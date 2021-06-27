 Skip to content
(10 News)   San Diego Zoo Safari Park requests guests don't pet the rabid bat   (10news.com) divider line
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
...they're no fun...
 
COVID19 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Was this bat in the bat enclosure? Or was this a "free range" bat.

AstroJesus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Don't pet the rabid bat, don't lick raw chicken, wear a mask, don't drive drunk, don't set the neighbor's house on fire - so many RULES from the MAN.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There needs to be more Batman movies.

Bats are vital to the ecosystems. Don't go around thinking wiping out bats is good.

Dogs can get rabies too you know.

Bats have terrible PR.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
God's Hobo Penis [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bat's are disease vectors; somehow, they can carry and incubate mammalian diseases without suffering from them - rabies, ebola, Covid, etc. - and then pass them on, usually through someone being stupid and eating the damn thing, or through fleas and mosquitoes.

But yes, they are vital components to their ecosystems.
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

THIS
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't another strain of COVID
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
