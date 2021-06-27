 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail) The family of one of the victims is asking Governor Condo Collapse why nobody has emerged from the rubble, dead or alive, for over 60 hours now (dailymail.co.uk)
72
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Reminds me of the stories about 9/11, how recovery was an absolute nightmare.  Finding remains days, weeks, months later.  Families begging for news and getting none. That was 100+ stories of gravity x force x human lives, and this much smaller, but.....dreadful.

Just a heartwrenching event.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Governor Condo Collapse? Really?

If it sticks, then sure. I'm no judge of what people care about politically.

Why would Israeli crews be brought from halfway across the world though? Aren't there search crews from surrounding states or even NYC or LA that could be there faster and have more knowledge of American building codes?
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The story did kinda disappear from the news too.

Wtf?
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
1.  They're all dead
2.  They're all dead
3.  On the off chance someone isn't dead, they don't want to go full speed ahead and inadvertently crush them, too.
4.  They're all dead

/I'm sorry because this is a sad story, but gravity is very unforgiving.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I can't imagine why a state with very low taxes, very low wages, and a hollowed out regulatory infrastructure could be unprepared to deal with emergencies.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Didn't he send his security force to Texas to work the border or something?
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

labman: 1.  They're all dead
2.  They're all dead
3.  On the off chance someone isn't dead, they don't want to go full speed ahead and inadvertently crush them, too.
4.  They're all dead

/I'm sorry because this is a sad story, but gravity is very unforgiving.


If they were low enough to survive the fall, they've been crushed.  If they were high up enough to not be crushed, they were killed by the fall.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

mofa: I can't imagine why a state with very low taxes, very low wages, and a hollowed out regulatory infrastructure could be unprepared to deal with emergencies.


I can't imagine that you might have missed this information

https://www.npr.org/sections/live-upd​a​tes-miami-area-condo-collapse/2021/06/​26/1010497588/top-tier-crews-continue-​rescue-efforts-in-florida

Some of those people working through the night are members of Florida Task Force-1, based in Miami-Dade County. It's one of the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Urban Search and Rescue units used to deploy to disasters across the globe.

Since the task force's inception in the early 1980s, it has responded to the 1985 earthquake in Mexico City, Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans as well as the Oklahoma City Bombing in 1995 and the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

They have seen it all.

This group of top tier specialists is primarily comprised of members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, with outside specialists as needed, according to the group. FL-TF1 is just one of 28 urban search and rescue national task organizations capable of rapid deployment to assist in natural and human-caused disasters.

They were there immediately and are among the best.

They aren't bring anybody out because there won't be any rescues. It's been relayed to the families waiting that what is being found are body parts.

On behalf of the people and dogs who've been working on a horrid and hopeless task you take your jab at Florida's first responders and stick it in your own eye.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Somacandra: Governor Condo Collapse? Really?

If it sticks, then sure. I'm no judge of what people care about politically.

Why would Israeli crews be brought from halfway across the world though? Aren't there search crews from surrounding states or even NYC or LA that could be there faster and have more knowledge of American building codes?


The Floridian gubernator is partially correct, there is an operational limit to the number and kinds of people you can have on a disaster site like this, and the speed at which you can proceed. First limit relates to endangering the rescuers; you don't want to lose valuable and highly trained resources, nor do you want to divert other rescuers to rescue them. Second, you don't want to move materials too quickly or without understanding the cascading effects of each move. You don't want to cause further damage, injury or death. Third, and sadly, at this point you are on a recovery and preservation mission, respectfully bringing up remains while recognizing the forensics of engineering and legal - civil or criminal - investigations. The nature of this collapse, with the walls and supports between floors crushed and the slabs piled tightly, means it will be a long and cautious process of clearing, documenting and removing each layer.
It is a sad and terrible duty, having to choose caution and cold procedure over the human impulse to heroics and self-sacrifice in the rush to another's aid.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Somacandra: Why would Israeli crews be brought from halfway across the world though?


A number of residents in the building were Israeli citizens and it is a close knit Jewish community as well.
Perhaps it was more politic to offer and receive the help than practical.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Guv needs to be continually beat over the head with this.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So she's not real bright. But she's smarter than whoever this guy is:

A building official said he was on the roof of the condo tower just 14 hours before it collapsed and saw 'no inordinate amount of equipment or materials' that would cause the fall
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Because they have the rest of the building, which could collapse at any time, looming over the collapse site.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How long did it take for them to get that guy down from the New Orleans hotel collapse?

Don't hold your breath waiting for everyone to be recovered in Florida.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very nice nickname Subby. Here's hoping it catches on.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  

evilsofa: [Fark user image 748x971]

Because they have the rest of the building, which could collapse at any time, looming over the collapse site.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: So she's not real bright. But she's smarter than whoever this guy is:

A building official said he was on the roof of the condo tower just 14 hours before it collapsed and saw 'no inordinate amount of equipment or materials' that would cause the fall


Technically gravity isn't an "equipmemt" or a "material"
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: I can't imagine why a state with very low taxes, very low wages, and a hollowed out regulatory infrastructure could be unprepared to deal with emergencies.


If there was money in it, the rubble would clear itself.
 
vrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there are any survivors under that mass at this point I'll be shocked.  I think we have 161 dead people here.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The collapse of that building is an example of a republican paradise.  All of them love it when their shiatty buildings kill people.

That building collapsed because florida voted for trump.  If that sort of dumbf*ck statement works for christians, then it works right now.  A state that votes for for trump is evil and god wants them to die.

Prove me wrong.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was an inside job.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

evilsofa: [Fark user image 748x971]

Because they have the rest of the building, which could collapse at any time, looming over the collapse site.


Dark humor would put this pic in a photo shop contest.

/can you spot Michael Jackson eating a baby in the balcony?
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it to soon to ask that regulators inspect buildings on swamp fill more than twice a century?
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Too soon. Thanks phone
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Governor Condo Collapse? Really?

If it sticks, then sure. I'm no judge of what people care about politically.

Why would Israeli crews be brought from halfway across the world though? Aren't there search crews from surrounding states or even NYC or LA that could be there faster and have more knowledge of American building codes?


Dafuq this mess about, neighbor?
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deregulation and bribery are as deadly as terrorists.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Governor Condo Collapse? Really?

If it sticks, then sure. I'm no judge of what people care about politically.

Why would Israeli crews be brought from halfway across the world though? Aren't there search crews from surrounding states or even NYC or LA that could be there faster and have more knowledge of American building codes?


He sent the search crews to the border.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: I can't imagine why a state with very low taxes, very low wages, and a hollowed out regulatory infrastructure could be unprepared to deal with emergencies.


The last time something like this was about to happen, the engineer on site kicked everybody out so quickly that they didn't have time to grab a clean pair of underwear and take out the trash.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if a building collapses somewhere, the governor of the state is personally responsible for coordinating the rescue effort?  Seems to be an odd choice.  More than likely, he'd have zero experience in that area.

What about rain?  If it rains on Saturday can we blame the governor for it?
 
vrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: Deregulation and bribery are as deadly as terrorists.


So somehow DeSantis is going to black the Democrats for this collapse.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My biggest problem here is that Florida (or the local area) is covering up the reality that it would have been a miracle HOURS AFTER THE COLLAPSE TO FIND SURVIVORS

This wasn't a farking single story wood house with a bunch of farking drywall.

Florida needs to BE HONEST FOR GOD DAMNED ONCE ABOUT THE DEATHS which may or may not be on their hands.

Right now? They're Republicaning this shiat and pretending the news cycle will go away (which it largely has for FARK'S SAKE).
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: My biggest problem here


I mean, aside from the collapse which likely killed 150+ people.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrizzlyPouch: So if a building collapses somewhere, the governor of the state is personally responsible for coordinating the rescue effort?  Seems to be an odd choice.  More than likely, he'd have zero experience in that area.

What about rain?  If it rains on Saturday can we blame the governor for it?


The president is responsible for rainy saturdays since clouds cross state lines.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

parasol: mofa: I can't imagine why a state with very low taxes, very low wages, and a hollowed out regulatory infrastructure could be unprepared to deal with emergencies.

I can't imagine that you might have missed this information

https://www.npr.org/sections/live-upda​tes-miami-area-condo-collapse/2021/06/​26/1010497588/top-tier-crews-continue-​rescue-efforts-in-florida

Some of those people working through the night are members of Florida Task Force-1, based in Miami-Dade County. It's one of the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Urban Search and Rescue units used to deploy to disasters across the globe.

Since the task force's inception in the early 1980s, it has responded to the 1985 earthquake in Mexico City, Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans as well as the Oklahoma City Bombing in 1995 and the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

They have seen it all.

This group of top tier specialists is primarily comprised of members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, with outside specialists as needed, according to the group. FL-TF1 is just one of 28 urban search and rescue national task organizations capable of rapid deployment to assist in natural and human-caused disasters.

They were there immediately and are among the best.

They aren't bring anybody out because there won't be any rescues. It's been relayed to the families waiting that what is being found are body parts.

On behalf of the people and dogs who've been working on a horrid and hopeless task you take your jab at Florida's first responders and stick it in your own eye.


I think Florida's political landscape could be to blame for the disaster in the first place.
 
vrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vrax: Purple_Urkle: Deregulation and bribery are as deadly as terrorists.

So somehow DeSantis is going to black the Democrats for this collapse.


WTF kind of autocorrect was that?!  Is that a new Fark filter for "b.l.a.m.e"?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buttercat: The story did kinda disappear from the news too.

Wtf?


Yeah.

I can't imagine what shiat even the "liberal" news media would be saying if this happened in a state like California...
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrizzlyPouch: So if a building collapses somewhere, the governor of the state is personally responsible for coordinating the rescue effort?  Seems to be an odd choice.  More than likely, he'd have zero experience in that area.

What about rain?  If it rains on Saturday can we blame the governor for it?


Just like in the Trump rally thread, the ONLY time you ever post concern-trolling horse sh*t like this is when its a Trumper or some other right-wing asshole that's being lambasted.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrizzlyPouch: So if a building collapses somewhere, the governor of the state is personally responsible for coordinating the rescue effort?  Seems to be an odd choice.  More than likely, he'd have zero experience in that area.

What about rain?  If it rains on Saturday can we blame the governor for it?


You'd think a building collapse likely responsible for the deaths of over a hundred of your constituents would ping a governor's radar especially as the governor is the person in the state with authority to ensure things happen in a timely fashion.  Not to mention the governor should be kept aware in the event changes to law need to occur at the state or local level.

/nevermind
//you're just deflecting
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it costs Deathsantis re-election, that will be the only good thing that comes out of this situation.

But those people are more than likely dead. They're gonna need cadaver dogs to find them.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: buttercat: The story did kinda disappear from the news too.

Wtf?

Yeah.

I can't imagine what shiat even the "liberal" news media would be saying if this happened in a state like California...


Hopefully a movie starring Nicolas Cage.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vrax: vrax: Purple_Urkle: Deregulation and bribery are as deadly as terrorists.

So somehow DeSantis is going to black the Democrats for this collapse.

WTF kind of autocorrect was that?!  Is that a new Fark filter for "b.l.a.m.e"?


I feel that I know you pretty well from mocking Trump live. You're cool people.

I'm certain beyond a shadow of a doubt that you meant nothing racially offensive.

/Autocorrect, grrr!
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrizzlyPouch: So if a building collapses somewhere, the governor of the state is personally responsible for coordinating the rescue effort?  Seems to be an odd choice.  More than likely, he'd have zero experience in that area.

What about rain?  If it rains on Saturday can we blame the governor for it?


Who would you like to handle unexpected building collapses?
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Governor Condo Collapse? Really?

If it sticks, then sure. I'm no judge of what people care about politically.

Why would Israeli crews be brought from halfway across the world though? Aren't there search crews from surrounding states or even NYC or LA that could be there faster and have more knowledge of American building codes?


They have had considerably more practice
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: puffy999: buttercat: The story did kinda disappear from the news too.

Wtf?

Yeah.

I can't imagine what shiat even the "liberal" news media would be saying if this happened in a state like California...

Hopefully a movie starring Nicolas Cage.


Oh, that doesn't make sense. I guess I need more beer
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With this kind of catastrophe, you're not likely to find remains but liquefied globs of goo. Even more so now that those goo globs are beginning to decompose into cadaverine. At best you're gonna find bits of bone, and then the fun part happens trying to DNA test every bone chip to determine who's bone's who's.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: puffy999: buttercat: The story did kinda disappear from the news too.

Wtf?

Yeah.

I can't imagine what shiat even the "liberal" news media would be saying if this happened in a state like California...

Hopefully a movie starring Nicolas Cage.


Nicolas Cage in Never on Tuesday
Youtube gCi3ZQWA6j8
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Governor Condo Collapse? Really?

If it sticks, then sure. I'm no judge of what people care about politically.

Why would Israeli crews be brought from halfway across the world though? Aren't there search crews from surrounding states or even NYC or LA that could be there faster and have more knowledge of American building codes?


Israeli crews get a lot of experience with this kind of rescue.  Mostly in buildings full of Palestinians that their own government collapsed, but they still have experience.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DeSantis Deshiatbag.

/seriously, fark that guy
 
