when you see your family member potentially getting in trouble and you have the means to stop it from happening, calling 911 goes down one level below "deal with it now".

Anyway good job on the parents! Remember, the peeper only got shot because he charged at the mother who also had a gun so the dad had to shoot him. I honestly can't imagine why in the world someone in that peeper's situation would charge to attack someone holding a gun, and there's two of them. The guy probably didn't want to get arrested so he thought he might as well attack or steal a gun. Well of course the parents would fight back, why would you let anybody steal your gun and attack or kill you?


Holy shiat, man, you can't even not sound like a dickhead when you have an honest-to-gosh point based in reality.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: edmo: Reasonable enough to run outside. It's the chasing the guy across the street to a gas stations and getting into a deadly altercation that's going to raise the prickly law issues, even if the guy deserved it.

No it won't.
They kept the pervert in sight and tried to contact the police.
He attacked someone and became armed.
Father had every legal right to shoot him.
They are good.


Aside from their completely unbelievable story, sure.
 
El Jefe Dynamo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
In fear that the man was going to start shooting, the dad fired his weapon, shooting the man three times, deputies said.

However, when ABC13 spoke to the father, he said he believed he shot the man four times; twice in the chest, once in the stomach and once in the side.

I was on the father's side until I heard about the fourth shot. Three was fine but you have to draw the line somewhere.
 
Luse
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: The husband went to tell the clerk to call 911, and that's when the man reportedly charged at the mother, wrestling her gun out of her hands, according to deputies.

Another gun owner that thought owning a weapon would protect them, only to have that same weapon turned against them. Statistically, carrying a gun makes you more likely to get shot.


That's some mighty fine conjecture you got there, but see, the problem you're having is reality. You may want to reread the story to find out who ended up with 3 gunshot wounds.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: Only time I ever wished a red light lasted longer.


My bedroom window had a great shot of one of the houses behind me. I was a teen at the time, on a Saturday around dusk and I just happened to look out my window to see my back neighbor who was around 17/18 in her bedroom with her boyfriend. Both had clothes on and I didn't really think too much about it until she kneeled down. All I could see was the boyfriend leaning up against her dresser with the biggest smile on his face.

it was my first "witness" to a live sexual situation.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

steklo: Back when I was 16, this girl who lived around the corner from me, had a telescope pointed from her house into my bedroom window. A mutual friend told me about it and so I had to see for myself. I went over there, and sure enough in a spare bedroom window was a telescope. I looked it it, and saw my bedroom.

I confronted her and she admitted to looking into my window. I wasn't sure if I should've felt embarrassed or turned on.


oblig:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
so these idiots with guns managed to one of themselves disarmed?

absolutely brilliant.
 
dave0821
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

El Jefe Dynamo: In fear that the man was going to start shooting, the dad fired his weapon, shooting the man three times, deputies said.

However, when ABC13 spoke to the father, he said he believed he shot the man four times; twice in the chest, once in the stomach and once in the side.

I was on the father's side until I heard about the fourth shot. Three was fine but you have to draw the line somewhere.


It's just really really hard to stop shooting someone once you start.
You have that 30 seconds of ultimate power and fulfilling your fantasies of being the "good guy" with the gun.
Who's going to want to give that up?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
mom and dad might need lawyer money. the local PD don't like when you steal their dance.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh, sure, it's okay when Belushi does it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

sno man: oblig:


After confronting her, I asked her exactly what she saw and when.

She was very honest with me, and she would watch me play guitar in front of the window or watched me getting dressed. Admitting she never really saw anything, just me bending down a lot as I got dressed.

We did wind up dating and it was after we broke up that I then got shades for my window.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: so these idiots with guns managed to one of themselves disarmed?

absolutely brilliant.


And I'm a little concerned that both mom and dad took off in hot pursuit. Not knowing what kind of person you're about to confront sounds like a delicious recipe for turning your kid into an orphan.
 
