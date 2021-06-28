 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Smurfesque romance novel series Ice Planet Barbarians takes over Amazon bestseller lists. Chuck Tingle seen crying in the corner   (cnn.com) divider line
17
    More: Strange, Amazon Kindle, E-book, Amazon.com, Young-adult fiction, Bestseller, Fiction, praise of author Ruby Dixon, science fiction romance series  
•       •       •

439 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 28 Jun 2021 at 8:50 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
John Norman already did this.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Good for her. I binge read Ruby's novels when the pandemic started. They're good.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The words "TikTok influencer" are a harbinger of the collapse of our civilization.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
She looked longingly into his eyes and began to smurf him. Slowly at first. "Smurf and smurf" he grunted....
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Pounded in the Butt by Capriciously Changing Trends in Ironic Internet Purchases
 
Marcos P
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
 its gonna get weird in here!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So women buying up sexy blue space man smurfs like it's going out of style? My dancing green space babes that write COBOL code for everything should never be a problem again.
 
morg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The whole stable boy thing was kind of played out. Expanding into scifi was a smart move.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah, but can they really do the movie version with Bill Cosby in jail?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Marcos P: its gonna get weird in here!!

[Fark user image image 425x566]


Her eyes are going to haunt my dreams tonight.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Looks like they never wear shirts, just like the Smurfs. Is there only one female Ice Planet Barbarian?
 
MBooda
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Avatar Re-enacted by Smurfs
Youtube oC_vp9EvqAI
 
AtlanticCoast63
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Whatever blows your hair back.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What the hell do Ice Planet Barbarians do anyway?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Science fiction bodice rippers? Do they come packaged with themed Rabbits?
 
Mollari [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Someone watched an episode of Agents of Shield (Eddie McClintock as Vin-Tak the Cree) and decided that a series of bodice rippers about blue men would be a good idea.

Pirates weren't good enough anymore?
 
Mollari [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Marcos P: its gonna get weird in here!!

[Fark user image 425x566]


Meh, implants.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.