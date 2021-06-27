 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Detroit Free Press)   Michigan's Department of Transportation would like to request that you do not swim in the freeway   (freep.com) divider line
22
    More: Strange, Flood, Water, Michigan, Pump, Pump houses, Detroit, Wayne County, Michigan, Metro Detroit flood victims  
•       •       •

941 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jun 2021 at 8:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah...I saw the photo of the flooded freeway on the Detroit Free Press website about an hour ago and said outloud "Why would anyone want to swim in the freeway!?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rejected Petula Clark lyrics.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

browneye: Yeah...I saw the photo of the flooded freeway on the Detroit Free Press website about an hour ago and said outloud "Why would anyone want to swim in the freeway!?


Because they have been told not to.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is this near the hexavalent chromium leak? Will the water turn green?
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a better use for highways than cars.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

browneye: Yeah...I saw the photo of the flooded freeway on the Detroit Free Press website about an hour ago and said outloud "Why would anyone want to swim in the freeway!?


Certainly not 94 anyway. I could maybe see taking a dip on 696 on a nice hot day.
 
nursetim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Several years ago in Southwest Michigan there were people riding jet skis in a flooded viaduct in Kalamazoo.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Floodwater can be dangerous to your health, as it can contain dangerous bacteria and pollutants, including raw sewage, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."

On the plus side, it's safer to drink than Detroit's tap water.
 
stuffy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Let's swim to the moon.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm partial to the Johnny Hodges version.

Don't Sleep In The Subway
Youtube ILLWBBttw-U
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Who swims in stagnant road water? That doesn't sound like a terribly good idea...
 
saywhonow
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is what happens when road maintenance, upkeep, and modernization is handled by the company that promises to repair and upkeep and modernize roads that will last for one year or less, constantly require work, and fail at the first sign of problems.
Wanna know what Michigan's plan has been to fix the roads in this state for the last 30 years?

Follow this link and you'll see why the roads always flood and always look like swiss cheese.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

nursetim: Several years ago in Southwest Michigan there were people riding jet skis in a flooded viaduct in Kalamazoo.


That sounds like something someone would do in Kzoo.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: "Floodwater can be dangerous to your health, as it can contain dangerous bacteria and pollutants, including raw sewage, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."

On the plus side, it's safer to drink than Detroit's tap water.


I read this on this site constantly.  Detroit and Flint are on totally different water systems.  Detroit's water is actually quite safe.
 
jon787 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Jet skis are still okay though right?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

browneye: Yeah...I saw the photo of the flooded freeway on the Detroit Free Press website about an hour ago and said outloud "Why would anyone want to swim in the freeway!?


Because people are just that farking stupid.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: "Floodwater can be dangerous to your health, as it can contain dangerous bacteria and pollutants, including raw sewage, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."

On the plus side, it's safer to drink than Detroit's tap water.


Ah, Detroit's tap water is pristine.  They pump it from upstream in the Great Lakes and sell it to the suburbs.  They unfortunately have an archaic combined sewer system instead of separate storm and sanitary systems, from times when they thought it easier just to dump the overflow into the local Rouge River, so the storm overflow is mixed with the poop.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's not just swimmers. So many people think, "I've got a pickup truck or an SUV. I can power through this pool of standing water!"
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

browneye: Yeah...I saw the photo of the flooded freeway on the Detroit Free Press website about an hour ago and said outloud "Why would anyone want to swim in the freeway!?


Stiggin' it to the libs.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.