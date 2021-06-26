 Skip to content
 
(McClatchy DC)   "I don't know anything about it," said the town building official responsible for Surfside. "That's 2018"   (mcclatchydc.com) divider line
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
FTFA: Finding out the extent of that damage requires "super expensive," disruptive testing inside the building's walls and even underground, Schlesinger said.

More expensive than this?

Kind of takes "penny wise, pound foolish" to the extreme, doesn't it?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Also, buying property in Miami is extremely stupid. And if you rent, have really good renters insurance.
 
bthom37
49 minutes ago  
"I don't recall that email" loses every time to delivery receipts.

Which is why you always keep your documentation.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
48 minutes ago  
"I've slept since then" is an excuse for not remembering the plot to a movie, not a critical engineering report.
 
scanman61
bthom37: "I don't recall that email" loses every time to delivery receipts.

Which is why you always keep your documentation.


Even if you can prove they received it you can't prove that they recall it.
 
Deathfrogg
namegoeshere: FTFA: Finding out the extent of that damage requires "super expensive," disruptive testing inside the building's walls and even underground, Schlesinger said.

More expensive than this?

Kind of takes "penny wise, pound foolish" to the extreme, doesn't it?


You'd probably be amazed by the fact that it is easier and actually much less expensive for companies like construction firms and the like to fight the post-disaster lawsuits than actually do anything to prevent the disasters from happening in the first place.

See Ford Motor Company.
 
moothemagiccow
All I know is that this is somehow Joe Biden's fault
 
IamTomJoad
And in the end fines will be levied and not a single person will face any charges.....ain't capitalism fun?
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
scanman61: bthom37: "I don't recall that email" loses every time to delivery receipts.

Which is why you always keep your documentation.

Even if you can prove they received it you can't prove that they recall it.


Helps towards showing depraved indifference though.

/I think that's the right phrase
 
bthom37
scanman61: bthom37: "I don't recall that email" loses every time to delivery receipts.

Which is why you always keep your documentation.

Even if you can prove they received it you can't prove that they recall it.


Completely irrelevant to determining responsibility.  If you did what you're supposed to do, they can not recall it all they want - you did your job, they did not.
 
FarkaDark
Wonderful website tries to 'give' me a phone as an award. At least the pay sites we're no longer allowed to use didn't actively try and load malicious code
 
1funguy
namegoeshere: FTFA: Finding out the extent of that damage requires "super expensive," disruptive testing inside the building's walls and even underground, Schlesinger said.

More expensive than this?

Kind of takes "penny wise, pound foolish" to the extreme, doesn't it?


However, by decreasing the expenses in that particular financial cycle, the management company reduces year over year expenses...
...and therefore reaches the bonus level for 3 tiers of eligible executives!
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
Oh my, I'm sorry...I can barely recall 2018...computers were pretty new then, and emails were still a novelty only used by nerds. It was a different time. Anyway, thanks and best regards.
 
the_innkeeper [recently expired TotalFark]
namegoeshere: FTFA: Finding out the extent of that damage requires "super expensive," disruptive testing inside the building's walls and even underground, Schlesinger said.

More expensive than this?

[static.independent.co.uk image 850x628]
Kind of takes "penny wise, pound foolish" to the extreme, doesn't it?


This is why Risk Management teams should have lawyers on them.
 
Parthenogenetic
moothemagiccow: All I know is that this is somehow Joe Biden's fault


Mighty suspicious that he's pushing an infrastructure bill right now, eh?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
b0rg9
IamTomJoad: And in the end fines will be levied and not a single person will face any charges.....ain't capitalism fun?


I get where you're going, but is there another ism where things would go better?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
Deathfrogg: namegoeshere: FTFA: Finding out the extent of that damage requires "super expensive," disruptive testing inside the building's walls and even underground, Schlesinger said.

More expensive than this?

Kind of takes "penny wise, pound foolish" to the extreme, doesn't it?

You'd probably be amazed by the fact that it is easier and actually much less expensive for companies like construction firms and the like to fight the post-disaster lawsuits than actually do anything to prevent the disasters from happening in the first place.

See Ford Motor Company.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
The Sgt. Schultz Defense

Beats the Building Inspector is a Wookie and all the emails were just "raaaaah!  raaaaaawh!"  I mean who sends an email in Wookie?  Is he just sitting at a laptop somewhere typing "wraaaah...   raaaah! (backspaces)  raaAAh!...."?

He was highly recommended.
 
Marcos P
Surfside 666
 
olrasputin
"You know, in certain older civilized cultures, when men failed as entirely as you have, they would throw themselves on their swords."
 
parasol [TotalFark]
https://www.npr.org/sections/live-upd​a​tes-miami-area-condo-collapse/2021/06/​27/1010710735/surfside-official-told-r​esidents-their-building-was-safe-despi​te-engineers-warni


Just one month after an engineering report warned of "major structural damage" that required immediate repair, a Surfside, Fla., official assured residents of Champlain Towers South that their building was sound.

NPR has obtained minutes of a Nov. 2018 meeting that shows a Surfside town inspector met with residents of the building, and assured them the building was "in very good shape."

The inspector's comments directly conflicted with an engineering report from five weeks earlier,

The engineering report was dated Oct. 8, 2018. At a Nov. 15 board meeting of the Champlain Tower South Condominium Association, a building official from the town of Surfside, Ross Prieto, appeared to discuss that report. "Structural engineer report was reviewed by Mr. Prieto," the meeting minutes say. "It appears the building is in very good shape."

According to town officials, Prieto is no longer employed by Surfside.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
I see the problem...the engineering design for this building shows 8 ÷ 2(2+2) = 1
 
crackizzle
Abox: I see the problem...the engineering design for this building shows 8 ÷ 2(2+2) = 1


As you've written it the standard assumption would be that your answer is correct. If you provided more information as to why I should do the order of operations differently (you want me to reach 16 as the answer, but that isn't how any normal mathematics professor would read your problem).
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
Optimus Primate: Oh my, I'm sorry...I can barely recall 2018...computers were pretty new then, and emails were still a novelty only used by nerds. It was a different time. Anyway, thanks and best regards.


It worked for Hillary Clinton...
 
Mister Buttons
Deathfrogg: namegoeshere: FTFA: Finding out the extent of that damage requires "super expensive," disruptive testing inside the building's walls and even underground, Schlesinger said.

More expensive than this?

Kind of takes "penny wise, pound foolish" to the extreme, doesn't it?

You'd probably be amazed by the fact that it is easier and actually much less expensive for companies like construction firms and the like to fight the post-disaster lawsuits than actually do anything to prevent the disasters from happening in the first place.

See Ford Motor Company.



Fark user imageView Full Size


/I have no idea why the meme used that pic, but it was the best one from a quick GIS.
 
robodog
namegoeshere: FTFA: Finding out the extent of that damage requires "super expensive," disruptive testing inside the building's walls and even underground, Schlesinger said.

More expensive than this?

Kind of takes "penny wise, pound foolish" to the extreme, doesn't it?


It's not like the folks living there couldn't afford it, $600k to several million per condo.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
"I don't know nothin' 'bout inspectin' no buidings."
 
houstondragon
namegoeshere: FTFA: Finding out the extent of that damage requires "super expensive," disruptive testing inside the building's walls and even underground, Schlesinger said.

More expensive than this?

Kind of takes "penny wise, pound foolish" to the extreme, doesn't it?


But we should definitely have more deregulation and less corporate taxes for such high quality workmanship >.>
 
IamTomJoad
b0rg9: IamTomJoad: And in the end fines will be levied and not a single person will face any charges.....ain't capitalism fun?

I get where you're going, but is there another ism where things would go better?


Does there need to be to have someone held accountable?

Just seems funny that we seem to be the only country that can't a way to punish someone when it comes to things like this.

But when all you are looking at is a fine that isn't coming out of your pocket, why would we expect there to be a change?
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
Deathfrogg: namegoeshere: FTFA: Finding out the extent of that damage requires "super expensive," disruptive testing inside the building's walls and even underground, Schlesinger said.

More expensive than this?

Kind of takes "penny wise, pound foolish" to the extreme, doesn't it?

You'd probably be amazed by the fact that it is easier and actually much less expensive for companies like construction firms and the like to fight the post-disaster lawsuits than actually do anything to prevent the disasters from happening in the first place.

See Ford Motor Company.


Except in this case the person in question was the city building official, who was not responsible for the costs of testing or remediation. The condo board was asking for a professional opinion on the report that they had paid for.

If you get an engineering report that contains the phrase "major structural damage" assume that is something you can't put off. At least not until you get a professional opinion from more than one other engineer who has no conflict of interest telling you that it can be delayed.
 
bigworld2000
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
