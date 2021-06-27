 Skip to content
(MSN)   "Please RSVP for our wedding. Would you like Beef, Pork or Child?   (msn.com) divider line
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Will he be performing the wedding ceremony?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What race?
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tender eating
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Addams Family Values (1993) - Eat Me! Scene (7/10) | Movieclips
Youtube yWSRVYU_JMo
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hopefully there wasn't a Bridezilla having a meltdown over it.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Children over 12 tend to be stringy.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bermuda59: Will he be performing the wedding ceremony?
[Fark user image 400x300]


The baby eating bishop of Bath and Wells, as I live and breathe.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are they free-range or caged?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whose child?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hoo-man veal.
 
drayno76
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Chili's Baby Back Ribs Commercial
Youtube y1XfGTO2vh8
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

