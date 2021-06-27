 Skip to content
 
(WRAL)   "This is at least the tenth time a car has come through this intersection like this," claims home owner after the latest car crashed through her carport   (wral.com) divider line
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I would move if possible. Or the city should put up a barrier of some kind.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How about a reinforced mailbox?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: How about a reinforced mailbox?


Apparently those get you sued, see headline from earlier in the week.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The drunks view of the house in question.
 
morg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: [Fark user image 850x540]
The drunks view of the house in question.


Needs a little berm out front so the cars go over the house.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
According to the homeowner's son, the family has asked the Department of Transportation numerous times for help with this situation, but nothing has ever been done to prevent such accidents.

Big Rock.

Big Rock help.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: [Fark user image image 850x540]
The drunks view of the house in question.


Brick wall.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

morg: CruiserTwelve: [Fark user image 850x540]
The drunks view of the house in question.

Needs a little berm out front so the cars go over the house.


Oooh .. the South's biggliest ramp.

What's behind the property in question?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: CruiserTwelve: [Fark user image image 850x540]
The drunks view of the house in question.

Brick wall.


Big rock cheaper, and no need to rebuild it next time.
 
dave0821
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: According to the homeowner's son, the family has asked the Department of Transportation numerous times for help with this situation, but nothing has ever been done to prevent such accidents.

Big Rock.

Big Rock help.


You'd think a smart person would have figured something out on their own after the 2nd car went crashing through.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: morg: CruiserTwelve: [Fark user image 850x540]
The drunks view of the house in question.

Needs a little berm out front so the cars go over the house.

Oooh .. the South's biggliest ramp.

What's behind the property in question?


It was about that time them Duke boys found themselves in a whole heap of trouble.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

grokca: scottydoesntknow: How about a reinforced mailbox?

Apparently those get you sued, see headline from earlier in the week.


I use transparent aluminum spikes, with ball turret tasers and robot-dogs.  Once the police have removed the 'scrap metal,' that suddenly appeared on my lawn, and sell it, the hoses come out and spray everything down.  If there's something left after that, we all cook it and eat it.

If you're old and had a medical condition, I'm still not sorry.  You're better off as food.  Thank you for your service.  If you're on drugs or drunk, hey ... maybe you'll cook better.  Fark you.

And as for that rich joyriding teenager who lost control of the car and killed my daughter and made me watch as my own robo-dogs ate her .... well, thank you.  She was probably adopted anyway.  I'll try to do better with the next one.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is it still too early to talk about alcohol control?

/look at the number of deaths by guns and number of deaths by DUI
//puts the popcorn on the fire
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: How about a reinforced mailbox?


Magnetic parking boulder.
 
Grebuloner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: According to the homeowner's son, the family has asked the Department of Transportation numerous times for help with this situation, but nothing has ever been done to prevent such accidents.

Big Rock.

Big Rock help.


It's always the most curious of rules: For instance, in my county I have to make my mailbox post out of only specific flimsy, breakaway materials because I would otherwise be legally liable for damage/injury if a car went through it (which has happened to just about all of us on our road). BUT, I can put large trees, boulders, rock walls, what have you under the guise of "lawn ornamentation" at the same distance, and there's no liability on me for cars driving into them.
 
dave0821
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Is it still too early to talk about alcohol control?

/look at the number of deaths by guns and number of deaths by DUI
//puts the popcorn on the fire


I was going to say alcohol has nothing to do with creating a poorly controlled T intersection.
But I'd probably be wrong.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: [Fark user image 850x540]
The drunks view of the house in question.


Damn, there's a lot of WTF in that intersection.  #1 being: Who TF thought that a good idea, #2 being Who TF couldn't see this coming?
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We had a house like that, only on a sharp bend, and everyone seemed to take aim at the living room of the place after they had a snoot-full. The city never seemed to do anything about it, until one day the owners sued. Within a week a heavy duty guard rail was bordering the property.

It got dented up but the folks did not have to rebuild their living room again.
 
Left Leg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Bad fung shui.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Is it still too early to talk about alcohol control?

/look at the number of deaths by guns and number of deaths by DUI
//puts the popcorn on the fire


You could cut DIU deaths in half by locking up salesmen.
 
Grebuloner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

aungen: grokca: scottydoesntknow: How about a reinforced mailbox?

Apparently those get you sued, see headline from earlier in the week.

I use transparent aluminum spikes, with ball turret tasers and robot-dogs.  Once the police have removed the 'scrap metal,' that suddenly appeared on my lawn, and sell it, the hoses come out and spray everything down.  If there's something left after that, we all cook it and eat it.

If you're old and had a medical condition, I'm still not sorry.  You're better off as food.  Thank you for your service.  If you're on drugs or drunk, hey ... maybe you'll cook better.  Fark you.

And as for that rich joyriding teenager who lost control of the car and killed my daughter and made me watch as my own robo-dogs ate her .... well, thank you.  She was probably adopted anyway.  I'll try to do better with the next one.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
princhester
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Have a friend who lives on a similar intersection.  Afterhe bought it, the previous owner said "oh by the way a car will crash through into the yard every few years."

It's only happened once so far.  He did think about a brick wall but really, unless it was an unusually strong brick wall a car is just going to crack it or knock it over and that's expensive.  So he just has a normal paling fence.  But there are now reasonably mature trees just behind the fence so that should stop a car coming fully into his yard and hurting his family.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: [Fark user image 850x540]
The drunks view of the house in question.


Just change the STOP sign to DUI CHECKPOINT AHEAD.
 
TWX
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Another shot of her driveway:

Fark user imageView Full Size


If I were her, I'd have some surplus railroad ties or tracks buried in the ground, sticking up vertically about four feet, about four feet apart.

I'd set a row to the left of the driveway around 8' from the road, and the row to the right of the driveway around ten feet further in, with the gap just wide enough that the resident's car has to drive around them to get through, facing an angle that doesn't line up with the road where the drunks are careening off of.

I personally would prefer old, retired track, because it can be in longer lengths, like 20', so that it doesn't yield too much when it's inevitably hit.  Maybe have someone pile-drive it in.
 
TWX
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

princhester: Have a friend who lives on a similar intersection.  Afterhe bought it, the previous owner said "oh by the way a car will crash through into the yard every few years."

It's only happened once so far.  He did think about a brick wall but really, unless it was an unusually strong brick wall a car is just going to crack it or knock it over and that's expensive.  So he just has a normal paling fence.  But there are now reasonably mature trees just behind the fence so that should stop a car coming fully into his yard and hurting his family.


I still like embedded railroad ties or tracks.  could even use 'em as the fence posts.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Maybe they should call it something other than carport.  That seems to work too well.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size

"That? Oh its an art piece I'm working on. I call it 'Hedgehogs in a row'. It's out in the front yard because it's on exhibit. Why is it anchored in concrete? So it doesn't get stolen of course."
 
dave0821
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TWX: Another shot of her driveway:

[Fark user image image 850x237]

If I were her, I'd have some surplus railroad ties or tracks buried in the ground, sticking up vertically about four feet, about four feet apart.

I'd set a row to the left of the driveway around 8' from the road, and the row to the right of the driveway around ten feet further in, with the gap just wide enough that the resident's car has to drive around them to get through, facing an angle that doesn't line up with the road where the drunks are careening off of.

I personally would prefer old, retired track, because it can be in longer lengths, like 20', so that it doesn't yield too much when it's inevitably hit.  Maybe have someone pile-drive it in.


Slalom some dragons teeth along the drive way and front yard stop all the cars from crashing through plus you're ready for the Germans
 
Kraig57
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If I lived in a location like that, I would get some k-rail for the perimeter of my property. Put it on the property line side of the right-of-way along the street. Then plant a row of oleanders or pyracantha , between the k-rail and the roadway, as a graffiti prevention measure.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Is it still too early to talk about alcohol control?

/look at the number of deaths by guns and number of deaths by DUI
//puts the popcorn on the fire


That car has been drinking 20 proof nonstop since april.  I hope this brought it to its senses.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [cdn.shopify.com image 850x637]
"That? Oh its an art piece I'm working on. I call it 'Hedgehogs in a row'. It's out in the front yard because it's on exhibit. Why is it anchored in concrete? So it doesn't get stolen of course."


It's like caltrops for ninja giants.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: leeksfromchichis: CruiserTwelve: [Fark user image image 850x540]
The drunks view of the house in question.

Brick wall.

Big rock cheaper, and no need to rebuild it next time.


How.about something resembling the back end of a semi so that the driver is decapitated when they crash? Then the city might act.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Park an old tractor (farm/road) where the cars come through. If anyone complains about that, it's "being restored".

/Owners probably wondered why it was cheap when they bought it too.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My last neighborhood had this problem. Cars jumped the sidewalk and ended up in the greenbelt. Eventually, a car went through about 15 feet of grass, my neighbor's side fence, and crashed into his deck. We all pitched in and bought three boulders. Problem solved.
 
