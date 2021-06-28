 Skip to content
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 2016 the city council decided it would not be replaced permanently but that a temporary penis would be installed when public events were held near the statue

So which council member is loaning their strap-on?
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon after its installation Bouscau twice reduced the size of the statue's penis, following complaints from local ladies that it was too large.


Yeah sure, it was the local women who thought it was too large and not the local insecure men.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Joxer really was Hercules strap-on?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fly with me
detachable penis.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should check next to the broken toaster oven- someone might be selling it.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
static.calcalistech.comView Full Size
 
Riomp300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
King Missile - Detachable Penis
Youtube byDiILrNbM4
 
0100010
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Detachable Penis
Youtube 7iJU-S8T0-k
/obligatory
// loved early 90's college radio
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why is the photo just the pedestal?
 
0100010
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Riomp300: [YouTube video: King Missile - Detachable Penis]


Curse you!  Stupid phone copy paste failure slowed my post down...
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
darn - thought we were having a King Missile thread...

/Mystical Shiat is a great album
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Why is the photo just the pedestal?


Because PLEASE THINK OF THE CHILDREN!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jon T. Hall [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Came for the link to the King Missile song, not disappointed.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Never recovered?
Found it:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluewave69
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
RBO - L'Hôpital Général De Montréal
Youtube M9qDR9ZtWAw

sadly can't find a english sub
sketch is about a girl that gets operated to be a guy
then changes it's mind change again
becomes a lesbian
then gets a moustach
then becomes a guy again (with a velcro dick)
then as a 3rd arm installed
then becomes a dodge aries

sketch was made in 1988 lol.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Why is the photo just the pedestal?


Fine, I'll do it.  Here it is with it's newly detachable feature to prevent future theft:

assets.atlasobscura.comView Full Size


/it's a public statue, so this better be considered SFW
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Here it is with it's newly detachable feature


"its"

Doh!
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Nuns and cement glue commercial
Youtube CHX-4cKEQH4
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
a temporary penis would be installed when public events were held near the statue

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Kalyco Jack: Why is the photo just the pedestal?

Fine, I'll do it.  Here it is with it's newly detachable feature to prevent future theft:

[assets.atlasobscura.com image 600x387]

/it's a public statue, so this better be considered SFW


Looks like the statue is wearing a chastity cage!
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Kalyco Jack: Why is the photo just the pedestal?

Fine, I'll do it.  Here it is with it's newly detachable feature to prevent future theft:

[assets.atlasobscura.com image 600x387]

/it's a public statue, so this better be considered SFW


Oh wow, the detachable part is just the shaft. I figured it would be the whole assembly..
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe they should check in the medicine cabinet next time it goes missing.

/ I don't like being without my penis for too long
// It makes me feel like less of a man and
/// I really hate having to sit down to pee.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
