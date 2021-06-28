 Skip to content
 
(Daily Star)   You see millionaires aren't much different that shlubs like you and I, just because they can dodge jail after building an illegal man cave with bowling alley, cinema, squash court and a bar with a casino (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Asinine, Judge, Rich accountant Graham Wildin, claimed lack of funds, Mr Wildin, 68-year-old, High Court judge, council's determination, bowling alley  
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In most cases that sort of thing just gets you fined and ordered to comply with code, then fined some more.  Etcetera.  In other words, perfectly legal for rich folks.

//Millionaire ain't that rich anymore.
//Well I guess it depends on the number of millions.
//One isn't rich
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The man cave.

I've always wanted a fire pole that went from my bedroom closet right into the man cave. I think that would be so neat....

the wife, however does not share my enthusiasm.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Would people rip off so many people, if getting rich didn't let them be a POS?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

steklo: The man cave.

I've always wanted a fire pole that went from my bedroom closet right into the man cave. I think that would be so neat....

the wife, however does not share my enthusiasm.


Whip
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"What are you in for?"

"Aggravated assault and kidnapping. What about you?"

"Illegal bowling alley."
 
Headso
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Subby is mad someone didn't go to prison over building an addition onto their home, wow.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You and ME, subby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What?  No hookers or Black Jack?  Okay, there might be a Black jack table in that casino.
 
jumac
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Am I read the story wrong or did the judge impose a jail sentence  but said its on hold until x time and if he gets stuff done that the judge order the judge will remove the sentence if not he serves it?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

steklo: The man cave.

I've always wanted a fire pole that went from my bedroom closet right into the man cave. I think that would be so neat....

the wife, however does not share my enthusiasm.


I had this really old house in the city I was renovating.  Part of that was putting a laundry room on the second floor.  That required tearing the floor out and rebuilding.  That would take a few days so I rigged some of my climbing ropes and would rappel into the kitchen instead of using the stairs.

My live in GF soon learned that the floor was never getting fixed as long as that rope was there.
 
caljar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It would have been much better to just make him pay a lot of taxes.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: My live in GF soon learned that the floor was never getting fixed as long as that rope was there.


That's brilliant. heh heh. I would've done the same thing...

When I was a kid, mom and dad were re-doing the wallpaper in the kitchen, so they tore down all the old wall paper and they let me and my friends draw on the walls and leave stupid messages before they put up the new wall paper....

I wonder if the new house owners ever found it?
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
On the scale of horrible shiat rich people regularly get away with this aint that bad.
 
brizbon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In other news, angry neighbors mad because they dont have their own bowling alley
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: steklo: The man cave.

I've always wanted a fire pole that went from my bedroom closet right into the man cave. I think that would be so neat....

the wife, however does not share my enthusiasm.

Whip


Your wife's name is Robin?
 
Lapdance
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Bender - "I'm going to build my own theme park! With blackjack! And hookers! You know what, forget the park!"
 
tjsands1118
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: The man cave.

I've always wanted a fire pole that went from my bedroom closet right into the man cave. I think that would be so neat....

the wife, however does not share my enthusiasm.


In fairness, most women don't want husbands who spend all their free time in the closet sliding down poles.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

