(WLWT)   Birds are mysteriously dying in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. Probably because of something you did   (wlwt.com) divider line
38
    More: Strange, Bird, numerous reports of several dead birds, Bird feeder, blue jays, wildlife officials, Wildlife Resources, Brian Banbury, symptoms of some sort of neurological issue.  
38 Comments
Flyinglemur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice headline, Mr Handy
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taco Bell strikes again?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are all kittens in the tri-state area accounted for?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Birds are mysteriously dying in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. Probably because of something you did


Caused by Gym Jordan, McConnell, Pence. Case solved.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the birb flew.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My fowl masturbation habits are none of your business, subby.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Real birds?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the early 2000s, all the mocking birds in my neighborhood mimicked the Nokia ringtone along with the standard 4 stage car alarm.  Both of those things are gone now and so the mockingbirds aren't noticeable again.  Kind of a bummer as that was a pretty funny thing.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why am I getting so much mileage out of this image lately?!
 
Reverend J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear they all doing it in Texas too.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously windmills giving birds cancer.

Who are we kidding? Birds arent real. Its just the deep state shutting down the bird surveillance program in ohio, kentucky and indiana because the deep state knows trump supporters are real american patriots.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Reverend J: I hear they all doing it in Texas too.


Sinners
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bird Herpes?
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Birds have died off at an unusual rate during the previous two Brood X episodes and they weren't able to find a cause.  Some people were speculating that the cicadas might be developing toxicity directly or causing the plants to be less fruitful in the years prior to their emergence.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image image 425x225]
Why am I getting so much mileage out of this image lately?!


Because you're a pervert??
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing to see, batteries just wore out on the disguised drones.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's primarily in the blue jays and the grackles - in that family group," Banbury said.

This line bothers me. Blue jays and grackles are distantly related at best. Blues jays are corvids, along with crows, ravens, etc. Grackles are related to blackbirds, cowbirds, meadowlarks and such. Both are perching birds (Passeriformes), but that includes more than half of all living birds. So anyway, weird statement.

/pedantry complete
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫ Why do birds
Suddenly disappear? ♫
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Taco Bell strikes again?


They are sacrificing themselves until The Mexican Pizza returns.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's because you touch yourself, spankmitter.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image 425x225]
Why am I getting so much mileage out of this image lately?!


Where's the OTHER one?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too many tried to recharge at the one time and some made it back to their patrol area before their batteries died?


Birds go boom
Youtube tqvVYWBGucU
 
Farkin Charlie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Obviously windmills giving birds cancer.

Who are we kidding? Birds arent real. Its just the deep state shutting down the bird surveillance program in ohio, kentucky and indiana because the deep state knows trump supporters are real american patriots.


DRINK!
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A pair of birds were hanging around my front lawn when I ran the sprinkler; they'd dance and sing and flit about...was fun to watch.

We want on a week-long vacation and the next morning I am sitting on the front porch but not running the sprinkler. The two birds hop up on my porch and just look at me like "hey you've been gone...wanna do some sprinkling?" so I sprinkled them and they were happy.

A few days later I found one dead, similar symptoms as those in the article. It made me sad, but at least it's less mysterious (in a sense)
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
menschenfresser
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In those states the bird die-off is probably considered divine retribution for those birds' abortions (omg killing teh babies!!!!) and embrace of homosexuality or some such derp. These birds must repent and adopt evalgelitaliban values!
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Halfabee64
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
shiat!  I keep hens and the wild birds are in their food and water constantly.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lifeless: Birds have died off at an unusual rate during the previous two Brood X episodes and they weren't able to find a cause.  Some people were speculating that the cicadas might be developing toxicity directly or causing the plants to be less fruitful in the years prior to their emergence.


Or lots of idiots have been spraying their yards with insecticide.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Humans suck.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: ♫ Why do birds
Suddenly disappear? ♫


Hey you farkers  give this guy some love------  I funnyed it
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hissatsu: "It's primarily in the blue jays and the grackles - in that family group," Banbury said.

This line bothers me. Blue jays and grackles are distantly related at best. Blues jays are corvids, along with crows, ravens, etc. Grackles are related to blackbirds, cowbirds, meadowlarks and such. Both are perching birds (Passeriformes), but that includes more than half of all living birds. So anyway, weird statement.

/pedantry complete


You - I like you.
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Lifeless: Birds have died off at an unusual rate during the previous two Brood X episodes and they weren't able to find a cause.  Some people were speculating that the cicadas might be developing toxicity directly or causing the plants to be less fruitful in the years prior to their emergence.


Speaking of Brood X I have yet to see or hear a single cicada this year. Where are they all at?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hissatsu: "It's primarily in the blue jays and the grackles - in that family group," Banbury said.

This line bothers me. Blue jays and grackles are distantly related at best. Blues jays are corvids, along with crows, ravens, etc. Grackles are related to blackbirds, cowbirds, meadowlarks and such. Both are perching birds (Passeriformes), but that includes more than half of all living birds. So anyway, weird statement.

/pedantry complete


Have I got a book for you!

Loucifer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Birds are being killed and replaced by surveillance drones that look like birds. It is common knowledge but the lame stream media will not report it. Birds aren't real, sheeple!

Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
