 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Insider)   Florida man: "Let me enter my DNA into this genealogy database. What's the worst that could happen?"   (insider.com) divider line
90
    More: Florida, Police, Police detectives, 14-year-old rape case, Tampa Bay, database of a genealogy testing website, Tampa, Florida, assistant Tampa police, police officers  
•       •       •

2381 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jun 2021 at 7:42 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



90 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Special Agent Mark Brutnell of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement urged people to allow their DNA to be accessed by law enforcement.
He said: "Our success depends on info found in public genealogy databases, where participants - and this is important - must opt-in for law enforcement matches."

"Please let us have access to your DNA so we can check if you've committed a crime"

I mean, I get that criminals are usually quite dim, but geeze....
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nearly my entire family, including 40+ first-cousins have done this shiat.  Now I can never be a serial killer.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

stilted: Special Agent Mark Brutnell of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement urged people to allow their DNA to be accessed by law enforcement.
He said: "Our success depends on info found in public genealogy databases, where participants - and this is important - must opt-in for law enforcement matches."

"Please let us have access to your DNA so we can check if you've committed a crime"

I mean, I get that criminals are usually quite dim, but geeze....


Lol, you have got too be kidding.  Criminal or not.  Fsck them......
 
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: stilted: Special Agent Mark Brutnell of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement urged people to allow their DNA to be accessed by law enforcement.
He said: "Our success depends on info found in public genealogy databases, where participants - and this is important - must opt-in for law enforcement matches."

"Please let us have access to your DNA so we can check if you've committed a crime"

I mean, I get that criminals are usually quite dim, but geeze....

Lol, you have got too be kidding.  Criminal or not.  Fsck them......


So, I'm assuming you would opt-in to let the police have access to your DNA that you submit to a genealogy database?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Considering the accuracy of those databases and the accuracy of cops and the way the "justice" system works (close cases rather than solving, find a plausible arrest, don't worry if they're guilty, that's the court's job), it'll be a cold day in hell before I knowingly give them any information of my own free will.

F*CK those assholes.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stilted: SpaceMonkey-66: stilted: Special Agent Mark Brutnell of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement urged people to allow their DNA to be accessed by law enforcement.
He said: "Our success depends on info found in public genealogy databases, where participants - and this is important - must opt-in for law enforcement matches."

"Please let us have access to your DNA so we can check if you've committed a crime"

I mean, I get that criminals are usually quite dim, but geeze....

Lol, you have got too be kidding.  Criminal or not.  Fsck them......

So, I'm assuming you would opt-in to let the police have access to your DNA that you submit to a genealogy database?


Hell no, maybe my brain is in backwards mode today
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: stilted: SpaceMonkey-66: stilted: Special Agent Mark Brutnell of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement urged people to allow their DNA to be accessed by law enforcement.
He said: "Our success depends on info found in public genealogy databases, where participants - and this is important - must opt-in for law enforcement matches."

"Please let us have access to your DNA so we can check if you've committed a crime"

I mean, I get that criminals are usually quite dim, but geeze....

Lol, you have got too be kidding.  Criminal or not.  Fsck them......

So, I'm assuming you would opt-in to let the police have access to your DNA that you submit to a genealogy database?

Hell no, maybe my brain is in backwards mode today


Was commenting on the first part.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I recall a bit of advice from a gradeschool teacher, a Navy vet from the Vietnam War. Never, ever volunteer, unless you know exactly what you are volunteering for.

Yeah, sign me up, I'll send in my dna linked to my name, address, and credit card. What could go wrong?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎼 🎵  Nana nana nana nana, 🎵 nana nana nana nana 🎵

FLORIDA MAN
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Nearly my entire family, including 40+ first-cousins have done this shiat.  Now I can never be a serial killer.


You still can be, just don't blow your load or bleed all over the place.
 
Pixter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DNA can also rule out suspects.
Love that these crimes are being solved.
Keep it up.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Nearly my entire family, including 40+ first-cousins have done this shiat.  Now I can never be a serial killer.


You have how many first cousins?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about you cant run for office in any government position, you cant be a lawyer, or a judge or a teacher or a cop or a politician if your dna isnt in a database?

Start with that.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GEDmatch?
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stolen from another thread:

It was 23andMe's sister site, 23toLife.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't even do crimes but i'm still not about to volunteer my biometrics to the police. And I'm sure as hell not about to hand over my DNA to a company that'll probably sell the data.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: GEDmatch?


That is the one that generally cooperates with LE. Ancestry and 23andMe have so far resisted most LE inquiries.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: I don't even do crimes but i'm still not about to volunteer my biometrics to the police. And I'm sure as hell not about to hand over my DNA to a company that'll probably sell the data.


I'm still mad that my father had me fingerprinted when I was about 6 under the "what if your kid is stolen? Panic!" program.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So did he learn anything about his heritage, or what?
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: What about you cant run for office in any government position, you cant be a lawyer, or a judge or a teacher or a cop or a politician if your dna isnt in a database?

Start with that.


No.

Gattaca wasn't a farking instructional film.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: I don't even do crimes but i'm still not about to volunteer my biometrics to the police. And I'm sure as hell not about to hand over my DNA to a company that'll probably sell the data.


^^This^^
You're essentially narcing on everyone in all of your extended family. And neither you nor they have any say in how your DNA information can be used.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CBS13 Investigates: CA Still Storing Newborn DNA Without Consent. Golden State Killer Case Raising New Concerns - CBS Sacramento
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattyBlast: So did he learn anything about his heritage, or what?


He's a bit rapey.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Nearly my entire family, including 40+ first-cousins have done this shiat.  Now I can never be a serial killer.


You can if you submit some random stranger's DNA as your own. It will go into the genealogy databases and if police start looking for the real you they will find your DNA doesn't match any of your family and assume you are an adoption. Police will be looking for some other member of your family that they can never find.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

qorkfiend: foo monkey: Nearly my entire family, including 40+ first-cousins have done this shiat.  Now I can never be a serial killer.

You have how many first cousins?


I lost count at 44.  Irish Catholic on my Dad's side.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pixter: DNA can also rule out suspects.


It does not. In the case of my incarcerated cousin (30 years and counting served for a crime that DNA shows he did not commit), prosecutors spent 26 years saying my cousin along committed the crime (murdered his father). They repeatedly opposed DNA testing on evidence. Then, when the court finally ordered it to happen and DNA results came back with 3 partial profiles that do not match the victim or him, the prosecutor simply changed his story to say this just proves there was more than one assailant and that my cousin hand help murdering his father.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: foo monkey: Nearly my entire family, including 40+ first-cousins have done this shiat.  Now I can never be a serial killer.

You can if you submit some random stranger's DNA as your own. It will go into the genealogy databases and if police start looking for the real you they will find your DNA doesn't match any of your family and assume you are an adoption. Police will be looking for some other member of your family that they can never find.


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every father's day, I'm reminded why I haven't done a DNA test.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hey, so, instead of going, "Don't give your DNA to the police," maybe the takeaway here should be don't rape people. Just a thought.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bowen: replacementcool: I don't even do crimes but i'm still not about to volunteer my biometrics to the police. And I'm sure as hell not about to hand over my DNA to a company that'll probably sell the data.

I'm still mad that my father had me fingerprinted when I was about 6 under the "what if your kid is stolen? Panic!" program.


i remember that. insideous.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: foo monkey: Nearly my entire family, including 40+ first-cousins have done this shiat.  Now I can never be a serial killer.

You can if you submit some random stranger's DNA as your own. It will go into the genealogy databases and if police start looking for the real you they will find your DNA doesn't match any of your family and assume you are an adoption. Police will be looking for some other member of your family that they can never find.


But if you do that, there's a non-zero chance they will be a criminal and  the police will pop you for their crimes and the only way out will be to submit your real
dna
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I told my mom I submitted my DNA and it said my dad was Black.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

austerity101: Hey, so, instead of going, "Don't give your DNA to the police," maybe the takeaway here should be don't rape people. Just a thought.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
It can be both.
 
khatores
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

stilted: Special Agent Mark Brutnell of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement urged people to allow their DNA to be accessed by law enforcement.
He said: "Our success depends on info found in public genealogy databases, where participants - and this is important - must opt-in for law enforcement matches."

"Please let us have access to your DNA so we can check if you've committed a crime"

I mean, I get that criminals are usually quite dim, but geeze....

Jared Vaughn


Well there's his problem.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Not actually Florida man.

He said: "Our success depends on info found in public genealogy databases, where participants - and this is important - must opt-in for law enforcement matches."

Haha, suckers.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Considering the accuracy of those databases and the accuracy of cops and the way the "justice" system works...


Given that the article says LE went and did another test that produced a one-in-700 million match, I'd say that's not bad. Let him challenge the test in court.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: austerity101: Hey, so, instead of going, "Don't give your DNA to the police," maybe the takeaway here should be don't rape people. Just a thought.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 553x555]It can be both.


I wonder how often not cooperating with police or investigations gets people off. I hear it happen a lot in the news where they can't bring up charges Because one will talk.
 
khatores
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: mrmopar5287: foo monkey: Nearly my entire family, including 40+ first-cousins have done this shiat.  Now I can never be a serial killer.

You can if you submit some random stranger's DNA as your own. It will go into the genealogy databases and if police start looking for the real you they will find your DNA doesn't match any of your family and assume you are an adoption. Police will be looking for some other member of your family that they can never find.

But if you do that, there's a non-zero chance they will be a criminal and  the police will pop you for their crimes and the only way out will be to submit your real
dna


Not if you kill the DNA donor first.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: austerity101: Hey, so, instead of going, "Don't give your DNA to the police," maybe the takeaway here should be don't rape people. Just a thought.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 553x555]It can be both.


It is both, but the fact that literally everyone is focusing on the DNA and not even mentioning the rape is ... troubling.

And to be expected, given Fark is overwhelmingly male.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why does anyone give a single fark where your family lived in the 1700's?
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bowen: replacementcool: I don't even do crimes but i'm still not about to volunteer my biometrics to the police. And I'm sure as hell not about to hand over my DNA to a company that'll probably sell the data.

I'm still mad that my father had me fingerprinted when I was about 6 under the "what if your kid is stolen? Panic!" program.


Mum did the same to me. Also, had forensics all through my car after it was stolen last year. They specified DNA tests. No way my DNA isn't in government databases now.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

austerity101: Hey, so, instead of going, "Don't give your DNA to the police," maybe the takeaway here should be don't rape people. Just a thought.


I already do the whole not raping people thing.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bowen: I'm still mad that my father had me fingerprinted when I was about 6 under the "what if your kid is stolen? Panic!" program.


Spock understands your outrage.

cdn.britannica.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: leeksfromchichis: austerity101: Hey, so, instead of going, "Don't give your DNA to the police," maybe the takeaway here should be don't rape people. Just a thought.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 553x555]It can be both.

I wonder how often not cooperating with police or investigations gets people off. I hear it happen a lot in the news where they can't bring up charges Because one will talk.


You have the right to remain silent for a reason.  Used to be, police could torture people legally.  Put em to the question. Surprise surprise, survivors confessed just for mercy of an execution.

They probably still do this. For example the ginger beer trick (aka "Moral Pressure" in Mexico) from Night Watch is real.  So I doubt you can stonewall an interrogator forever,  but don't volunteer anything either. They have quotas to fill.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Also, had forensics all through my car after it was stolen last year. They specified DNA tests.


Where the FARK do you live that a car theft ranks for DNA testing?!
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

khatores: leeksfromchichis: mrmopar5287: foo monkey: Nearly my entire family, including 40+ first-cousins have done this shiat.  Now I can never be a serial killer.

You can if you submit some random stranger's DNA as your own. It will go into the genealogy databases and if police start looking for the real you they will find your DNA doesn't match any of your family and assume you are an adoption. Police will be looking for some other member of your family that they can never find.

But if you do that, there's a non-zero chance they will be a criminal and  the police will pop you for their crimes and the only way out will be to submit your real
dna

Not if you kill the DNA donor first.


That risks leaving your DNA and getting caught for murder. Better to get someone else do the killing.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Nearly my entire family, including 40+ first-cousins have done this shiat.  Now I can never be a serial killer.


I have significant issues with 2 legal parts of DNA evidence.

1) Using familial DNA to infer a suspect in a crime with out actually obtaining their DNA legally (you reference this).
2) John Doe DNA warrants issued against a DNA sample so the statute of limitations clock is stopped. If you want to change the statute, fine. However, there is a reason it exists and using a loophole to ignore it is BS (again, if you have a problem with this, change the law/ statutes).

In this case, neither apply. The moron submitted his own DNA and the EULA of the DNA services says that they share data with law enforcement.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: Why does anyone give a single fark where your family lived in the 1700's?


In my mother and her sisters case, it was because there is some rumor of being descended from royalty in Prussia.. and, so what? We don't live there, and we aren't getting over even if it was true. No one cares anymore, but hey, thanks for submitting half of my DNA to ancestry bot grom without having any idea of what they were doing with that info.

/boomers..
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
austerity101:

Or maybe it's considered a given you shouldn't be raping.
 
Displayed 50 of 90 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.