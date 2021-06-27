 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Candygram   (thehill.com) divider line
21
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
baby great white.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Candygram for Mongo...

Candygram for Mongo...
 
Summoner101
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
media.wired.co.ukView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: [Fark user image image 750x600]


I mean...a BIG wolf is 200 lbs and wouldn't EVER be close to a shark. Then again, there are some tiny sharks. Like 2 servings of Nigiri small.
 
MyrtleT [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Jaws trifecta in play?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When asked why he violently bit the man, the shark replied, "Suck my dick."
 
daffy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Land shark.
 
Fano
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Blanket goes on the sand, you go on the sand. Shark's on the sand. Our shark.

Farewell and adieu to you Spanish Ladies
 
Brian Blessed's Bastard Boy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
For the kids who don't get the reference:
Landshark - SNL
Youtube p_NS2H55dxI
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I drove by there and saw all the emergency vehicles. They backed up traffic for a couple miles in each direction. That beach is pretty popular on the weekends, and there wasn't room in the parking lot for the ambulances and firetrucks (there were two of each,) so they just parked them on the road.

Kinda funny to think of all the people sitting in traffic, all the people now reading the article, and from the shark's perspective, it was just a quick moment that he's already forgotten about. "I wonder what that is? I'll try a bite... naw that tastes like crap. Oh well, guess I'll go find a seal."
 
mikalmd
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Headline made me laugh ..
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Candygram for Mongo...

Candygram for Mongo...


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Candygram for Mongo...

Candygram for Mongo...


Mongo like candy!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Next time, he'll be shy.

Just keep him away from nightclubs.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The male was able to swim to shore and medical aid was summoned. The male was transported to Stanford.⚠The beach is now closed.

All this insistence that the victim is male now has me wondering where they were bitten.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pestifer: The male was able to swim to shore and medical aid was summoned. The male was transported to Stanford.⚠The beach is now closed.

All this insistence that the victim is male now has me wondering where they were bitten.


He won't get screwed again. Yeeeeeaaaaaah!
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Shark week isn't till July 11th, toothy.  Have a little patience next time.

/and maybe some little patients.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pestifer: The male was able to swim to shore and medical aid was summoned. The male was transported to Stanford.⚠The beach is now closed.

All this insistence that the victim is male now has me wondering where they were bitten.


Was he Czech?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

X-Geek: For the kids who don't get the reference:
[YouTube video: Landshark - SNL]


There are no kids on Fark. This shiat is grey as all hell.
 
