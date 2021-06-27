 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Best. Gender reveal. EVAR   (twitter.com) divider line
51
    More: Silly, shot  
•       •       •

51 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Slightly less fake looking than the real WWE.
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There are no good gender reveals.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is the first gender reveal that I have ever watched so I can't disagree subby.  I lol'd though.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They didn't use tannerite and accidentally start a forest fire, so I'd call that a success.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They both sold for each other, there was no awkward commercial segment in the middle, nobody teleported?  I barely recognize this as wrestling!
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: Slightly less fake looking than the real WWE.


The chair was a nice move
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's an it.
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mztlplx: There are no good gender reveals.


This bear is repeating 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is proof that even the most creative and elaborate gender reveal concepts are still stupid.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mztlplx: There are no good gender reveals.



Sure there is; when the fetus is birthed.

It's a magical moment if you don't know ahead of time, and can't be replicated by idiotic stunts.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone died?

Very disappointed.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spoilers: It was a double-knockout.

Mom miscarried.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.guff.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll let my kid hit puberty and make up their own mind.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mztlplx: There are no good gender reveals.


Well.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefered the one where the pregnant lady farted blue glitter. That took committment and creativity.
 
Clockwork Kumquat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh sure, this gets thirty-two thousand Likes, but I reveal my gender to just one lady on the #17 bus, and two minutes later I'm in the back of a squad car.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet when I gender-reveal, suddenly I'm "under arrest" and registered as a "sex offender" and no longer "welcome" at Cold Stone Dairy.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clockwork Kumquat: Oh sure, this gets thirty-two thousand Likes, but I reveal my gender to just one lady on the #17 bus, and two minutes later I'm in the back of a squad car.


Takes off pants, shakes tiny fist.

That didn't come out right.

Or did it?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I hate this country sometimes.
 
nytmare
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I want to see a party where they stage an elaborate presentation that culminates in an explosion that reveals which of two dudes is the dad.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Clockwork Kumquat: Oh sure, this gets thirty-two thousand Likes, but I reveal my gender to just one lady on the #17 bus, and two minutes later I'm in the back of a squad car.


BuckTurgidson: Yet when I gender-reveal, suddenly I'm "under arrest" and registered as a "sex offender" and no longer "welcome" at Cold Stone Dairy.


wackybuttons.comView Full Size
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Congrats on your kids genitals.
 
Bungles
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Nobody apart from your immediate family cares what gender your baby is.

/same with marriage. Elope.
 
literaldeluxe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Mztlplx: There are no good gender reveals.


Sure there is; when the fetus is birthed.

It's a magical moment if you don't know ahead of time, and can't be replicated by idiotic stunts.


That's a genital reveal. Gender and genitals are not the same thing.
 
stevecore
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Not gonna lie, I think wrestling and gender reveal things are stupid but that was actually entertaining as hell
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
At least they didn't burn down 40,000+ of acres of forest.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Mztlplx: There are no good gender reveals.

Well.....

[Fark user image 233x302] [View Full Size image _x_]


We hate you
 
Jz4p
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This was hilarious.  Anyone who thinks otherwise has no sense of humor. :D

/The best part was when they brought in the chair.
//Yes yes, I'm concerned that they gathered so many people, but it's outdoors and hopefully the high risk people are vaccinated.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I mean on the one hand nobody got hurt and everyone involved was presumably voluntarily involved on the other hand BAH GAWD KING THE CROWD GOES MILD
 
lolmao500
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mztlplx: There are no good gender reveals.


My bro did a gender reveal with a cake. I like cake. Cake is good. The cake isnt a lie.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No explody forest fires? Okay.
 
Clockwork Kumquat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: HighlanderRPI: Mztlplx: There are no good gender reveals.

Well.....

[Fark user image 233x302] [View Full Size image _x_]

We hate you


Now, you can't speak for everybody. The Jesus part is what a third or so of the country faps to.

/stated fraction subject to independent verification
 
kayanlau
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That whole "head bobbing on his crotch" thing isn't really helping.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Pheobe Cates would beg to differ.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Man, I hate gender reveals.
Except this one.  It was a good take.
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kayanlau: That whole "head bobbing on his crotch" thing isn't really helping.

[Fark user image image 425x196]


Just in case of switch insurance?

Can't be too careful in the ring.
 
Snazzy1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: HighlanderRPI: Mztlplx: There are no good gender reveals.

Well.....

[Fark user image 233x302] [View Full Size image _x_]

We hate you


You should ask him for the original...
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The only gender reveal party I'd see would be produced by early John Waters.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Then they kiss and have sexy gay makeouts.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mztlplx: There are no good gender reveals.


All frivolous excuses for parties are terrible.

Birthdays, father's day, Christmas, you name it.

People shouldn't get together with family and friends for fun.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size


gender reveal party
 
RI_Red
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This has got to be the stupidest way that people celebrate breeding.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I enjoyed it.  Thanks subby
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: It's an it.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hey!

So, it's Pride Month.

Don't do gender reveals. Don't go to them. Don't support them. Tell your relatives and friends not to do them. Seriously. They are deeply harmful to the queer community (as well as to heterosexuals who don't fit gender norms).

Thanks.

Signed,

A Queer.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Nobody died? No forest fire? Well that is kind of lame.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I have to ask. Is the baby mixed?
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


