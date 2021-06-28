 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Wikipedia)   Forty years ago today, Terry Fox hopped off this mortal coil. At 21, he ran a marathon each day for 143 days on one leg to raise awareness for cancer research, inspiring a nation and the world. G.O.A.T. indeed   (en.wikipedia.org) divider line
27
    More: Hero, Terry Fox, Terrance Stanley Fox CC OD, annual Terry Fox Run, Canadian athlete, cancer research activist, Betty Fox, cross-country run, west cross-Canada  
•       •       •

537 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jun 2021 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Buffalo newspapers covered Terry Fox extensively. If anyone ever truly told cancer to go fark itself, it was Terry Fox.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife served him in a restaurant, I met him on the highway on the east side of Lake Superior.

Fark user imageView Full Size


At his memorial in Thunder Bay, Ontario last summer.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose more useful than participating in a butt-kicking contest.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stump proud, dufflepud.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Terry....


3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Terry Fox's is a story that deserves to be far more well known south of the border.

I myself didn't know anything about the guy until after college when I started a job with a few Canadian co-workers.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Short range Forrest Gump?  It happens.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I know about Terry Fox was the made-for-TV HBO movie that came out in the early 80s.

I remember the movie depicted him self-centered dick ("What's more important? Me running across Canada or some dumb retard?" was an actual line of dialogue) and the Fox family was not at all happy about that.
 
wireguy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The image of this remarkable man doing his trot through lousy weather, alone on the road but shielded by a convoy of police and a few other vehicles engraved itself on our hearts as soon as we saw it.
A giant fell when he died, but we are grateful for having seen this man and his incredible efforts.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hop Forrest, hop.
 
Gough
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

grokca: My wife served him in a restaurant, I met him on the highway on the east side of Lake Superior.

[Fark user image image 850x637]

At his memorial in Thunder Bay, Ontario last summer.


That's a mandatory stop every time we drive around The Lake. We've made it a point to stop and share his story with our kids and their kids.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gough: grokca: My wife served him in a restaurant, I met him on the highway on the east side of Lake Superior.

[Fark user image image 850x637]

At his memorial in Thunder Bay, Ontario last summer.

That's a mandatory stop every time we drive around The Lake. We've made it a point to stop and share his story with our kids and their kids.


You circumnavigate Superior every year, with kids? Aren't there easier ways to kill yourself?
 
Rob4127
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Runner - Ian Thomas (1981)
Youtube kKKf80vrnVw


Later covered by Manfred Mann's Earth Band.
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
he ran a marathon each day for 143

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

"What an asshole."
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I was almost five when he died and had been watching the news about him with my eldest sister.  I'm told I cried for two days.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They called him the Simone Biles of long-distance running, he was that good.
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rob4127: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/kKKf80vr​nVw]

Later covered by Manfred Mann's Earth Band.



Ian Thomas is a Canadian music icon. He had a number of hits when other artists covered his songs. Another example is "Hold On" when it was covered by Santana.

He's the brother of Dave Thomas.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dothemath: he ran a marathon each day for 143

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 310x163]
"What an asshole."


You should be begging the mods to delete your post.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I heard he loved pancake restaurants
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Russ1642: dothemath: he ran a marathon each day for 143

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 310x163]
"What an asshole."

You should be begging the mods to delete your post.


#fakeassmoralgrandstanding
 
Smosh [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I know we're only 18 comments in, but as a Canadian and relative of cancer survivors, I'm appreciating the lack of "funny" clicks on some of the stupid comments.  Terry Fox was an amazing human - we were lucky to have him for the time we did.
 
1979
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
the annual Terry Fox run has raised
$750,000,000 to fight cancer. not bad for a 21 year old.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm going to go rip off a greasy farkin Terry Fox open diff burnout in my car to commemorate that one legged beauty
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

1979: the annual Terry Fox run has raised
$750,000,000 to fight cancer. not bad for a 21 year old.


Serious Question: Has any form of cancer ben cured?
 
slantsix
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
After a really hard weekend, and questioning the appropriateness of even celebrating Canada Day due to all the recent findings of unmarked graves of indigenous children, this is a good reminder that there are great, caring, beautiful people in this country (and world).

Coincidentally, three of my best friends (and my sister in law) all have their birthdays today. It's a nice annual reminder of Terry Fox.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TWX: I suppose more useful than participating in a butt-kicking contest.


Terry Fox would and could have found a way to win if it meant he could help those suffering from cancer.


/participated in the annual Terry Fox run
 
Smosh [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dothemath: Serious Question: Has any form of cancer ben cured?


Define cured.  Treatments have extended peoples lifespan after diagnosis significantly.  We also have better ways to detect cancers earlier, so that they can be treated more effectively.  "Cured" is kind of a tricky concept with cancer
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.