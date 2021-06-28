 Skip to content
 
(Abc.net.au)   Person infected with covid Delta variant attends party with 30 people, infects 24 of them, would have successfully infected the other six as well had it not been for those pesky vaccines   (abc.net.au)
    Vaccination, Vaccine, COVID-19 vaccine  
posted to Main » on 28 Jun 2021 at 8:20 AM



BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Too bad we don't have solid evidence of the efficacy of the vaccines.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is great news. For us vaccinated people, at least. For the kids and stupid people, not so much.

Seriously, we need to hurry up and vaccinate the kids.

/GO TEAM PFIZER
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: This is great news. For us vaccinated people, at least. For the kids and stupid people, not so much.

Seriously, we need to hurry up and vaccinate the kids.

/GO TEAM PFIZER


My kids are 11 and I am seriously annoyed by the wait to get them vaccinated.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scooby Dooby Doo?
 
The5thElement
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Apparently, this new thing called a vaccine prevents people from catching a potentially deadly disease. Who knew?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Delta?  Well that's an odd name.  I'd a called it Chazzwazza.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Better luck next time, plague rat.
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Delta?  Well that's an odd name.  I'd a called it Chazzwazza.


That's going to cause a little confusion. Mind if we call it 'Bruce' to keep it clear?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Reminds me of this party I went to in college where just one person infected about 30 of us.
Only she had chlamydia.
 
wademh
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Here's a significant aspect to note.

We often hem and haw about whether or not vaccination prevents infections as well as preventing illness or serious illness. The caution is because it's simply harder to tell because discovering if vaccination prevents infection requires lots of testing.

That testing has been done in a few studies now where health care workers have been given routine screening on about a weekly basis. There one can collect the statistics on how many people show up with positive tests and score them based on if they are vaccinated or not. The great news that has arisen from about 3 of these large studies is that the vaccine is over 80% effective at preventing measurable infections. I write measurable infection because it's still true that a few virus particles may have infected a few cells and reproduced, but apparently vaccination primes the immune system enough to shut things down quickly before an infection can really take hold and produce measurable levels of virus. We can't say anything about levels lower than are measurable.

This example is another good case study, that of contact tracing. It's unethical to intentionally expose people to the virus but when it happens that you can study a number of people who have been exposed, by all means let's look at the results of that exposure to see the effect of vaccination.

Anyway, this is nice confirmation of what other studies have shown. The vaccine is also prohibiting asymptomatic infections.
 
Headso
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I was like where the hell are there 24 out of 30 people not vaccinated at a party, I was thinking India? Europe? Nigeria?  Ohh Australia forgot about your terrible vaccine rollout as well.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

wademh: We often hem and haw about whether or not vaccination prevents infections as well as preventing illness or serious illness.


Who is "we," kimosabe?
 
lithven
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Headso: I was like where the hell are there 24 out of 30 people not vaccinated at a party, I was thinking India? Europe? Nigeria?  Ohh Australia forgot about your terrible vaccine rollout as well.


I was thinking, Arkansas, Mississippi, or Idaho.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Headso: I was like where the hell are there 24 out of 30 people not vaccinated at a party, I was thinking India? Europe? Nigeria?  Ohh Australia forgot about your terrible vaccine rollout as well.


I would certainly hope people in India aren't gathering to party these days.

Although I suppose there are idiots all over the globe, so some probably are.
 
Abox
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Delta Lady
Youtube 0CKlyE21Wmk
 
NINEv2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wademh: Here's a significant aspect to note.

We often hem and haw about whether or not vaccination prevents infections as well as preventing illness or serious illness. The caution is because it's simply harder to tell because discovering if vaccination prevents infection requires lots of testing.

That testing has been done in a few studies now where health care workers have been given routine screening on about a weekly basis. There one can collect the statistics on how many people show up with positive tests and score them based on if they are vaccinated or not. The great news that has arisen from about 3 of these large studies is that the vaccine is over 80% effective at preventing measurable infections. I write measurable infection because it's still true that a few virus particles may have infected a few cells and reproduced, but apparently vaccination primes the immune system enough to shut things down quickly before an infection can really take hold and produce measurable levels of virus. We can't say anything about levels lower than are measurable.

This example is another good case study, that of contact tracing. It's unethical to intentionally expose people to the virus but when it happens that you can study a number of people who have been exposed, by all means let's look at the results of that exposure to see the effect of vaccination.

Anyway, this is nice confirmation of what other studies have shown. The vaccine is also prohibiting asymptomatic infections.


But muh freedumbs hurr!
 
neongoats
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Plague-rat plague-rat whatcha gonna do
when delta comes for you
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wademh: Here's a significant aspect to note.

We often hem and haw about whether or not vaccination prevents infections as well as preventing illness or serious illness. The caution is because it's simply harder to tell because discovering if vaccination prevents infection requires lots of testing.

That testing has been done in a few studies now where health care workers have been given routine screening on about a weekly basis. There one can collect the statistics on how many people show up with positive tests and score them based on if they are vaccinated or not. The great news that has arisen from about 3 of these large studies is that the vaccine is over 80% effective at preventing measurable infections. I write measurable infection because it's still true that a few virus particles may have infected a few cells and reproduced, but apparently vaccination primes the immune system enough to shut things down quickly before an infection can really take hold and produce measurable levels of virus. We can't say anything about levels lower than are measurable.


This is how vaccines work.
 
wademh
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wademh: Here's a significant aspect to note.

We often hem and haw about whether or not vaccination prevents infections as well as preventing illness or serious illness. The caution is because it's simply harder to tell because discovering if vaccination prevents infection requires lots of testing.

That testing has been done in a few studies now where health care workers have been given routine screening on about a weekly basis. There one can collect the statistics on how many people show up with positive tests and score them based on if they are vaccinated or not. The great news that has arisen from about 3 of these large studies is that the vaccine is over 80% effective at preventing measurable infections. I write measurable infection because it's still true that a few virus particles may have infected a few cells and reproduced, but apparently vaccination primes the immune system enough to shut things down quickly before an infection can really take hold and produce measurable levels of virus. We can't say anything about levels lower than are measurable.

This example is another good case study, that of contact tracing. It's unethical to intentionally expose people to the virus but when it happens that you can study a number of people who have been exposed, by all means let's look at the results of that exposure to see the effect of vaccination.

Anyway, this is nice confirmation of what other studies have shown. The vaccine is also prohibiting asymptomatic infections.


and for Snakee,

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti​c​les/PMC8022879/
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science​/​article/pii/S0264410X21007350
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Better luck next time, plague rat.


I have 2-3 guesses as to their Fark handle.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
As this virus mutates, there is going to be a lot of dead, unvaccinated people.

The important thing here is to figure out how we are going to divide up all their stuff.
 
Insain2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


KinkyL
thing about this Pandemic is (for me that is) C-19 missed me but it just found out I have MRSA......funny ain't it??

I've been home the whole time only going shopping for food once a month if need be.........I was already stocked up when it hit last December & living on a small personal farm does help you stay away from People whom are sick w/C-19 Virus or Delta Varient.....
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Delta Airlines Ad: We're Coming For You
Youtube YWZx01DS67E
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Capt.Plywood: Rapmaster2000: Delta?  Well that's an odd name.  I'd a called it Chazzwazza.

That's going to cause a little confusion. Mind if we call it 'Bruce' to keep it clear?


No, it was given the name "Delta" for a reason. That reason is that it's the "D" in the Greek alphabet, because it's the fourth one, I assume.

Point is, it needs to start with "D." I propose "Donny," so that we vaccinated people can tell it "STFU, Donny, you're out of your element!"
 
LL316
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: This is great news. For us vaccinated people, at least. For the kids and stupid people, not so much.

Seriously, we need to hurry up and vaccinate the kids.

/GO TEAM PFIZER


Both my father and sister are unable to get vaccinated because of various other conditions.  I feel as though they should be able to stand their ground every time they come across a willingly unvaccinated person.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Capt.Plywood: Rapmaster2000: Delta?  Well that's an odd name.  I'd a called it Chazzwazza.

That's going to cause a little confusion. Mind if we call it 'Bruce' to keep it clear?

No, it was given the name "Delta" for a reason. That reason is that it's the "D" in the Greek alphabet, because it's the fourth one, I assume.

Point is, it needs to start with "D." I propose "Donny," so that we vaccinated people can tell it "STFU, Donny, you're out of your element!"


Because Alpha, Beta and Gamma were already taken?
 
wademh
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: wademh: Here's a significant aspect to note.

We often hem and haw about whether or not vaccination prevents infections as well as preventing illness or serious illness. The caution is because it's simply harder to tell because discovering if vaccination prevents infection requires lots of testing.

That testing has been done in a few studies now where health care workers have been given routine screening on about a weekly basis. There one can collect the statistics on how many people show up with positive tests and score them based on if they are vaccinated or not. The great news that has arisen from about 3 of these large studies is that the vaccine is over 80% effective at preventing measurable infections. I write measurable infection because it's still true that a few virus particles may have infected a few cells and reproduced, but apparently vaccination primes the immune system enough to shut things down quickly before an infection can really take hold and produce measurable levels of virus. We can't say anything about levels lower than are measurable.

This is how vaccines work.


Yes and no. It's the cartoon of how vaccines work. It's how many vaccines work. But vaccines aren't perfect. And in real systems, as opposed to in models, things don't always work out according to plan.

If you have a high titre of neutralizing antibodies, you have a chance that enough of those neutralizing antibodies will find a given virion before one of the Spike protein complexes on the virion's surface will successfully bind to an ACE2 molecule. As the pictures detail, the SARS-CoV-2 virion has lots of Spike protein on its surface, so even if half of them get bound by neutralizing antibodies, that doesn't mean you've neutralized the virion.

Yes, a vaccinated person is primed to increase their production of antibodies if they get the beginnings of an infections. Their memory B cells will replicate and pump out huge quantities of antibodies. But there's still a horse race. The virus is infecting cells and turning out huge amounts of new viruses.

If your vaccination worked as planned, you'll have produced memory T Cells. And they will get to work attacking infected cells and killing them before they can release new virus particles. But it is a horse race. j

So in the real world, we have to actually measure how the race goes. The fact that the vaccine was demonstrated to prevent severe infection says that the immune system at least catches up to any infection that gets started. It didn't say much about whether or not the virus can make a quick start to the point where somebody can become infectious before the immune system catches up and starts shutting the virus down.

So these real world measurements tell us something about the competition between the immune system and the virus doing the early part after exposure to the virus. It shows that most of the time a vaccinated immune system gets on top of a SARS-CoV-2 exposure before significant viral replication can get underway, defining significant viral replication as replication up to the level of detection, or up to the level of being significantly infectious. (the latter is based on other studies that have shown that vaccinated people who don't show signs of disease do not seem to be transmitting infection on to 3rd party contacts).

So sure, it's how we want vaccines to work, and it's how nice clean power point slides say vaccines work, but the real world is often more complicated. These results help show that the real world situation in terms of asymptomatic infection is about as good as we could hope for given what we know about breakthrough infections.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rent Party: wademh: We often hem and haw about whether or not vaccination prevents infections as well as preventing illness or serious illness.

Who is "we," kimosabe?


People who are educated about how bodies work.

There's a difference between getting infected and feeling sick.
 
