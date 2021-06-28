 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Australia enjoyed a relatively COVID free year, so the Government got away with half-arsing the vaccine rollout, lets see how that's working out for them now the Delta variant has hit their shores   (bbc.com) divider line
3
    More: Fail, Australia, travel corridor, Western Australia, Indigenous Australians, Northern Territory, Sydney outbreak, short periods, positive cases  
•       •       •

267 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jun 2021 at 7:30 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Delta COVID: we love to spread and it shows!
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It is more difficult for them because vaccines inject the opposite way in the Southern Hemisphere
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.