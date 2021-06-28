 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Eleven-year-old boy wants to give "ALMS to the oppressed". Teacher "ARMS to the oppressed"? That's a national security referral   (theguardian.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Perhaps a better national security concern would be why are people being oppressed?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Perhaps a better national security concern would be why are people being oppressed?


It's the violence inherent in the system.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strange women distributing suspensions is no basis for a school system
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are there no prisons?  Are there no workhouses?
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn that's depressing.

Child: Maybe people who are being trapped in poverty and misery can resist and things would be better if they did.

America: WARNING, THREAT DETECTED
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't think you could get dumber than the Americans when it came to this stuff but I was very wrong.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the bigger question is what farking 11 year old uses the word 'alms'?
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brought to you by the country where a mob attacked a doctor's house because the difference between the words 'pediatrician' and 'pedophile' is too hard for some Brittans to understand.

This is what happens when you underfund public education in the name of ideology.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordJiro: I think the bigger question is what farking 11 year old uses the word 'alms'?


An educated one?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluejeansonfire: Goddamn that's depressing.

Child: Maybe people who are being trapped in poverty and misery can resist and things would be better if they did.

America: WARNING, THREAT DETECTED


The name "Prevent Programme" makes me extremely dubious this took place in the United State of America.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snark aside, fark these paranoid idiots. Right-wingers poison everything they touch, no matter which country.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is not OK to give bears alms.
It is not OK arm bears.

It is OK to bear arms.

/Mercia?
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordJiro: I think the bigger question is what farking 11 year old uses the word 'alms'?


Properly educated one?
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dave0821: LordJiro: I think the bigger question is what farking 11 year old uses the word 'alms'?

Properly educated one?


I read that in John Oliver's voice.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordJiro: I think the bigger question is what farking 11 year old uses the word 'alms'?


A British one?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
alms for an ex-leper?
Youtube aTJFwwJ7VF8
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: dave0821: LordJiro: I think the bigger question is what farking 11 year old uses the word 'alms'?

Properly educated one?

I read that in John Oliver's voice.


Definitely don't have the budget for a big name like that.
Have to find someone less expensive.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Brought to you by the country where a mob attacked a doctor's house because the difference between the words 'pediatrician' and 'pedophile' is too hard for some Brittans to understand.


Kill them all.   Let Dog sort them out.
 
0z79
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: LordJiro: I think the bigger question is what farking 11 year old uses the word 'alms'?

A British one?


It is genuinely humbling to be beaten up with big words by a 12-year-old British kid. They were on a Castle Crashers game back in the day, he got ticked off for whatever reason and chewed someone out for trolling. Very polite, just gave them some loot and changed servers, complete with a "I wish you a pleasant day".
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he say anything about "Blessed are the Cheesemakers"?
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordJiro: I think the bigger question is what farking 11 year old uses the word 'alms'?


Smart kid with a big vocabulary and who is a member of a religion where giving alms is one of the Pillars of the Faith? Not a difficult one to answer
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordJiro: I think the bigger question is what farking 11 year old uses the word 'alms'?


An educated smart one?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordJiro: I think the bigger question is what farking 11 year old uses the word 'alms'?


One that is more worldly and cultured than an American?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the teacher or child Japanese?
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
As a kid, I never liked to play Telephone.

Not doing any better here.
 
jjorsett [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Goddamn that's depressing.

Child: Maybe people who are being trapped in poverty and misery can resist and things would be better if they did.

America: WARNING, THREAT DETECTED


America, the country so wrong that it's even responsible for British abuses.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
jjorsett: America, the country so wrong that it's even responsible for British abuses.

You seem triggered.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
School's name should be changed to Rosana Rosana Danna Academy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That poor kid. The teacher should have asked him what he meant to write.
 
Eutychus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This epitomises everything that's wrong with anti-radicalisation programmes.

Starting with the teacher's utter ignorance of the tenets of a major faith group in their country.

Until radicalisation is allowed to be addressed by people with a functional understanding of religious belief, anti-radicalisation is likely to create as many radicals as it deradicalises, if not more.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

daffy: That poor kid. The teacher should have asked him what he meant to write.


The poor teacher had barely time enough for a good pants-wetting before reporting the little monster! He could have had a bomb or independent thought!
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LordJiro: I think the bigger question is what farking 11 year old uses the word 'alms'?


Because they've read a farking book?

Also fire the teacher.

Also arming up the poor has always been a historically bad(and awesome) idea.  I say let's roll those dice.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Was the teacher or child Japanese?


They're English. Apparently they still haven't learned to pronounce the letter R, and it can sound much like a silent L.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LordJiro: I think the bigger question is what farking 11 year old uses the word 'alms'?


What 11 kid outside of the US uses the word "arms" except for things between shoulders and hands?
 
EJ25T
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nice to know poorly-educated teachers aren't just a thing in the U.S.
 
daffy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: daffy: That poor kid. The teacher should have asked him what he meant to write.

The poor teacher had barely time enough for a good pants-wetting before reporting the little monster! He could have had a bomb or independent thought!


Perish the thought! They better not be teaching children to think. Maybe they should just give her a gun she can just shoot them when she catches them thinking. If we are not careful it might spread.
 
Dryad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Didn't think you could get dumber than the Americans when it came to this stuff but I was very wrong.


America has not yet even begun to get close to the levels of institutionalized racism, class separation, and entrenched caste system the UK has had for generations.
They feudal/caste system didn't ever completely disappear there, they just hid it under layers of bureaucracy.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There was a logistical screwup and all of the alms were sent to troops overseas.
 
Fano
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dryad: Russ1642: Didn't think you could get dumber than the Americans when it came to this stuff but I was very wrong.

America has not yet even begun to get close to the levels of institutionalized racism, class separation, and entrenched caste system the UK has had for generations.
They feudal/caste system didn't ever completely disappear there, they just hid it under layers of bureaucracy.


The Brits are very good at gaslighting the rest of the world into believing everything they do is "sensible" and "baseline normality"
 
