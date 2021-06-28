 Skip to content
(KOIN Portland)   Fire starts by highway in Oregon during record heatwave. Tag for drivers who stopped and put it out   (koin.com) divider line
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they put it out with a bunch of shiatty IPA?
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And lo, they were to be known as the heroes of the Enchanted Forest.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbuHashish: Did they put it out with a bunch of shiatty IPA?


We can only hope. Realistically, they had thousands of gallons of the swill at hand.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, I'm assuming "shiatty IPA" was part of the joke.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Judging by the temperature I assume it was started by the sun.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Judging by the temperature I assume it was started by the sun.


I'm going to guess it was started by the white hot dumpster fire that is shiatty IPA, which, as far as I can tell, is the state bird, tree, nut, and song of that godforsaken hop-hole.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mchaboud: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Judging by the temperature I assume it was started by the sun.

I'm going to guess it was started by the white hot dumpster fire that is shiatty IPA, which, as far as I can tell, is the state bird, tree, nut, and song of that godforsaken hop-hole.


Everybody and their mom brews IPA here. I'd run through fire for a good Belgian Blond.Yes, I mean the beer
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: mchaboud: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Judging by the temperature I assume it was started by the sun.

I'm going to guess it was started by the white hot dumpster fire that is shiatty IPA, which, as far as I can tell, is the state bird, tree, nut, and song of that godforsaken hop-hole.

Everybody and their mom brews IPA here. I'd run through fire for a good Belgian Blond.Yes, I mean the beer


Yeah it's kindof a self fulfilling thing. Time to market, ipas are really fast. Every startup brewery puts out ipas 1st to generate money. Then everyone who is new to the microbrew world finds 80% ipas on the shelf and runs with it. So they sell more and more breweries make more. It's basically like how Starbucks shiatty over-roasted coffee became what coffee *is* to the world
 
