 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost) Boobies Dozens of topless women splash around the fountain in Washington Square Park for the annual Dyke March in NYC and you were gone after the fourth w .... GRANDMA, put those away   (nypost.com) divider line
42
    More: Boobies, New York City, Manhattan, Washington Square Park, New York University, English-language films, Greenwich Village, Demonstration, Proud protesters  
•       •       •

1915 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jun 2021 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like a fun protest. I like that permits weren't asked for and cops weren't invited. Hope everyone had a great time.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im guessing 50% of the "dykes" were straight girls looking for attention.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Im guessing 50% of the "dykes" were straight girls looking for attention.


Fruit flies
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Down with big textiles.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see less than two dozen people frolicking in the water and two thousand people standing around watching.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: I see less than two dozen people frolicking in the water and two thousand people standing around watching.


It's NYC. Statistically there are alway at least two dozen topless women around
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone have an original of the photo?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Looks like a fun protest. I like that permits weren't asked for and cops weren't invited. Hope everyone had a great time.


Yeah the best way to make sure cops don't come is to refuse to get a permit for your gathering.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bukharin: Does anyone have an original of the photo?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Somacandra: Looks like a fun protest. I like that permits weren't asked for and cops weren't invited. Hope everyone had a great time.

Yeah the best way to make sure cops don't come is to refuse to get a permit for your gathering.


Permits for protests is total bullshiat
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Those who identify as "bisexual dykes, pansexual dykes, trans dykes, femme dykes, dykes who are unsure if they are dykes, dykes who will scream that they are dykes from the rooftops" to attend the rally."

All that water makes me think that somebody needs to go stick a finger in a dyke.
 
gestug
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The organizers described the march as a "protest march, not a parade."

Protesting hate against specific groups?

/
Fark user imageView Full Size

//Pride
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Im guessing 50% of the "dykes" were straight girls looking for attention.


I think you do not understand women, or perhaps you are bad at guessing.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad they pixelated those boobies, otherwise I would go on a rampage at my workplace killing everyone.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't this be a weekly thing, nation wide
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many, many years ago, my wife was a staff attorney for an AIDS foundation which had a large LGBT clientele. One year we rode on their float during the Gay Pride parade. No topless women until we got into the Village but even they were rare.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image 425x283]
"Those who identify as "bisexual dykes, pansexual dykes, trans dykes, femme dykes, dykes who are unsure if they are dykes, dykes who will scream that they are dykes from the rooftops" to attend the rally."

All that water makes me think that somebody needs to go stick a finger in a dyke.


that part came later

several times
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: Glad they pixelated those boobies, otherwise I would go on a rampage at my workplace killing everyone.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
NotMeSomeoneElse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image 425x283]
"Those who identify as "bisexual dykes, pansexual dykes, trans dykes, femme dykes, dykes who are unsure if they are dykes, dykes who will scream that they are dykes from the rooftops" to attend the rally."


"Big dykes, Little dykes, dykes who jump on rocks!
Tall dykes, short dykes, even dykes with Chicken Pox love hotdogs, Armor Hotdogs!"
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nocrash: dothemath: Im guessing 50% of the "dykes" were straight girls looking for attention.

I think you do not understand women, or perhaps you are bad at guessing.


Nah, I'm pretty sure I understand them fine.
 
Group W Bench
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Somacandra: Looks like a fun protest. I like that permits weren't asked for and cops weren't invited. Hope everyone had a great time.

Yeah the best way to make sure cops don't come is to refuse to get a permit for your gathering.

Permits for protests is total bullshiat


How else we gonna track your movements Fidel?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: Glad they pixelated those boobies, otherwise I would go on a rampage at my workplace killing everyone.


Fight Club Office Threat Scene
Youtube l9EzK-719aE
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nocrash: dothemath: Im guessing 50% of the "dykes" were straight girls looking for attention.

I think you do not understand women, or perhaps you are bad at guessing.


Like anyone can understand ladies.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Somacandra: Looks like a fun protest. I like that permits weren't asked for and cops weren't invited. Hope everyone had a great time.

Yeah the best way to make sure cops don't come is to refuse to get a permit for your gathering.

Permits for protests is total bullshiat


Right? As someone raised by and around folks who participated in the civil right marches of the 60s, I've never understood why SO MANY people think protests are to "raise awareness".

Uh...no, it's literally how we FIGHT the powerful. Just like unions, they are there to FORCE change. Protests and strikes are weapons intended to result in an immediate and tangible response (not pledges to do shiat ten years from).
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Im guessing 50% of the "dykes" were straight girls looking for attention.


Which would put it at about 95% less attention-whorey than fark is. Not bad.
 
Abox
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen:  All that water makes me think that somebody needs to go stick a finger in a dyke.

Glad a searched for 'finger' before posting.

/I know, 'misogyny'...go ahead and remove
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image 425x283]
"Those who identify as "bisexual dykes, pansexual dykes, trans dykes, femme dykes, dykes who are unsure if they are dykes, dykes who will scream that they are dykes from the rooftops" to attend the rally."

All that water makes me think that somebody needs to go stick a finger in a dyke.


I hearing Cindy Lauper in my head right now.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Bukharin: Does anyone have an original of the photo?

[Fark user image 634x634]


Nice puppies.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I have a good friend who playing in the Isle of Klebos in Manhattan.  Hope she's there with the band.
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What is the ratio of water to homeless piss and shiat in that fountain?
 
surlyjason
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You can't say "dyke" anymore. You can't even say "lesbian" they're women in comfortable shoes.

Thank you very much.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is the kind of headline that should have been allowed to have an exclamation point.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Abox: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen:  All that water makes me think that somebody needs to go stick a finger in a dyke.

Glad a searched for 'finger' before posting.

/I know, 'misogyny'...go ahead and remove


I know plenty a dyke who loves a good finger, so it might be more misogynistic not to.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image image 425x283]
"Those who identify as "bisexual dykes, pansexual dykes, trans dykes, femme dykes, dykes who are unsure if they are dykes, dykes who will scream that they are dykes from the rooftops" to attend the rally."

All that water makes me think that somebody needs to go stick a finger in a dyke.


This is NieuwAmsterdam; they don't have the kind of dykes that hold back water.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

surlyjason: You can't say "dyke" anymore. You can't even say "lesbian" they're women in comfortable shoes.

Thank you very much.


So, WICSGBTQ?
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Jodie's coming to dinner. With his friend. Who....is also gay."

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Well, there goes my joke about Holland."
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Meh, it's 2021, who cares if you are a lesbian/dyke/whatever you want to call yourself.

But feel free to take your shirt off.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Masta Beta: What is the ratio of water to homeless piss and shiat in that fountain?


Probably about like this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Meh, it's 2021, who cares if you are a lesbian/dyke/whatever you want to call yourself.


Every time a straight points out that they believe that Pride is unnecessary, we reset the clock on how many years of Pride we have remaining.

Signed: The gays
 
BraniacsDaughtr [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image image 425x283]
"Those who identify as "bisexual dykes, pansexual dykes, trans dykes, femme dykes, dykes who are unsure if they are dykes, dykes who will scream that they are dykes from the rooftops" to attend the rally."

All that water makes me think that somebody needs to go stick a finger in a dyke.

This is NieuwAmsterdam; they don't have the kind of dykes that hold back water.


New Amsterdam? It's become much too much.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hot lesbo action?

Well, it is hot. There are lesbos. Jumping in a fountain is an action.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.