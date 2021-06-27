 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Badass on Twitter, Sept 2020: "I'll never get the vaccine." Two days ago: "this is his daughter, dad died of COVID. Please get the shot"   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/the daughter has my sympathies.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The tears of a crocodile are salty. Yet his smile is endearing.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ah-hem:
BWUAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA​HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAhahahahahahahahahaha​hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha​hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha​...

Call me Captain Schadenfreude.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh the Branch-Covidians populating that thread are so cute!
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I would ask if he had a moment of clarity before dying.  But I highly doubt it.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh no! Anyway...
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sad tag? Dumbfark did this to himself.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm going out on a limb here, and guess that he might have been a Trump supporter.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man, there's a lot of stupid in the replies...
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Huh. I assumed Piers Morgan would be anti-vax just based on his history of being a contrarian assclown who is wrong about everything. Learn something new every day I guess. At least nothing of value was lost.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh drat.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how true that is. I mean, I know there are anti vax people. I know they will die. But rarely will be lessons be learned
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God's Zinc's will.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

When I clicked the link and Piers Moran's name came up I experienced a fleeting moment of schadenfreude that he was what the Tweet was about.

Alas, not today.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Got my second Moderna dose today. Praise the Lord and pass the gravy.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Me too, but Rush Limbaugh is still dead, so we have that going for us.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hillfolk and COVID: let them fight.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sucks for the kids/family but he was just asking for karma to serve him an enormous shiat sandwich.
 
AthensBoy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I hope you don't get the side effects I got after my second dose.

If that was the VACCINE, I don't want to know what the real shot is like.
 
AthensBoy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

shiat. Ffs autocorrect.

(Yes, I know the filter will catch it.)
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bud jones
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
so, yay?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good.  Fewer plague rats in the world is always a good thing.

Seems like the daughter has a brain. Too bad pops was an idiot.
 
Esquilax1138
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Another thing I can now hate about covid 19, it made me agree with Piers Morgan.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Are you under the impression that people who are getting sick with covid are receiving the virus as an injectable?
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is her name Leia? All her dad does is choke!
 
stuartp9
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just getting new lockdowns and re-introduced mask wearing in Australia, with a lot of cases coming from a NSW party.

From an online forum:

"From the West Hoxton party of 30-odd people
24 now tested positive - none had vaccinations
6 health workers with double vaccinations - none have tested positive
1 aged care work with first dose - not tested positive"
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Seriously.  The vaccine absolutely whooped my ass.  I nearly needed to go to the hospital.  It was deeply farked.  First dose was worse than the second.

This guy is just another in a long line of morons.  Thankfully these morons are also Republican voters.

nelson_haha.jpg
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Congratulations!

/got mine earlier this year
//visited my dad's parents last week. It was...scary, how dementia is getting at my grandmother, but she's happy, and I learned some stuff about golf.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Sucks for the kids/family but he was just asking for karma to serve him an enormous shiat sandwich.


I doubt it, people like that tend to be a negative presence in every aspect of their lives.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Worst and only side effect I had was a jittery, antsy feeling.

I also had covid-19, but had it much easier than many. Just a feverish feeling, but no actual fever, zero energy, and then about two weeks of just feeling really cold all the time, wearing three layers at home in Florida.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No sympathy. None. I'm all out.
 
AthensBoy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Oh fark no. It was a typo that I corrected and then got knowingly owned by the filter the very next post.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bud jones: so, yay?


Not really, he may have otherwise been a solid guy.

Now his family deal with his death earlier than expected, and I hope they have good friends.

It is impossible for any of us not to notice the "'What are you going to do, stab me?' said stabbed man right before being stabbed" facet of this unnecessary story of sorrow.
 
daffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I got my two shots. My whole family is covered. It was worth it to get to see my grandkids again.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
AthensBoy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I pretty much had the full slate of side effects. A high fever was about the only thing I didn't get. I should have known I was in for a "good time" when food stopped tasting right a couple hours after I got it.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It totally looks fake and staged, but it's more likely to be a true story. I know a respiratory therapist who has had patients denying they have COVID up until the moment they die.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Heamer: No sympathy. None. I'm all out.


Same. I reserve my sympathy for the residents of my agency's group homes that died from it and their families because staff couldn't be bothered to wear a goddamn mask.

/we lost people I cared about
//and of course those staff were asymptomatic and didn't get fired for negligence.
///get the damn shot!
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
*price is right losing noise*
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


at least he died doing what he loved, choking on his own bodily fluids.
 
Sgt Otter [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Heamer: No sympathy. None. I'm all out.


Come on, I'm sure the guy who can't even spell Pfizer thoroughly researched the issue and came to an informed conclusion.
 
medius [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Even a broken Piers is right once.
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I know I'm supposed to feel bad for these people, but fark 'em.  They won't do a thing for themselves, and they are as antagonistic as possible to everyone else, so fark 'em, and fark their stupid families.
 
AthensBoy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Declassify Issue [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I received J&J in April. I'm getting a jab of Moderna this week. No joke. Boost'n.
 
Mogani
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I would ask if he had a moment of clarity before dying.  But I highly doubt it.


same. especially if he was a trump supporter. even early on when they crying and whining about it being fake news and they catch it and would be on their deathbed dying of covid-19 they would still be crying fake news, covid-19 is fake etc etc instead of saying goodbye.
 
