(NYPost)   Corruption? In Florida? Let me get my fainting couch
26
    Florida, The Washington Post, Building, Apartment, Condominium, George W. Bush, developers of the Miami condo tower, Nathan Reiber, Construction  
•       •       •

26 Comments     (+0 »)
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Building rivals claimed that the partners behind Surfside Champlain Towers South were receiving preferential treatment when it came to getting through the permit system as the site was being built in 1981, the Washington Post said."

"Surfside's developers had contributed to the campaigns of at least two town-council members, then demanded that the donations be returned when the allegations surfaced, according to the outlet."

"Meanwhile, the 12-story tower had been on the verge of undergoing $15 million in renovations to pass a required 40-year certification when it collapsed, killing at least nine people and leaving more than 150 unaccounted for Thursday, the report added."

LOL, and it looks like they got away with it: "All of the principals believed to have been involved in the design and construction of the building are already dead, the outlet said."
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The NY post is already working on helping republicans distract attention away from the real culprit; the lack of proper regulation.

It doesn't matter how shoddily it was built or how corrupt people were years ago, it had severe structural problems that were known to authorities 2-3 years ago.

The only way those issues could have been left until the building collapsed is of there were no regulations and accompanying authorities to ensure they were immediately repaired or the building evacuated.

A lot of criticism was levelled over the bridge over the mississippi which had a broken beam, but the authorities shut it down immediately when they were made aware, they didn't leave it 3 years until it fell down.
Either the regulations governing building safety in florida don't exist or are ineffective, or the body that oversees compliance doesn't exist or is ineffective.

Given desantis publicly announced he was canning such regulations in 2019, I'm betting that had something to do with this.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vote republican, get republican outcomes.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Leader O'Cola: Vote republican, get republican outcomes.


West, Texas can confirm.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: Given desantis publicly announced he was canning such regulations in 2019, I'm betting that had something to do with this.


At least we're sending cops to patrol the border...so we got that going for us, which is worthless.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously we need fewer job-killing regulations and more tax cuts for billionaires to prevent these kinds of things happening. See what socialism did?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We shouldn't send aid to third world shiat holes, it just props up their corrupt leaders.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Leader O'Cola: Vote republican, get republican outcomes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DeSantis withheld aid for the trapped survivors, ensuring their expiry.  Wonder why...
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Leader O'Cola: Vote republican, get republican outcomes.


Let's see who was governor when all this bribery and shoddy construction was going on

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bob_Gra​h​am
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Corruption is more of a Louisiana, Illinois, and New York thing. Florida is more an incompetence state.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, the mayor of Surfside keeps saying on national television that it looks like a 9/11 type job.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: Corruption is more of a Louisiana, Illinois, and New York thing. Florida is more an incompetence state.


Why not both?
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: The NY post is already working on helping republicans distract attention away from the real culprit; the lack of proper regulation.

It doesn't matter how shoddily it was built or how corrupt people were years ago, it had severe structural problems that were known to authorities 2-3 years ago.


Eightballjacket: Let's see who was governor when all this bribery and shoddy construction was going on

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bob_Grah​am


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
karnal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: Leader O'Cola: Vote republican, get republican outcomes.

Let's see who was governor when all this bribery and shoddy construction was going on

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bob_Gra​h​am


Oops - that doesn't fit in with their talking points.
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Harlee: "Building rivals claimed that the partners behind Surfside Champlain Towers South were receiving preferential treatment when it came to getting through the permit system as the site was being built in 1981, the Washington Post said."

"Surfside's developers had contributed to the campaigns of at least two town-council members, then demanded that the donations be returned when the allegations surfaced, according to the outlet."

"Meanwhile, the 12-story tower had been on the verge of undergoing $15 million in renovations to pass a required 40-year certification when it collapsed, killing at least nine people and leaving more than 150 unaccounted for Thursday, the report added."

LOL, and it looks like they got away with it: "All of the principals believed to have been involved in the design and construction of the building are already dead, the outlet said."


You have to remember this was a construction boom period here in South Florida where this was the basic business transaction for most beachfront municipalities:

Developer: "I'd like to build a 10-storey condominium on a 3 acre parcel of land, complete with underground parking and a pool."

Municipality: "Did you file all the appropriate paperwork for your permits?"

Developer: "Yeah...about that. I want to build this thing on the cheap because the baby boomers are moving down here in DROVES (thank you, Jackie Gleason), and I was kind of hoping to have this thing built in a year or so."

Municipality: "I understand that, but did you file all the necessary paperwork?"

Developer: "This is egregious. I want to build something, and you guys are literally making me jump through hoops! I'll talk to somebody and get this done properly."

***developer makes phone call to several city and county politicos promising to make substantial campaign donations***

Developer: "Okay, I'm ready to build now!"

Municipality: "Did you file all the necessary paperwo....oh wait, I do see that your permits were filed and approved. And will you be paying the permit fees in cash or cocaine?"

Developer: "Cocaine."

Municipality: "Excellent choice."

This is literally modern Florida in a nutshell. The willingness of local and County governments to skip, skim, or even outright omit various policies, procedures, or even necessary safety requirements in order to keep up with the massive influx of immigrants, snowbirds, and retirees who want to make this reclaimed swampland their new home. The sad part? This building collapse isn't the first down here, it certainly won't be the last, and I guarantee you the worst is yet to come.
 
bthom37
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Corruption is more of a Louisiana, Illinois, and New York thing. Florida is more an incompetence state.


Florida is the leading state for Medicare fraud by an order of magnitude, last time I checked.  Far higher than % of elderly would normalize.

Remember Rick Scott and his billions in Medicare fraud?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: Vote republican, get republican outcomes.


The cities of Chicago and New York, and all of New Jersey chuckle nervously.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Xai: The NY post is already working on helping republicans distract attention away from the real culprit; the lack of proper regulation.

It doesn't matter how shoddily it was built or how corrupt people were years ago, it had severe structural problems that were known to authorities 2-3 years ago.

The only way those issues could have been left until the building collapsed is of there were no regulations and accompanying authorities to ensure they were immediately repaired or the building evacuated.

A lot of criticism was levelled over the bridge over the mississippi which had a broken beam, but the authorities shut it down immediately when they were made aware, they didn't leave it 3 years until it fell down.
Either the regulations governing building safety in florida don't exist or are ineffective, or the body that oversees compliance doesn't exist or is ineffective.

Given desantis publicly announced he was canning such regulations in 2019, I'm betting that had something to do with this.


"The report was not formally submitted or authorized by the property owner Champlain Towers South Condominium Owners Association, Inc., as required by section 8-11(f)(iv) of the Miami Dade County Code."

https://www.townofsurfsidefl.gov/docs​/​default-source/default-document-librar​y/town-clerk-documents/champlain-tower​s-south-public-records/8777-collins-av​e---unverified-inspection-report.pdf?s​fvrsn=8c2a1194_2

It appears the owners knew about the problems, and never submitted the required report. So the authorities never knew. The engineer hired by the COA only had to submit the report to the owners, who sat on it and apparently lied to the people who lived there. They were planning to pass through the eventual costs on the units owners, something like 80k-300k per unit. Plus, nothing was required to be submitted until their upcoming 40 year review. https://www.miamiherald.com/n​ews/local​/community/miami-dade/miami-beach/arti​cle252394393.html
"But he said that even if Surfside was aware of the problems flagged in 2018, the town didn't have enough information to determine 'the amount of damage this building actually had.'"

The regulations are in place, but there was zero sense of urgency from the owners.
 
1funguy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
(R) eturn on Investment.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
For anyone really interested, I recommend the book "Condominium" by John D. MacDonald.

It is fiction, but facts are hard to come by. It describes the pressures on developers and how they corrupt local officials. It has a well researched description of building a multi-story building on unstable soil in a hurricane-prone area, and the result of doing it wrong. You don't need a Ph.D. in architecture and engineering to understand that the foundation has to be deep and solid.

In the case of the Surfside Champlain Towers South, all the "renovations" they could do would not have fixed it. The right thing to do would be condemn the building once it was known to be sinking.

By the way, everything else by MacDonald is also worth reading.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Dear Florida;

You are not supposed to try to win the race to the bottom.

Yours Truly,
Cordy
 
Insain2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I did say that a couple of days ago under a different thread & someone said that couldn't have happened the way I was writing it in my comments......

Something, something about it being the Condo's Board that were all dead & it was them who were the ones holding the Repairs up......Yeah sure blame the dead when I was RIGHT all along, me I blamed Greed & the Permit process.....

Scales will be Balanced eventually!
 
der Sittenstrolch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Corruption is more of a Louisiana, Illinois, and New York thing. Florida is more an incompetence state.


Lived in South Florida for a couple years. Beautiful weather and scenery but most people there just don't care.
 
Lydia_C
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A 40-year certification cycle doesn't appear to be short enough to catch problems in a timely fashion, especially in a coastal environment and for building on reclaimed land. If certification were required every 20 years, or even every 30, would that have made the difference here?

Maybe, if the condo board sat on the 2018 report mainly because the needed repairs were so expensive that the per-apartment assessment would have been unaffordable by many of the tenants. Then again, if the board were made aware of needed repairs early on, they might have brushed them off as not being of immediate concern.

Unfortunately it doesn't seem like there's anyone left alive who knows the board's view.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Republicanism is america's wahabism. It needs to be destroyed by all means necessary. Every day it exists, it kills a lot of people.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

