(NPR)   Texans outraged after learning that SpaceX's rocket factory makes rockets, which are loud   (npr.org) divider line
28
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, it's a good thing that Texans are generally supportive of strong environmental and corporate responsibility regulations that would help them fight the giant company...

Oh, wait...
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"It's 24/7. The lights are really bright out here at night. It's just constant sound and presence of people," says Stephanie Bilodeau, a conservation bird biologist with the non-profit Coastal Bend Bays and Estuaries Program. "I wouldn't want to be nesting near any of this if I were a bird."

The birds have wings.  No one's nailing them to their perches.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

EnzoTheCoder: "It's 24/7. The lights are really bright out here at night. It's just constant sound and presence of people," says Stephanie Bilodeau, a conservation bird biologist with the non-profit Coastal Bend Bays and Estuaries Program. "I wouldn't want to be nesting near any of this if I were a bird."

The birds have wings.  No one's nailing them to their perches.


Estuaries are their breeding grounds. If they abandon them, that puts the species at risk.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Have Musk live on the mudflats for a few months and see how he feels then.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
China would have the exact same problems if Musk was over there...

Listen. You wanna get into space? You're going to have to annoy a few birds.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Elon Musk hate thread or Texas hate thread?

Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't understand why Musk is doing stuff in Texas at all. He has a Tesla car factory there. Yet Texas does not allow him to sell his cars in Texas. He can build them there but has to ship them out of state to sell.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driver: I don't understand why Musk is doing stuff in Texas at all. He has a Tesla car factory there. Yet Texas does not allow him to sell his cars in Texas. He can build them there but has to ship them out of state to sell.


Presumably they pay him a lot of taxpayer money
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should be arrested, as they obviously hate capitalism and are therefore literally Karl Marx.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Driver: I don't understand why Musk is doing stuff in Texas at all. He has a Tesla car factory there. Yet Texas does not allow him to sell his cars in Texas. He can build them there but has to ship them out of state to sell.

Presumably they pay him a lot of taxpayer money


It's geography.

BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Driver: I don't understand why Musk is doing stuff in Texas at all.


They were all in love with dyin'.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Have a skeet shooting session with dynamite to drown out the noise.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: "It's 24/7. The lights are really bright out here at night. It's just constant sound and presence of people," says Stephanie Bilodeau, a conservation bird biologist with the non-profit Coastal Bend Bays and Estuaries Program. "I wouldn't want to be nesting near any of this if I were a bird."

The birds have wings.  No one's nailing them to their perches.


Same applies to rockets, they can nest somewhere else.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I was expecting this to be about people wanting the factory without the inconvenience, but it's about the environment impact of whole thing.
 
Declassify Issue [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Have Musk live on the mudflats for a few months and see how he feels then.


It would be like Burning Man, when wealthy people bring their luxury RV fleet.
 
jtown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: "It's 24/7. The lights are really bright out here at night. It's just constant sound and presence of people," says Stephanie Bilodeau, a conservation bird biologist with the non-profit Coastal Bend Bays and Estuaries Program. "I wouldn't want to be nesting near any of this if I were a bird."

The birds have wings.  No one's nailing them to their perches.


NathanAllen
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Conditions for birds are "depends."

For example, there's a large shrub in my  neighbor's yard that a Robin couple have used as a launching pad to drop their chicks into our fenced garden, three times so far.

All of those chicks have hid in our tiny cabbage patch (12 plants) and used the thatch to spot worms. 100% survival for Robin chicks is insanely high.

For them l, living next to humans works out.

For the birds in this story? Yeah, no
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Same argument when wind turbines came in, and exact same argument from when SpaceX first arrived. I am not a fan as this does disrupt wildlife and is causing gentrification. Yet, I know this will lose because money talks and Brownsville wants money, they have nothing else going for them.
 
jso2897
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Poor Elon.
California was full of assholes. so he went to Texas.
Which is full of assholes, so he'll go to China.
Which is full of assholes........etc, etc.
 
Abox
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She comes out with her spotting scope four times a week to look for plovers and red knots. And she says since SpaceX moved in, these migratory shorebirds that cross the continent to nest here have all but disappeared.

The birds sound smart
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The answer is simple and obvious.

Place an explosive warhead on the tip of every rocket fired and call it a missile. The residents will be cheering for more in no time.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jso2897: Poor Elon.
California was full of assholes. so he went to Texas.
Which is full of assholes, so he'll go to China.
Which is full of assholes........etc, etc.


My vote is Madagascar.  But they shut down everything.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If birds were real I might have a problem with this.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jso2897: Poor Elon.
California was full of assholes. so he went to Texas.
Which is full of assholes, so he'll go to China.
Which is full of assholes........etc, etc.


Why do you think he's so keen to get to Mars?  He's hoping to be the first asshole there.
 
Daemonik
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So essentially Musk told the locals he was going to build one thing, and figured like most rich farks that once he was there he could do what he wanted and it'd be more trouble to stop him than just move away, has decided to do exactly that.  Proving that Musk is a liar and will say whatever he wants to get a deal and that corporations in general can not be trusted in any kind of public/private situation because as far as they're concerned public land is just something they don't own yet.

He should be denied all further permits on the basis that his original permit was based on pure fantasy and lies and force him to repair any damages he's made.  There are ways to balance nature and industry, they're just slower and cost more so he doesn't want to bother with it.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jso2897: Poor Elon.
California was full of assholes. so he went to Texas.
Which is full of assholes, so he'll go to China.
Which is full of assholes........etc, etc.


Wait. I think I've heard this story before. The guy keeps meeting assholes, all day every day. Everywhere he goes, it's nothing but assholes. And then, suddenly, one day he has a sudden and very shocking realization -- he's the asshole, and has been all along.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Daemonik: So essentially Musk told the locals he was going to build one thing, and figured like most rich farks that once he was there he could do what he wanted and it'd be more trouble to stop him than just move away, has decided to do exactly that.  Proving that Musk is a liar and will say whatever he wants to get a deal and that corporations in general can not be trusted in any kind of public/private situation because as far as they're concerned public land is just something they don't own yet.

He should be denied all further permits on the basis that his original permit was based on pure fantasy and lies and force him to repair any damages he's made.  There are ways to balance nature and industry, they're just slower and cost more so he doesn't want to bother with it.


Show Nerd Jesus some respect!
 
daffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wait...Rockets make noise?
 
