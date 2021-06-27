 Skip to content
(CNN)   Baltimore, 6/27/21: We will rebuild   (cnn.com) divider line
11
•       •       •

11 Comments     (+0 »)
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
1.7?

Even lawn chairs laugh at that.
 
Trik
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This'll need to
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
be updated.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Trik: This'll need to[i.kym-cdn.com image 487x232] be updated.


By 5 seconds, dammit!
 
wademh
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Two minutes too late to
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"I felt it"

No.....you didn't....
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: 1.7?

Even lawn chairs laugh at that.


I've farted harder than that.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How long was it? A 2.6 ain't shiat, but if it was more than a second or two, people might have had time to panic.

Last Wednesday, there was a 3.2 centered near west Los Angeles that didn't even last half a second. It was one quick thrust that was over before I could even react.

/that's what she said
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
2022:  The big one hits.  The entire eastern seaboard of the United States falls into the Atlantic Ocean.  Everyone on the western seaboard is very confused.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hi all - anyone help me out with a pic of a plastic patio chair knocked back onto its deck?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: Hi all - anyone help me out with a pic of a plastic patio chair knocked back onto its deck?


That sounds cool! Maybe someone could create a scene and photograph it. Sadly we missed so many times in history when it could have been relevant too.
 
