(WGNO)   Homeowner complains about new USPS delivery method that could permanently eliminate porch piracy   (wgno.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What a lazy-ass f*ck.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: [Fark user image 312x162]


Done in one.
 
wage0048
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: What a lazy-ass f*ck.


And the union will make d*mned sure the lazy f*ck is not disciplined in the slightest.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Since the closest USPS office on Gretna Boulevard is closed until 8:30 a.m. on Monday, both Alcantara and WGNO will have to wait for a response to the footage and the negligent service provided.

OK, it's after 8:30 Monday, what's their response to their former USPS delivery worker's action?
 
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wage0048: Benevolent Misanthrope: What a lazy-ass f*ck.

And the union will make d*mned sure the lazy f*ck is not disciplined in the slightest.


I'm pro labor union, but this is a valid statement.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
 

wage0048: Benevolent Misanthrope: What a lazy-ass f*ck.

And the union will make d*mned sure the lazy f*ck is not disciplined in the slightest.


They'll get promoted.  Get to test the new postal vehicle to see how it handles on lawns and if you can mow down a hedge in it.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Someone missed their calling at the Olympics.
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I like how she has the wherewithal to get the news involved but evidently has no neighbors, friends, or family who can come over and get the box down in the meantime.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good thing it doesn't rain much there. Oh wait.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FunkJunkie: I like how she has the wherewithal to get the news involved but evidently has no neighbors, friends, or family who can come over and get the box down in the meantime.


Its coming via USPS, it's probably just a box of junk mail.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: What a lazy-ass f*ck.


What? I would think tossing it on the roof takes more effort than just tossing it in the driveway.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FunkJunkie: I like how she has the wherewithal to get the news involved but evidently has no neighbors, friends, or family who can come over and get the box down in the meantime.


I mean, she has video evidence of the event, but I might be inclined to leave it there too as further proof. Perhaps hoping USPS would come take it down and actually deliv....never mind, who am I kidding. Nothing will happen.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wage0048: Benevolent Misanthrope: What a lazy-ass f*ck.

And the union will make d*mned sure the lazy f*ck is not disciplined in the slightest.


Don't be discouraging unions motherfarker
 
zjoik [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The carrier can look forward to a promising career with FedEx/ups
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

crustysandman: wage0048: Benevolent Misanthrope: What a lazy-ass f*ck.

And the union will make d*mned sure the lazy f*ck is not disciplined in the slightest.

I'm pro labor union, but this is a valid statement.


Scab
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"According to Alcantara, this is the first time she has seen this mail carrier."

Must be a DeJoy direct hire, brought on to make the Service look as bad as possible to the public.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: What a lazy-ass f*ck.


Well, she took a few steps toward the house before leaving. What more do you want?
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My USPS driver does shiat like this. Just heaves stuff onto the porch from as far away as he can. I have complained multiple times. Nothing has ever happened. No route changes. Nothing. At best, it stops for a few weeks, then returns to "normal."

Everyone at the facility must know he sucks, because when we have alternate drivers I have thanked them for not throwing my packages -- I get a lot of mail order, and I'm often outside when it arrives -- and they all have a, "yeah, THAT guy" reaction without me even saying anything.

He KNOWS what he's doing, too, because when I am outside he gently places things on the porch.

And yes, I've said something. He offers a half-hearted apology and acts like he's not entirely sure what I'm talking about, then does it again a few weeks later.

He's an old guy and I hope his old ass retires soon. Before we got him a few years ago, we always had fantastic USPS drivers. (Our regular UPS dude is awesome, too.)
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, I have the corner house on the street and I can't get these lazy f*cks to put the package on my porch 50% of the time. Half the time, guy has no issue and puts it up there. The other half I get a note about how there's no safe place to put it because he doesn't want to deliver it to the address.

If they want to do the final mile jobs from UPS and them... FINISH THE F*CKING DELIVERY!

I treat them all with respect and don't yell at anyone... it's just frustrating.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FunkJunkie: I like how she has the wherewithal to get the news involved but evidently has no neighbors, friends, or family who can come over and get the box down in the meantime.


I really don't believe you don't know what that means.
/
Or maybe you do?
//
Hum. Was that the point of your comment?
///
🤔🤫🤜🤛
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Its coming via USPS, it's probably just a box of junk mail.


WORSE THAN THAT!!!

"The worst part is that it has clothes in it for my daughter," she told WGNO. "But I am in no condition to get it down, so I will have to leave it on the roof."

FFS the lady tossed it but didn't release early enough, yes sucks and all but come on now.  Did you think the USPS carrier has a ladder in their truck to get the package down?  Not much should could of done other than inform the owner which she should have done.  Mistakes happen.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FunkJunkie: I like how she has the wherewithal to get the news involved but evidently has no neighbors, friends, or family who can come over and get the box down in the meantime.


Yeah - I think overall I'm in the camp of "She can go fark herself"

"It was sheer negligence" No, that would be backing into your driveway and running your stupid AW ass over.  This was a minor f*ck-up.  Stop pissing your pants and just call a neighbor to send their kid over w/ a ladder if necessary.

/ though carrier really should have left a note or alerted homeowner in some way.
 
wage0048
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

waxbeans: wage0048: Benevolent Misanthrope: What a lazy-ass f*ck.

And the union will make d*mned sure the lazy f*ck is not disciplined in the slightest.

Don't be discouraging unions motherfarker


Triggered much?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In my area, USPS and Amazon are my only hopes of reliably getting a package.

UPS is farking garbage and their drivers are criminal trash fark-ups.

(FedEx my be getting kind of OK again, but they had a bad stretch for a while.  Not as shiat as UPS tho.)
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: FunkJunkie: I like how she has the wherewithal to get the news involved but evidently has no neighbors, friends, or family who can come over and get the box down in the meantime.

I really don't believe you don't know what that means.
/
Or maybe you do?
//
Hum. Was that the point of your comment?
///
🤔🤫🤜🤛


Get a ladder and get it down.  If you can't have your neighbor get it.  This isn't very difficult, yes it sucks but it's such a mild inconvenience.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: My USPS driver does shiat like this. Just heaves stuff onto the porch from as far away as he can. I have complained multiple times. Nothing has ever happened. No route changes. Nothing. At best, it stops for a few weeks, then returns to "normal."

Everyone at the facility must know he sucks, because when we have alternate drivers I have thanked them for not throwing my packages -- I get a lot of mail order, and I'm often outside when it arrives -- and they all have a, "yeah, THAT guy" reaction without me even saying anything.

He KNOWS what he's doing, too, because when I am outside he gently places things on the porch.

And yes, I've said something. He offers a half-hearted apology and acts like he's not entirely sure what I'm talking about, then does it again a few weeks later.

He's an old guy and I hope his old ass retires soon. Before we got him a few years ago, we always had fantastic USPS drivers. (Our regular UPS dude is awesome, too.)


Sounds like you're at the end of his route and he's tired of always having to deliver a package to you. If I'm corrected means every time you have a package that means you increases Day by 5 minutes.
You should probably considering rotating from different addresses.
 
wage0048
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: waxbeans: FunkJunkie: I like how she has the wherewithal to get the news involved but evidently has no neighbors, friends, or family who can come over and get the box down in the meantime.

I really don't believe you don't know what that means.
/
Or maybe you do?
//
Hum. Was that the point of your comment?
///
🤔🤫🤜🤛

Get a ladder and get it down.  If you can't have your neighbor get it.  This isn't very difficult, yes it sucks but it's such a mild inconvenience.


Did you miss the part where the homeowner is 7 months pregnant?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: Since the closest USPS office on Gretna Boulevard is closed until 8:30 a.m. on Monday, both Alcantara and WGNO will have to wait for a response to the footage and the negligent service provided.

OK, it's after 8:30 Monday, what's their response to their former USPS delivery worker's action?


From a different article:

In a statement to Newsweek Monday, USPS apologized for the incident and said local management sent a postal worker back to Alcantara's home to get the package.
"The Postal Service strives to provide the best possible service to our customers each and every day. We were disappointed to see the actions of the letter carrier in the video and apologize to the customer for any inconvenience. This is clearly unacceptable behavior that does not reflect the efforts of the thousands of professional, dedicated carriers in our workforce," USPS said.
"Local management sent a postal worker to retrieve the package and will take appropriate measures to ensure this isolated incident does not occur again," the statement added.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: FunkJunkie: I like how she has the wherewithal to get the news involved but evidently has no neighbors, friends, or family who can come over and get the box down in the meantime.

Yeah - I think overall I'm in the camp of "She can go fark herself"

"It was sheer negligence" No, that would be backing into your driveway and running your stupid AW ass over.  This was a minor f*ck-up.  Stop pissing your pants and just call a neighbor to send their kid over w/ a ladder if necessary.

/ though carrier really should have left a note or alerted homeowner in some way.


I would have just said I didn't get it. Get it resent.
Honest people, are stupid. Beyond all help.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wage0048: waxbeans: wage0048: Benevolent Misanthrope: What a lazy-ass f*ck.

And the union will make d*mned sure the lazy f*ck is not disciplined in the slightest.

Don't be discouraging unions motherfarker

Triggered much?


I'm pro-union

/
Rest in peace Jimmy Hoffa.

//
Death to all scabs
///
When we stick together we're more powerful than management.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Benevolent Misanthrope: What a lazy-ass f*ck.

What? I would think tossing it on the roof takes more effort than just tossing it in the driveway.


Or you could just toss it during a lazy ass-f*ck and then everyone is happy. Roof, driveway, wherever.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: shoegaze99: My USPS driver does shiat like this. Just heaves stuff onto the porch from as far away as he can. I have complained multiple times. Nothing has ever happened. No route changes. Nothing. At best, it stops for a few weeks, then returns to "normal."

Everyone at the facility must know he sucks, because when we have alternate drivers I have thanked them for not throwing my packages -- I get a lot of mail order, and I'm often outside when it arrives -- and they all have a, "yeah, THAT guy" reaction without me even saying anything.

He KNOWS what he's doing, too, because when I am outside he gently places things on the porch.

And yes, I've said something. He offers a half-hearted apology and acts like he's not entirely sure what I'm talking about, then does it again a few weeks later.

He's an old guy and I hope his old ass retires soon. Before we got him a few years ago, we always had fantastic USPS drivers. (Our regular UPS dude is awesome, too.)

Sounds like you're at the end of his route and he's tired of always having to deliver a package to you. If I'm corrected means every time you have a package that means you increases Day by 5 minutes.
You should probably considering rotating from different addresses.


Oh lord, WB is on another rant...must be a day ending in "y."

Are you honestly suggesting somebody should move so they can get better service from USPS? You say a lot of stupid shiat, but that might be the dumbest, yet.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: RogermcAllen: Its coming via USPS, it's probably just a box of junk mail.

WORSE THAN THAT!!!

"The worst part is that it has clothes in it for my daughter," she told WGNO. "But I am in no condition to get it down, so I will have to leave it on the roof."

FFS the lady tossed it but didn't release early enough, yes sucks and all but come on now.  Did you think the USPS carrier has a ladder in their truck to get the package down?  Not much should could of done other than inform the owner which she should have done.  Mistakes happen.


She also should have notified her supervisor or someone at the PO itself who could then notify the recipient as to what happened and what the USPS was going to do to get the package off the roof (a telescoping pole would work just fine, probably wouldn't need a ladder)

It was not intentional but going "oops, my bad" and just ignoring it was the exact wrong thing to do.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

noitsnot: In my area, USPS and Amazon are my only hopes of reliably getting a package.

UPS is farking garbage and their drivers are criminal trash fark-ups.

(FedEx my be getting kind of OK again, but they had a bad stretch for a while.  Not as shiat as UPS tho.)


Meh. All Three are fine.

The general public is stupid in their expectations.
I'm old enough to remember packages taking 6 to 8 weeks to arrive.
And I also remember
only losing one package during that entire error.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
She must have been trained at the Wheaton, MD facility to be that bad.
Everyone there sucks. shiat attitude from 100% of the employees.
Fark user imageView Full Size

That US flag should be upside down.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Amazon drivers with full bladders taking notes.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If I were the homeowner:
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: waxbeans: FunkJunkie: I like how she has the wherewithal to get the news involved but evidently has no neighbors, friends, or family who can come over and get the box down in the meantime.

I really don't believe you don't know what that means.
/
Or maybe you do?
//
Hum. Was that the point of your comment?
///
🤔🤫🤜🤛

Get a ladder and get it down.  If you can't have your neighbor get it.  This isn't very difficult, yes it sucks but it's such a mild inconvenience.


Oh.
shiat.
I would have done that. But, I'd also have said I didn't get that crap. And, I would have left in on the roof a bit. Just to have some plausible deniability.
And also for an opportunity to biatch out the carrier if they happen to be the same one the second time around and they happen to mention that the package was on the roof I would have been indignant !
oh so that's where it is?
how the fark did it end up there; motherfarker?
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wage0048: Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: waxbeans: FunkJunkie: I like how she has the wherewithal to get the news involved but evidently has no neighbors, friends, or family who can come over and get the box down in the meantime.

I really don't believe you don't know what that means.
/
Or maybe you do?
//
Hum. Was that the point of your comment?
///
🤔🤫🤜🤛

Get a ladder and get it down.  If you can't have your neighbor get it.  This isn't very difficult, yes it sucks but it's such a mild inconvenience.

Did you miss the part where the homeowner is 7 months pregnant?


Nope not at all did you miss "have your neighbor get it"?
 
TKM
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FFS, get a stick and pretend it's a banana.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wage0048: Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: waxbeans: FunkJunkie: I like how she has the wherewithal to get the news involved but evidently has no neighbors, friends, or family who can come over and get the box down in the meantime.

I really don't believe you don't know what that means.
/
Or maybe you do?
//
Hum. Was that the point of your comment?
///
🤔🤫🤜🤛

Get a ladder and get it down.  If you can't have your neighbor get it.  This isn't very difficult, yes it sucks but it's such a mild inconvenience.

Did you miss the part where the homeowner is 7 months pregnant?


Welcome to Fark where the  majority  of  things fall under: "Well That's A Personal Problem".
JFC
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: FunkJunkie: I like how she has the wherewithal to get the news involved but evidently has no neighbors, friends, or family who can come over and get the box down in the meantime.

Yeah - I think overall I'm in the camp of "She can go fark herself"

"It was sheer negligence" No, that would be backing into your driveway and running your stupid AW ass over.  This was a minor f*ck-up.


Wow - looks like the homeowner knows the actual definition of "negligence," and you don't. Thanks for your opinion anyway, though!
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: What a lazy-ass f*ck.


Yeah, she can't even be bothered to get a package off her roof.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The driver will have a job with Amazon if they want it.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Source
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: wage0048: Benevolent Misanthrope: What a lazy-ass f*ck.

And the union will make d*mned sure the lazy f*ck is not disciplined in the slightest.

Don't be discouraging unions motherfarker


The police certainly agree.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'm old enough to remember packages taking 6 to 8 weeks to arrive.


That wasn't even that long ago, right before Amazon started Prime delivery shiat would take ages to arrive.  We are spoiled in that if I don't get my package in 3-4 days I'm starting to get upset.  Only time that I don't is when I order crap from AliExpress and get excited when I see the Chinese lettering on a bubblewrap package.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: My USPS driver does shiat like this. Just heaves stuff onto the porch from as far away as he can. I have complained multiple times. Nothing has ever happened. No route changes. Nothing. At best, it stops for a few weeks, then returns to "normal."

Everyone at the facility must know he sucks, because when we have alternate drivers I have thanked them for not throwing my packages -- I get a lot of mail order, and I'm often outside when it arrives -- and they all have a, "yeah, THAT guy" reaction without me even saying anything.

He KNOWS what he's doing, too, because when I am outside he gently places things on the porch.

And yes, I've said something. He offers a half-hearted apology and acts like he's not entirely sure what I'm talking about, then does it again a few weeks later.

He's an old guy and I hope his old ass retires soon. Before we got him a few years ago, we always had fantastic USPS drivers. (Our regular UPS dude is awesome, too.)


My postal carrier horror story didn't end until I moved.  That guy stood outside my screen door (with a metal bottom-no chance of the dog escaping) and maced my geriatric dog who was in the house.  Also purposely tore down and destroyed Christmas decorations.  I believe he stole some of our mail because I had some reistered/insured stuff that went out for delivery then never showed.  He deserved to be fired but got nothing, even after I videoed him destroying things in my yard.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: What a lazy-ass f*ck.


After examining the video; The supporting structure of the front porch roof, was not up to the task of handling the stresses the mail delivery driver would have placed upon the roof, had she decided to try and retrieve the package herself.
It was better that she waddled away.
 
