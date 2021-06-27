 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Canada: so hot right now   (twitter.com)
107
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

107 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
C? What's that, moon speak?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
114 F.

That's AZ weather. In Canada.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Crazy how far this heat is penetrating into Northwest Territories even, temps near Great Slave Lake at near 100F right now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Looking at jetstream flow data you can clearly see the heat dome

scontent-sjc3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
110 today in the cool climate wine country of the Willamette Valley in Oregon. Time to start planting cabernet vines.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hope their windmills don't cause problems like they did in Texas.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's 45?? Just put on a coat for god sake. That's cold!!
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: 110 today in the cool climate wine country of the Willamette Valley in Oregon. Time to start planting cabernet vines.


110 is even crazy high for cab. Might be better for raisins.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

make me some tea: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: 110 today in the cool climate wine country of the Willamette Valley in Oregon. Time to start planting cabernet vines.

110 is even crazy high for cab. Might be better for raisins.


I just picked a fresh raspberry off the vine and it tasted like jam, so you're probably not too far off.

Really weird when going back inside my 80 degree house feels like going into a walk-in fridge.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

make me some tea: Looking at jetstream flow data you can clearly see the heat dome

[scontent-sjc3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x614]


This is kinda cool, in a scary sort of way:

https://www.netweather.tv/charts-and-d​ata/global-jetstream#2021/06/30/0000Z/​jetstream/surface/level/overlay=jetstr​eam/orthographic=-90.74,80.18,1039
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For those who know nothing about Celsius, here's a useful conversion chart

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cman: For those who know nothing about Celsius, here's a useful conversion chart

[external-preview.redd.it image 850x855]


HOLY HELL BATMAN

That image is farking HUGE
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ah man, I was so looking forward to spending the whole winter on an icebreaker ship.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much is that in people degrees?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
45 degrees? What is this, algebra?
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just a flesh wound.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Looking at jetstream flow data you can clearly see the heat dome

[scontent-sjc3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x614]


That looks like a very nice picture to hang on the wall.
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody here in Vancouver has air conditioning, my bedroom is 37 C, 99 for you Yanks.
/ sorry just had to complain
//too hot for a third slashie
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, happens.

Kind of like when the reverse happened a few winters ago, and that "Arctic cold front" came all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico.

See, this is what is meant about "extremes of climate" when they talk about climate change. It doesn't mean it's going to be hot in the winter and all that. It means that places that aren't normally hot will get hot, and it will be cold in places it doesn't usually get cold, and the heat and cold will be extraordinary and last longer than usual.

But it doesn't mean that it won't be hot in the summer and cold in the winter like it normally is.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, I'm about 1 1/2 hours from the BC border.
108 on Tuesday. woohoo
5 am paddleboarding will replace afternoon mountain biking.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure the weather forecast is just a hoax.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder how many events like this it would take during the summer to wreck agriculture.
 
detonator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: make me some tea: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: 110 today in the cool climate wine country of the Willamette Valley in Oregon. Time to start planting cabernet vines.

110 is even crazy high for cab. Might be better for raisins.

I just picked a fresh raspberry off the vine and it tasted like jam, so you're probably not too far off.

Really weird when going back inside my 80 degree house feels like going into a walk-in fridge.


We just had a crew of people at Hayward Field have their overnight work call cancelled. The gig was tearing out all of the broadcast gear for the US Olympic trials. Tons of heavy gauge power and signal cables, and lots of heavy lifting.
You know it's bad when the big league broadcasters say it's unsafe to work.
 
gosurfing1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: C? What's that, moon speak?


Abbreviation for Degrees Communist
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll be a little cooler here in MT.  I'd like to go through a whole roll of film in the morning then develop it when it gets too hot to be out, but I guess we'll see if I last long enough out there.  There are a few spots outside of town that would be nice in infrared.

Or I could wait until midday and everything will have that "baked with heat" glow.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: I'd like to go through a whole roll of film in the morning then develop it when it gets too hot to be out


Are you a time traveller from the 90s?

Can you even still get rolls of film?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the plus side those goofy hats with the ear flaps are selling like hotcakes at the used thrift store. I've always wanted to do some Rick Moranis cosplay
 
1979
‘’ 1 hour ago  

God Is My Co-Pirate: Nobody here in Vancouver has air conditioning, my bedroom is 37 C, 99 for you Yanks.
/ sorry just had to complain
//too hot for a third slashie


yeah. sucks.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Wonder how many events like this it would take during the summer to wreck agriculture.


Marijuana is pretty hearty, BC's agriculture would be fine.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

detonator: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: make me some tea: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: 110 today in the cool climate wine country of the Willamette Valley in Oregon. Time to start planting cabernet vines.

110 is even crazy high for cab. Might be better for raisins.

I just picked a fresh raspberry off the vine and it tasted like jam, so you're probably not too far off.

Really weird when going back inside my 80 degree house feels like going into a walk-in fridge.

We just had a crew of people at Hayward Field have their overnight work call cancelled. The gig was tearing out all of the broadcast gear for the US Olympic trials. Tons of heavy gauge power and signal cables, and lots of heavy lifting.
You know it's bad when the big league broadcasters say it's unsafe to work.


Looking forward to Monday when I get to work in an unventilated 90 degree woodshop in full PPE. My boss is an asshole.

/self employed
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flab: kittyhas1000legs: I'd like to go through a whole roll of film in the morning then develop it when it gets too hot to be out

Are you a time traveller from the 90s?

Can you even still get rolls of film?


Yes, but it took about 12 years to get here from the 90's.  There's still fresh film to be had, but old stuff is dirt cheap.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, there is snow right now somewhere on earth.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  

God Is My Co-Pirate: Nobody here in Vancouver has air conditioning, my bedroom is 37 C, 99 for you Yanks.
/ sorry just had to complain
//too hot for a third slashie


Burnaby is 5 degrees hotter than Vancouver. I'm dying. I think my bedroom is 42C. Opening the door is like opening a convection oven. Currently sipping ice water lying on a tile floor. It's too hot for beer. My fridge won't stay cold. Even the grocery stores' and malls' air-conditioning wasn't built for this. Not actually sure how I'm going to survive this. Americans, you don't understand, we don't have air conditioning or basements (unless you rent a basement)!
 
mtrac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just checked on Fox and there's nothing about the heat, so this is obviously a lib hoax.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Supposed to be 39 on Tuesday and 40 on Wednesday in Edmonton. That's a 70 degree celcius difference between a very cold winter day and a very hot summer day.
 
englaja
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I told everyone my girlfriend from Canada is hot
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkyournonsense: God Is My Co-Pirate: Nobody here in Vancouver has air conditioning, my bedroom is 37 C, 99 for you Yanks.
/ sorry just had to complain
//too hot for a third slashie

Burnaby is 5 degrees hotter than Vancouver. I'm dying. I think my bedroom is 42C. Opening the door is like opening a convection oven. Currently sipping ice water lying on a tile floor. It's too hot for beer. My fridge won't stay cold. Even the grocery stores' and malls' air-conditioning wasn't built for this. Not actually sure how I'm going to survive this. Americans, you don't understand, we don't have air conditioning or basements (unless you rent a basement)!


Most of Portland was built without AC. It's 115 outside and 87 inside. Currently in my underwear on the floor worshipping a box fan.

Ugh. Stay alive
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: C? What's that, moon speak?


Spanish
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: C? What's that, moon speak?


That's what most of the civilized world is using for temperature.
You wouldn't understand.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Supposed to be 39 on Tuesday and 40 on Wednesday in Edmonton. That's a 70 degree celcius difference between a very cold winter day and a very hot summer day.


My fam is Edmonton, it's 35 ish and they have a little wild fire smoke but a lot of them have central air.

It's so hot in Vancouver that car emissions and solvents are reacting with UV and heat to create toxic ground level ozone. It's hot poison outside.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I fully expected to see pics of hot Canadian lasses when I clicked on this link.
Hoser, I am disappoint!
 
detonator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: detonator: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: make me some tea: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: 110 today in the cool climate wine country of the Willamette Valley in Oregon. Time to start planting cabernet vines.

110 is even crazy high for cab. Might be better for raisins.

I just picked a fresh raspberry off the vine and it tasted like jam, so you're probably not too far off.

Really weird when going back inside my 80 degree house feels like going into a walk-in fridge.

We just had a crew of people at Hayward Field have their overnight work call cancelled. The gig was tearing out all of the broadcast gear for the US Olympic trials. Tons of heavy gauge power and signal cables, and lots of heavy lifting.
You know it's bad when the big league broadcasters say it's unsafe to work.

Looking forward to Monday when I get to work in an unventilated 90 degree woodshop in full PPE. My boss is an asshole.

/self employed


Those phones ain't gonna sanitize themselves, St. Hubbins!
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IbiEvacua: talkyournonsense: God Is My Co-Pirate: Nobody here in Vancouver has air conditioning, my bedroom is 37 C, 99 for you Yanks.
/ sorry just had to complain
//too hot for a third slashie

Burnaby is 5 degrees hotter than Vancouver. I'm dying. I think my bedroom is 42C. Opening the door is like opening a convection oven. Currently sipping ice water lying on a tile floor. It's too hot for beer. My fridge won't stay cold. Even the grocery stores' and malls' air-conditioning wasn't built for this. Not actually sure how I'm going to survive this. Americans, you don't understand, we don't have air conditioning or basements (unless you rent a basement)!

Most of Portland was built without AC. It's 115 outside and 87 inside. Currently in my underwear on the floor worshipping a box fan.

Ugh. Stay alive


Oh Cascadian friend, you do understand. May these tips help you survive. https://www.vancouverisawesome.com/van​couver-news/here-are-some-of-the-best-​ways-to-beat-the-heat-in-metro-vancouv​er-this-weekend-3910361
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Heatwave Hits Springfield The Simpsons
Youtube e1UyJgVfW3I
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Southern Dandy: I fully expected to see pics of hot Canadian lasses when I clicked on this link.
Hoser, I am disappoint!


Seeing Hot Canadian lasses is reserved for responsible countries.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkyournonsense: Russ1642: Supposed to be 39 on Tuesday and 40 on Wednesday in Edmonton. That's a 70 degree celcius difference between a very cold winter day and a very hot summer day.

My fam is Edmonton, it's 35 ish and they have a little wild fire smoke but a lot of them have central air.

It's so hot in Vancouver that car emissions and solvents are reacting with UV and heat to create toxic ground level ozone. It's hot poison outside.


I'm in an apartment building with an overheating problem. Thankfully I have an air conditioner and it's able to keep my place under 26 degrees. We're used to weather that wants to kill you.
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: talkyournonsense: Russ1642: Supposed to be 39 on Tuesday and 40 on Wednesday in Edmonton. That's a 70 degree celcius difference between a very cold winter day and a very hot summer day.

My fam is Edmonton, it's 35 ish and they have a little wild fire smoke but a lot of them have central air.

It's so hot in Vancouver that car emissions and solvents are reacting with UV and heat to create toxic ground level ozone. It's hot poison outside.

I'm in an apartment building with an overheating problem. Thankfully I have an air conditioner and it's able to keep my place under 26 degrees. We're used to weather that wants to kill you.


It's 29 in the house right now
At least the basement is nice and cool
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C? Does that mean Celsius or does it mean Centigrade? You are going to confuse everyone.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.