(AP News)   "Police rescue spooked nude sunbathers from Australian forest". With helpful pic ... of police official   (apnews.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thais wake, oun noikid und afroid....
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well they can't show nudity on public news so what did you expect?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fuller described the pair as "idiots."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
storage.googleapis.comView Full Size


"There were folds of skin where there shouldn't be folds of skin...."
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They made a call but somehow were lost? Who doesn't have a freaking smartphone these days?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police rescue spooked nude sunbathers from Australian forest


had me thinking that nude sunbathers got worried that an unrelated police rescue was going to get them in trouble
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just sit right back and hear a tale
a tale of a fateful trip
that started with two naked men
and a cop that called them idiot.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Out of all the scary animals in Australia they get "spooked" by a deer.
"RUN! IF IT SEES US IT MIGHT RUN!"
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're sunbathing in the forest, you just might be doing it wrong.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: If you're sunbathing in the forest, you just might be doing it wrong.


I think you missed the joke. They claimed to be 'sunbathers' and the police were kind enough to role with their lie.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What did they think was chasing them?

Silly people.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: If you're sunbathing in the forest, you just might be doing it wrong.

One day Al was in the forest, trying to get a tan.
When he heard the tortured screaming of a funny little man.
He was caught in a bear trap and all set him free.
And it turned out he's a big-shot producer on TV.
So he gives Al a contract, and waddya know.
Now he's got his very own Weird Al Show.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm guessing it's pretty much the same as spooked nude sunbathers at the beach.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're lucky a drop bear didn't drop down onto them.
Those things are deadly.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Out of all the scary animals in Australia they get "spooked" by a deer.
"RUN! IF IT SEES US IT MIGHT RUN!"


It's Australia. The deer are venomous.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

madgonad: SBinRR: If you're sunbathing in the forest, you just might be doing it wrong.

I think you missed the joke. They claimed to be 'sunbathers' and the police were kind enough to role with their lie.


Check out this cat, actually reading the article.
This place used to be cool.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Just sit right back and hear a tale
a tale of a fateful trip
that started with two naked men
and a cop that called them idiot.


The mate was a mighty failing man,
The skipper, dumb and nude.
They both went for a hike that day
to do something lewd (but both of them got screwed).
 
MBooda
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SBinRR: If you're sunbathing in the forest, you just might be doing it wrong.


Well, an Australian forest.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/kookaburra sits in it
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: steklo: Just sit right back and hear a tale
a tale of a fateful trip
that started with two naked men
and a cop that called them idiot.

The mate was a mighty failing man,
The skipper, dumb and nude.
They both went for a hike that day
to do something lewd (but both of them got screwed).


The art of song writing is not dead....A+
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

madgonad: SBinRR: If you're sunbathing in the forest, you just might be doing it wrong.

I think you missed the joke. They claimed to be 'sunbathers' and the police were kind enough to role with their lie.


This.

37-66 degrees isn't sunbathing weather, let alone nude sunbathing weather. Also, FTA "Unbelievably, we saw two men sunbaking naked on a beach on the South Coast," Police Commissioner Mick Fuller told reporters. "They were startled by a deer, ran into the national ... park and got lost.". So, allegedly, the cops saw them, and suddenly they were spooked by a deer and ran off into the woods, so the cops just let them go and waited for them to call for help later. Sure thing.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Australia, where men are men and the deer scare the shiat out of them. These guys are definitely not the Australian versions of Natty Bumppo and Chingachgook.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

steklo: Just sit right back and hear a tale
a tale of a fateful trip
that started with two naked men
and a cop that called them idiot.


They came over all queer
When confronted by deer
Their pure naked fear
Really cost them dear
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MBooda: SBinRR: If you're sunbathing in the forest, you just might be doing it wrong.

Well, an Australian forest.
[Fark user image image 850x637]
/kookaburra sits in it


Makes sense, he is the merry merry king of bush after all.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: steklo: Just sit right back and hear a tale
a tale of a fateful trip
that started with two naked men
and a cop that called them idiot.

They came over all queer
When confronted by deer
Their pure naked fear
Really cost them dear


heh heh...Weird Al has nothing on us.

however, this...is a classic...

Stairway To Gilligan's Island - Led Zeppelin - Classic TV theme
Youtube K4MKQMTHplI
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

steklo: Theaetetus: steklo: Just sit right back and hear a tale
a tale of a fateful trip
that started with two naked men
and a cop that called them idiot.

The mate was a mighty failing man,
The skipper, dumb and nude.
They both went for a hike that day
to do something lewd (but both of them got screwed).

The art of song writing is not dead....A+


Kudos to the both of you!
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Walker: Out of all the scary animals in Australia they get "spooked" by a deer.
"RUN! IF IT SEES US IT MIGHT RUN!"

It's Australia. The deer are venomous.


That's not a deer. This is a deer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: madgonad: SBinRR: If you're sunbathing in the forest, you just might be doing it wrong.

I think you missed the joke. They claimed to be 'sunbathers' and the police were kind enough to role with their lie.

This.

37-66 degrees isn't sunbathing weather, let alone nude sunbathing weather. Also, FTA "Unbelievably, we saw two men sunbaking naked on a beach on the South Coast," Police Commissioner Mick Fuller told reporters. "They were startled by a deer, ran into the national ... park and got lost.". So, allegedly, the cops saw them, and suddenly they were spooked by a deer and ran off into the woods, so the cops just let them go and waited for them to call for help later. Sure thing.


Don't forget "Got spooked by a deer, and ran so far into the woods that they couldn't even find the beach anymore."

Also, as has been pointed out elsewhere, "They apparently had the last remaining non-smart cell phones, so they could call for help on them but not use a Maps app."
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sunbathing in a forest?

(you'redoingitwrong.jpg)
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

steklo: jokerscrowbar: steklo: Just sit right back and hear a tale
a tale of a fateful trip
that started with two naked men
and a cop that called them idiot.

They came over all queer
When confronted by deer
Their pure naked fear
Really cost them dear

heh heh...Weird Al has nothing on us.

however, this...is a classic...

[YouTube video: Stairway To Gilligan's Island - Led Zeppelin - Classic TV theme]


That was so much better than it had any right to be.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So two dudes were banging in the dunes and got caught then came up with some story about a deer
 
