(Daily Express)   People are so afraid of being buried alive they had to invent safety coffins (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
14
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
300 year old commonly talked about quirky news is exciting!
Blockbuster of a scoop there folks.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keeve
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
j.gifs.comView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That would actually be a great idea for people living in earthquake zones, coffin sized survival pods, with oxygen, food and water, plus a beacon to alert rescuers 🤔
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
*Author of this tripe needs to buried alive for crimes against Language...
 
drxym
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Great Train Robbery (8/12) Movie CLIP - Cholera Coffin (1978) HD
Youtube JAz7hBbOoc0
 
mrparks
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hence the sitting up with the dead. Gives them a 12 hour grace period.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is why I wanna be scattered over Disneyland then cremated.
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Illustrations look like they're taken straight from this book:

https://www.amazon.com/Premature-Buri​a​l-How-May-Prevented/dp/1297566459
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not a ridiculous phobia at all.

It happened to Monk.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
As long as I have money, IDGAF.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImOscar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cormee: That would actually be a great idea for people living in earthquake zones, coffin sized survival pods, with oxygen, food and water, plus a beacon to alert rescuers 🤔


Can we make them look like space shuttles and soundproof them so we don't hear the screams of people outside the box?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
These were fun things to discover in Ripley's Believe It or Not when you were 10 like I did over 5 decades ago.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If it's not The Express, it's just information.   Newer, more accurate, less right wing racist information in all likelihood.
 
