 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Looks like public officials' stories are about to start collapsing like a beach-front high rise   (nypost.com) divider line
59
    More: Followup, Broadsheet, The McClatchy Company, former building inspector, Miami, The Miami Herald, major structural damage, condo board member Mara Chouela, Ross Prieto  
•       •       •

1675 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jun 2021 at 11:35 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



59 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If I were a Miami building inspector I would have been on the next flight to Costa Rica
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There's an insurance company right now grinning & high-fiving over all the claims they're about to deny because neither the owner nor the municipality did their jobs...
 
strapp3r
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
last week: MOAR FREEDOM!  LESS REGULATION!  FARK THE RULES!

this week:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ric Romero reports: People in charge of cutting costs and maintaining profitability aren't the first in line to get things fixed that need fixed.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Health Department needs to investigate the apparent widespread loss of memory among officials, nobody remembers getting the emails that are on record.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Place yer bets.  Place yer bets:

Building inspector paid off:  2 to 1
Building inspector lazy slob 4 to 1
Building inspector is actually a patronage job done by Alderman's idiot Son-In-Law 6 to 1
 
lolmao500
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
last week: MOAR FREEDOM!  LESS REGULATION!  FARK THE RULES!

Republicans cry all day about how democrats are anarchists... fact is, who is for basically zero rules, anyone can do anything no matter what otherwise its against freedomz? Oh right, every conservative ever.

Conservatism is one step away from anarchy... but its even worse, conservatism is government and corporations teaming up to screw everybody so a tiny elite can make fortune while everyone else starves.... same shiat that the fascists and communists are doing.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Texass and Floriduh sure are battling out for most freeDUMBS.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'll bet all those officials are victims of Russian ultrasonic attacks that have caused memory loss, or will be after they read this...
 
Freds Bank
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"I don't know anything about it," said the town building official responsible for Surfside. "That's 2018"
 
Greil
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Place yer bets.  Place yer bets:

Building inspector paid off:  2 to 1
Building inspector lazy slob 4 to 1
Building inspector is actually a patronage job done by Alderman's idiot Son-In-Law 6 to 1


I'll try the long shot: 10 to 1 the inspector is on the level and was ignored because the repair would be expensive.

That is, uh, unlikely right?
...right?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How would they know it was going to collapse, it isn't like it is their job or anything.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If we have building inspectors and they don't do their jobs, then why have building inspectors?  Can't we just not pay them and get the same outcome?  For cheaper?  Or are we obligated as a society to have do nothing government employees and pay them to do nothing?
 
gar1013
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: If I were a Miami building inspector I would have been on the next flight to Costa Rica


Good choice. They don't have extradition to the US as I recall.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: Ric Romero reports: People in charge of cutting costs and maintaining profitability aren't the first in line to get things fixed that need fixed.


/
See Texas electricity grid
 
rich_mitch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Everybody knows the building was collapsed by the deep state to destroy John McAfee's evidence exposing them. Geez, does nobody even Facebook anymore?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Place yer bets.  Place yer bets:

Building inspector paid off:  2 to 1
Building inspector lazy slob 4 to 1
Building inspector is actually a patronage job done by Alderman's idiot Son-In-Law 6 to 1


My money's on idiot son-in-law
 
gar1013
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: There's an insurance company right now grinning & high-fiving over all the claims they're about to deny because neither the owner nor the municipality did their jobs...


Umm...you do realize that there are insurance companies that will be on the hook for that, right?

Companies aren't going to deny claims.

They are going to pay, and then use subrogation to go after others.
 
gar1013
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lolmao500: last week: MOAR FREEDOM!  LESS REGULATION!  FARK THE RULES!

Republicans cry all day about how democrats are anarchists... fact is, who is for basically zero rules, anyone can do anything no matter what otherwise its against freedomz? Oh right, every conservative ever.

Conservatism is one step away from anarchy... but its even worse, conservatism is government and corporations teaming up to screw everybody so a tiny elite can make fortune while everyone else starves.... same shiat that the fascists and communists are doing.


Building was built with a Democratic gov in office. Try harder.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pointfdr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Texass and Floriduh sure are battling out for most freeDUMBS.


FREEDOMS OVER RATED SIGN NK
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The creepiest part about all of this is that there are still, what, 152 unaccounted for, yet the assholes most likely to blame are squabbling over that blame while the bodies (or people - some may well still be alive) still lie under the rubble of their goddamned failure.

It's as if no one gives a shiat about the residents - they, like the building, are somehow just "collateral damage" in this fight over who's stuck holding the bag. More care's been pitched about the buildings than about the farking people, FFS.
 
gar1013
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 666x375]


Google "Governor of Florida 1981" and then go sit in the shame corner.

The building was wrong from the get go.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just another case of the people in charge ignoring the sciencey guy.  I'm a number of scripts are in development right.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Freds Bank: "I don't know anything about it," said the town building official responsible for Surfside. "That's 2018"


I couldn't tell you the details of a random project I worked on in 2018.

That said, if I was involved in a project that collapsed, I'd be digging through my archives and refreshing my memory.

But then for the Hyatt Regency in KC that had the 1981 skywalk collapse, it averaged 8 minutes a week from the local building inspectors.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Also, for the folks interested in the conjunction of medical tourism, COVID-19, and Central American relations:

The sister and brother-in-law of Paraguay's first lady, Silvana López Moreira, were staying with their three children at the building, and Paraguay's ministry of external relations has not been able to locate the family, the ministry told CNN en Español.
That family -- including Sophia López Moreira and her husband Luis Pettengill -- was in the US to receive Covid-19 vaccinations, Paraguay's foreign minister said.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

rich_mitch: Everybody knows the building was collapsed by the deep state to destroy John McAfee's evidence exposing them. Geez, does nobody even Facebook anymore?


They probably used Jewish Space Lasers...
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hammurabi about to chop off some heads.
 
ScubaCougr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My understanding of condos is that the management company manages, the residents/owners pay for upkeep and maintenance. How much of the delay we're blaming "management" and building owners for is residents balking at the huge assessments ($80k and up per unit) to fix the issues in their building?

https://apnews.com/article/business-b​u​ilding-collapses-technology-ef5b013114​b766b7ed1e88a5b27c501f
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gar1013: Google "Governor of Florida 1981" and then go sit in the shame corner.

The building was wrong from the get go.


So now your an Architect? A Structural Engineer? A Civil Engineer? A Geo-technical Engineer?

We all know your not. Pretending you are is a crime by the way, so tread carefully with your blanket B/S, troll.
 
Greil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: The creepiest part about all of this is that there are still, what, 152 unaccounted for, yet the assholes most likely to blame are squabbling over that blame while the bodies (or people - some may well still be alive) still lie under the rubble of their goddamned failure.

It's as if no one gives a shiat about the residents - they, like the building, are somehow just "collateral damage" in this fight over who's stuck holding the bag. More care's been pitched about the buildings than about the farking people, FFS.


From yesterday's thread:

"
Somacandra: Governor Condo Collapse? Really?
If it sticks, then sure. I'm no judge of what people care about politically.
Why would Israeli crews be brought from halfway across the world though? Aren't there search crews from surrounding states or even NYC or LA that could be there faster and have more knowledge of American building codes?
The Floridian gubernator is partially correct, there is an operational limit to the number and kinds of people you can have on a disaster site like this, and the speed at which you can proceed. First limit relates to endangering the rescuers; you don't want to lose valuable and highly trained resources, nor do you want to divert other rescuers to rescue them. Second, you don't want to move materials too quickly or without understanding the cascading effects of each move. You don't want to cause further damage, injury or death. Third, and sadly, at this point you are on a recovery and preservation mission, respectfully bringing up remains while recognizing the forensics of engineering and legal - civil or criminal - investigations. The nature of this collapse, with the walls and supports between floors crushed and the slabs piled tightly, means it will be a long and cautious process of clearing, documenting and removing each layer.
It is a sad and terrible duty, having to choose caution and cold procedure over the human impulse to heroics and self-sacrifice in the rush to another's aid."
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gar1013: Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 666x375]

Google "Governor of Florida 1981" and then go sit in the shame corner.

The building was wrong from the get go.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Greil: Harry Freakstorm: Place yer bets.  Place yer bets:

Building inspector paid off:  2 to 1
Building inspector lazy slob 4 to 1
Building inspector is actually a patronage job done by Alderman's idiot Son-In-Law 6 to 1

I'll try the long shot: 10 to 1 the inspector is on the level and was ignored because the repair would be expensive.

That is, uh, unlikely right?
...right?


The inspection was for the 2021 recertification of the building.  The county this building is located in requires multi-unit properties built 40 years ago to be inspected and repaired (and then every 10 years thereafter).  The building was built in 1981.  The report was generated by the condo association for this recertification.  It mentions lots of cracking and other structural problems but did not treat them as an emergency situation.  Covid delayed things, but just a couple weeks ago the tenants were billed their share of the repairs, and work had just begun-but on the roof, not on the structural problems.

Looks like as a courtesy, the condo board emailed the report to the city, which ignored it because the recert wasn't due for three years.  They probably didn't even bother to look at it.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gar1013: Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 666x375]

Google "Governor of Florida 1981" and then go sit in the shame corner.

The building was wrong from the get go.


So who was governor in 2018? And why would it matter? It looks like the local officials farked this up via laziness and corruption without any assistance from the governor's office.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Place yer bets.  Place yer bets:

Building inspector paid off:  2 to 1
Building inspector lazy slob 4 to 1
Building inspector is actually a patronage job done by Alderman's idiot Son-In-Law 6 to 1


Ooh. Sawbuck on, "lazy slob."
 
Stibium
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: I couldn't tell you the details of a random project I worked on in 2018.


If I were an inspector and that was the worst building I had ever seen, I'd remember it. If only as a point of reference to compare everything else to.

For an inspector to not remember something that bad they either are DGAF about their job or have seen a LOT of shiatty buildings where they serve.
 
ifky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I imagine someone involved in this has a notebook page like this somewhere.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I guarantee that every PE in SFlorida checked their agendas toake sure they never got anywhere near that place.  Goofball needs to blow Dodge now before they pull more dead folks from the rubble. That stink is going to be all over anyone who came near that structure.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The good news is that there will probably be an investigation of this. The bad news is that it's Florida. Any investigation will probably be done by political operators, loons, cranks, and various conspiracy wackos. They'll crank out a report blaming a sinister deep state cabal using elite Antifa commandos to do a controlled demolition of the building. For reasons.
 
I Love You You Pay My Rent
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: gar1013: Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 666x375]

Google "Governor of Florida 1981" and then go sit in the shame corner.

The building was wrong from the get go.

[Fark user image 500x666]



That is a very unflattering photo of Hunter Biden.
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Place yer bets.  Place yer bets:

Building inspector paid off:  2 to 1
Building inspector lazy slob 4 to 1
Building inspector is actually a patronage job done by Alderman's idiot Son-In-Law 6 to 1


Parlay on all 3?
 
pdieten
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: If we have building inspectors and they don't do their jobs, then why have building inspectors?  Can't we just not pay them and get the same outcome?  For cheaper?  Or are we obligated as a society to have do nothing government employees and pay them to do nothing?


The presence of an incompetent inspector in one place does not imply that things are that way everywhere. While I was building my house, the city inspectors were up my contractors' asses constantly.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

iToad: The good news is that there will probably be an investigation of this. The bad news is that it's Florida. Any investigation will probably be done by political operators, loons, cranks, and various conspiracy wackos. They'll crank out a report blaming a sinister deep state cabal using elite Antifa commandos to do a controlled demolition of the building. For reasons.


It was God's will.
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Place yer bets.  Place yer bets:

Building inspector paid off:  2 to 1
Building inspector lazy slob 4 to 1
Building inspector is actually a patronage job done by Alderman's idiot Son-In-Law 6 to 1


Because this is Florida all of the aforementioned could be applicable for one person? 10 to 1.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ScubaCougr: My understanding of condos is that the management company manages, the residents/owners pay for upkeep and maintenance. How much of the delay we're blaming "management" and building owners for is residents balking at the huge assessments ($80k and up per unit) to fix the issues in their building?

https://apnews.com/article/business-bu​ilding-collapses-technology-ef5b013114​b766b7ed1e88a5b27c501f


Yeah, when this first happened, people were acting like this was an apartment complex owned by some large corporation and the CEO was being a cheap a$$ to improve shareholder value.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

rich_mitch: Everybody knows the building was collapsed by the deep state to destroy John McAfee's evidence exposing them. Geez, does nobody even Facebook anymore?


Water can't melt concrete.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The building before the collapse:

Fark user imageView Full Size


The report is about damage in the pool area.

The failure was far from the pool area:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flood222
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jeff5: The Health Department needs to investigate the apparent widespread loss of memory among officials, nobody remembers getting the emails that are on record.


They did investigate that.  They all have long-term neurologic damage after a COVID infection.
 
Displayed 50 of 59 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.