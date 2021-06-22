 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   On the bright side, now there are *2* things this guy can be an insufferable douche about in casual conversations   (cnn.com) divider line
dyhchong
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Aren't most diets plant based?

*eats all candy, sourced from sugarcane or cone*
*eats huge chunk of mashed potato with a salad and a steak consisting of 30% of the weight*
*eats a burger containing salad and a large bun with chips*
*eats breakfast cereal*
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm sure his body is running towards meat.
/
Did you know if you fast for 12 hours before the time you want to wake up your body will always wake up at that time after that.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Pretty sure even John Wick, with all of the people chasing him, wouldn't have to run 100 miles.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'm sure his body is running towards meat.
/
Did you know if you fast for 12 hours before the time you want to wake up your body will always wake up at that time after that.


Bzzzzzzzzzzt.

I fast for 12 hours, a day, 2 if it's bad sometimes, pain isn't much of an appetizer.  All it does is give me even less energy so I sleep even longer.

/3 days not very often
//start to get a little case of the woozles after that long
///and dopier than even the dope manages to achieve
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GORDON
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My diet is also based on plants, but I often let a cow process it for me before I partake.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
wow it's crazy that he beat that record imagine if he was under a normal diet what he could do.
 
il Dottore
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Plants is what real food eats.
 
tuxq
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

UC I'm guessing?

Either way that sucks ass. Sorry.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GORDON: My diet is also based on plants, but I often let a cow process it for me before I partake.


You eat cow poop?!
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Or cud?

/ I'm not here to judge...
 
trialpha
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

"Plant based" is the stupidest marketing term ever. And an outright admission that "vegan" is too toxic to use.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My diet is solar based. All the food I eat gets its energy from the sun, directly or indirectly.
 
