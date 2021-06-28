 Skip to content
 
(Gizmodo)   ♫ ♬ It's like a heat wave / Burning in my heart / Can't keep from crying / It's tearing me apart ♫ ♬   (gizmodo.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What the heck song is that? It's like four in one.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


/delete if too much
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
IAMX - 'Heatwave'
Youtube jPeE569o6lQ
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size


- Houston
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
116F yesterday, in a town 150 miles NORTH of Vancouver.....in JUNE.


hottest temperature EVER recorded in the whole freaking COUNTRY.

It's just 18 degrees  below the hottest temperature ever recorded on the who damn planet


We are farked as a species

At least the Dinosaurs never saw the asteroid coming and couldn't have done anything about it anyway.   We knew, we could have fixed it, and we did NOTHING
 
Screaming Candle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When you get one 1000 year event after another, it's not an "anomaly."
 
ImOscar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Tom Jones, The Cardigans - Burning Down The House (Official Video)
Youtube iYuldgIOelY
 
dywed88
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Imagine being told your home surpassed the national highest temperature ever recorded by over 1 degree C, and that today will be even hotter....
 
SMB2811
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I have no idea how people are planning to deal with this. It looks like its sort of back to normal in a day or two on Vancouver Island, but further in looks like way too damn hot all week. My dad has a house with a basement so I'm hopeful that will be enough for him.

All I can offer as a suggestion is if you live on the Pacific coast and own a house, consider moving to a heat pump system. At least you'll have some AC the next time this happens.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm in New York right now. It usually didn't get this hot until mid-July because of the Sound and ocean winds.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yeah, but this winter I had to put on a few extra blankets to keep warm, so climate change is a hoax.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My parents just turned on the AC before 9:00am PDT.

Yeah, it's *that* farking hot here (Lewiston, ID).
 
Rent Party
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
9:15AM and we just went past 100.   My AC guy is supposed to be here between 105 and 111 (assuming the weather guessers are right) to fix my AC.   It is 85 in the house right now.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Looks like my plan of escaping climate change in Texas to the PNW just got a giant hole stomped in it.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Not having AC the last three days has been absolutely brutal. There literally is no escape. All the little "tips" and "tricks" people keep posting all over social media don't do jack or shiat when it's 100 degrees in your house.
 
Bot v2.38beta
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Glass Animals - Heat Waves (Official Video)
Youtube mRD0-GxqHVo
 
