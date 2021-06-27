 Skip to content
 
(Some Firebug)   The Lava fire near Mt. Shasta wasn't caused by lava, but Weed is about to burn   (kymkemp.com) divider line
11
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fire officials reported another drone incursion over the fire this afternoon which briefly halted aerial fire suppression efforts.

If these drone operators who are disrupting the firefighting process could be charged with a crime aggravated by the additional damage caused by the disruption, maybe that would stop these idiots from interfering while the firefighters are working.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Reported for calling out a farker.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Residents seek refuge in nearby Funyun
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A town called Weed?

Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Let it burn. There's nothing of value in that area.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They call that fire the Shasta Blasta, masta of disasta
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Weed Lava Fire is the name of my folk country bluegrass Arcade Fire tribute band.


/got nothing
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: They call that fire the Shasta Blasta, masta of disasta


🎶 I bet nobody ever told you that you
Would be on fire until the break of dawn 🎶
 
kcoombs69 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Fire officials reported another drone incursion over the fire this afternoon which briefly halted aerial fire suppression efforts.

If these drone operators who are disrupting the firefighting process could be charged with a crime aggravated by the additional damage caused by the disruption, maybe that would stop these idiots from interfering while the firefighters are working.


But then where would all the likes and subscribes come from?!??
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Taiwan MC - Let The Weed Bun feat. Davojah (Music Video)
Youtube ONyrc0jHb3A
 
