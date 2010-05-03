 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Translation for "Allez Opi-Omi": I'm getting sued, Grandpa and Grandma   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
79
    More: Followup, Tour de France, western France, Tour de France organizer, roadside of the Tour, Law enforcement officials, race's video coverage, Tony Martin, German rider  
•       •       •

1589 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 27 Jun 2021 at 6:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



79 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"She stepped in front of the racing pack holding a cardboard sign, appearing to display a message for the television cameras."

Cause of action: crass moronicity (it's a word!)
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is how WW3 starts.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In the video it damn sure looks like she did that on purpose. I don't believe the consequences were unintended. Fark her.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tres stupide
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

From https://www.fark.com/comments/1154173​3​/138123712#c138123712
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Would have expected social media to have tracked her down by now. She looks quite 'generic' with glasses, cap and coat obscuring details (she was originally identified as a guy), but with blanket media coverage, she has to be outed soon.

Cue emotional TV interview where she sobs and begs forgiveness (after considering multiple offers)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lindalouwho: In the video it damn sure looks like she did that on purpose. I don't believe the consequences were unintended. Fark her.


I don't think it was intentional, but just an act of pure thoughtlessness and stupidity. She so busy looking at the camera that she's not even paying attention to what's going on around her.

I bet her grandparents are so proud of her!

Someone on Twitter posted a brief clip of her fleeing the scene with some guy chasing her. Don't know if he was part of the race or not, but he was dressed similar to the other cyclists.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bathia_Mapes: lindalouwho: In the video it damn sure looks like she did that on purpose. I don't believe the consequences were unintended. Fark her.

I don't think it was intentional, but just an act of pure thoughtlessness and stupidity. She so busy looking at the camera that she's not even paying attention to what's going on around her.

I bet her grandparents are so proud of her!

Someone on Twitter posted a brief clip of her fleeing the scene with some guy chasing her. Don't know if he was part of the race or not, but he was dressed similar to the other cyclists.


If that's the case, I'd expect her to be deaf, too.
Though I have to say, even after the last 5 years or so, I still have a difficult time processing just how stupid a lot of people are, so you could be right.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mike Tomlin is going to hire her to work the sidelines.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]
From https://www.fark.com/comments/11541733​/138123712#c138123712


meh, 3.5/10. Not enough cyclists down.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: Would have expected social media to have tracked her down by now. She looks quite 'generic' with glasses, cap and coat obscuring details (she was originally identified as a guy), but with blanket media coverage, she has to be outed soon.

Cue emotional TV interview where she sobs and begs forgiveness (after considering multiple offers)


Social media tracks down the wrong person the VAST majority of the time
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inspector Clouseau is on the case.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attention whores then runs away instead of helping clean up the mess she made.  I hope she gobbles knob or something, I'd hate to think someone could be so completely useless in life.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cyclists are so strange. They put on that spandex and clump up all over the highway and you can't help but hate them.

Then they go grab a session IPA and stand around in their tights being all dude and grabbing their balls and such.

Then if you knock one over they all fall over and so that is the obvious ideal outcome, which isn't a very nice thing to think about people.
But they're cyclists.
 
Special Guest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the YouTube comments said opiomi is a company, yellow is their company color, and this was guerrilla advertising gone wrong.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been a long time coming. If I were a cyclist I'd carry a foam bat to swat at encroachers. Let my teammate take the prize, I'm here for a different game.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lincoln65: Been a long time coming. If I were a cyclist I'd carry a foam bat to swat at encroachers. Let my teammate take the prize, I'm here for a different game.


Back in the days when frame pumps were long, they were pretty handy for smacking pursuing dogs.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 480x270]
From https://www.fark.com/comments/11541733​/138123712#c138123712


I really want to understand how that worked.
On the surface it seems simple enough.
But in order for it to be simple You're simply saying the biker assumed it wasn't going to mess him up?
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: Attention whores then runs away instead of helping clean up the mess she made.  I hope she gobbles knob or something, I'd hate to think someone could be so completely useless in life.


The former president of the United States?
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Need a Snickers, lady?

Her goal was to probably make a viral video and I guess she did that.
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: Cyclists are so strange. They put on that spandex and clump up all over the highway and you can't help but hate them.

Then they go grab a session IPA and stand around in their tights being all dude and grabbing their balls and such.

Then if you knock one over they all fall over and so that is the obvious ideal outcome, which isn't a very nice thing to think about people.
But they're cyclists.


This "clan" of shiatbags deserve the injuries and mockery coming their way.

My "don't care, you had it coming" list of injured people is:

1) cyclists

2) amateur light-aircraft pilots

3) cyclists
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AcneVulgaris: lincoln65: Been a long time coming. If I were a cyclist I'd carry a foam bat to swat at encroachers. Let my teammate take the prize, I'm here for a different game.

Back in the days when frame pumps were long, they were pretty handy for smacking pursuing dogs.


as a newspaper boy in my youth i never struck a pursuing animal. no wonder you are a pock marked coffee cake.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lincoln65: Been a long time coming. If I were a cyclist I'd carry a foam bat to swat at encroachers. Let my teammate take the prize, I'm here for a different game.


That would make a far better movie than Death Race 2050 was.

/it would be hard to be worse
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 480x270]
From https://www.fark.com/comments/11541733​/138123712#c138123712

I really want to understand how that worked.
On the surface it seems simple enough.
But in order for it to be simple You're simply saying the biker assumed it wasn't going to mess him up?


Oof  -- I've actually experienced something similar to this on a bike making a slight contact with something else.  Basically, they're going 30ish mph.  The initial contact with the cardboard didn't send him down, but rather it was that she held onto it and it gripped his handle bars enough to jerk the wheel.  A sudden jerk like that at 30mph and you're probably going down.  You *might* be able to recover if it was all pavement and you didn't have to worry about hitting other cyclists.  If she'd let go of the sign, he might have been able to just ride right through it (still might have bumped wheels with another guy and gone down because of that though)
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man that racing is really getting competitive

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lincoln65: Been a long time coming. If I were a cyclist I'd carry a foam bat to swat at encroachers. Let my teammate take the prize, I'm here for a different game.


New domestique role: enforcer.  Foam bats for lesser encroachers, spare bike chains for more serious offenders.  Other duties may include chasing her down (with chain in hand).

Normally I think the US method of "sue the deep pockets" is stupid, but it certainly would help deal with this type of PR campaign.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: AcneVulgaris: lincoln65: Been a long time coming. If I were a cyclist I'd carry a foam bat to swat at encroachers. Let my teammate take the prize, I'm here for a different game.

Back in the days when frame pumps were long, they were pretty handy for smacking pursuing dogs.

as a newspaper boy in my youth i never struck a pursuing animal. no wonder you are a pock marked coffee cake.


I ran over a dog.
In my defense I didn't really think he was going to continue to lay there in the middle of the street like he owned it.
But he did.
His yelps hunt me to this day.
I'm woken up swearing that I'm hearing him or some other dog and find none.
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Actually, allow me to substitute number 3, cyclists repeating, to say "crotch-rocket wheelie guy".

That dude deserves it too.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: waxbeans: Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 480x270]
From https://www.fark.com/comments/11541733​/138123712#c138123712

I really want to understand how that worked.
On the surface it seems simple enough.
But in order for it to be simple You're simply saying the biker assumed it wasn't going to mess him up?

Oof  -- I've actually experienced something similar to this on a bike making a slight contact with something else.  Basically, they're going 30ish mph.  The initial contact with the cardboard didn't send him down, but rather it was that she held onto it and it gripped his handle bars enough to jerk the wheel.  A sudden jerk like that at 30mph and you're probably going down.  You *might* be able to recover if it was all pavement and you didn't have to worry about hitting other cyclists.  If she'd let go of the sign, he might have been able to just ride right through it (still might have bumped wheels with another guy and gone down because of that though)


Oh. Thank you for the information.
Wow.
 
AllerJeez
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nail the moron to a tree and set fire to it.

Is that a tad harsh?
 
AllerJeez
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

waxbeans: sinko swimo: AcneVulgaris: lincoln65: Been a long time coming. If I were a cyclist I'd carry a foam bat to swat at encroachers. Let my teammate take the prize, I'm here for a different game.

Back in the days when frame pumps were long, they were pretty handy for smacking pursuing dogs.

as a newspaper boy in my youth i never struck a pursuing animal. no wonder you are a pock marked coffee cake.

I ran over a dog.
In my defense I didn't really think he was going to continue to lay there in the middle of the street like he owned it.
But he did.
His yelps hunt me to this day.
I'm woken up swearing that I'm hearing him or some other dog and find none.


One less dumb dog in the world is no loss.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Man that racing is really getting competitive

[Fark user image image 400x170]


Wait. So that is actually accurate?
 
dave0821
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AllerJeez: Nail the moron to a tree and set fire to it.

Is that a tad harsh?


For doing gods work?
Maybe a tad harsh you could buy them a beer or something
 
cardex
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I know an older drag queen that has gone by omi opi for years
 
strapp3r
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

waxbeans: His yelps hunt me to this day.


when i'm looking for a restaurant in a new town, i'm prone to utilize a yelp hunt
 
strapp3r
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AllerJeez: Nail the moron to a tree and set fire to it.

Is that a tad harsh?


she did a horrible thing
that doesn't make her a horrible person
 
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AllerJeez: waxbeans: sinko swimo: AcneVulgaris: lincoln65: Been a long time coming. If I were a cyclist I'd carry a foam bat to swat at encroachers. Let my teammate take the prize, I'm here for a different game.

Back in the days when frame pumps were long, they were pretty handy for smacking pursuing dogs.

as a newspaper boy in my youth i never struck a pursuing animal. no wonder you are a pock marked coffee cake.

I ran over a dog.
In my defense I didn't really think he was going to continue to lay there in the middle of the street like he owned it.
But he did.
His yelps hunt me to this day.
I'm woken up swearing that I'm hearing him or some other dog and find none.

One less dumb dog in the world is no loss.


It was a strangest thing it was the projects.
For nefarious clandestine sexual shiats and giggles.
I'm going to take my aggression out on this girl and leave her apartment feeling like a million bucks.
The dog was there when I first got there and was still there as I left and I'm sitting there at the stop  looking at the dog and he's literally in the middle of an intersection like he owns it.
I shrugging proceed through the intersection thinking he'll move out of the way.
Oops.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Obtenez un cerveau, crétans!
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fatalvenom: MillionDollarMo: Cyclists are so strange. They put on that spandex and clump up all over the highway and you can't help but hate them.

Then they go grab a session IPA and stand around in their tights being all dude and grabbing their balls and such.

Then if you knock one over they all fall over and so that is the obvious ideal outcome, which isn't a very nice thing to think about people.
But they're cyclists.

This "clan" of shiatbags deserve the injuries and mockery coming their way.

My "don't care, you had it coming" list of injured people is:

1) cyclists

2) amateur light-aircraft pilots

3) cyclists


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Abox: Attention whores then runs away instead of helping clean up the mess she made.  I hope she gobbles knob or something, I'd hate to think someone could be so completely useless in life.


She may have bolted out of fear. IIRC a few years ago the crowd beat the crap out of someone who interfered with a bike race.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Cycliste gratuit"
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fatalvenom: MillionDollarMo: Cyclists are so strange. They put on that spandex and clump up all over the highway and you can't help but hate them.

Then they go grab a session IPA and stand around in their tights being all dude and grabbing their balls and such.

Then if you knock one over they all fall over and so that is the obvious ideal outcome, which isn't a very nice thing to think about people.
But they're cyclists.

This "clan" of shiatbags deserve the injuries and mockery coming their way.

My "don't care, you had it coming" list of injured people is:

1) cyclists

2) amateur light-aircraft pilots

3) cyclists


.... They're professional athletes on a closed course in a pro sport.

I take it you want to run over marathon runners on a road course too?
 
phishrace
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wait. So during a sporting event on public property with virtually no crowd control someone from the crowd caused a problem?

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
PeloTrèsStupide!

static.independent.co.ukView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

phishrace: Wait. So during a sporting event on public property with virtually no crowd control someone from the crowd caused a problem?

[memegenerator.net image 400x266]


It's called cost cutting
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fatalvenom: Actually, allow me to substitute number 3, cyclists repeating, to say "crotch-rocket wheelie guy".

That dude deserves it too.


And fat guys that dehumanize people based on their hobbies!
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In my day, ALL the bikes would have kept colliding with each other, all the way to the back, with several bikes in the middle flipping up several feet in the air and exploding in flames.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Most of the spectators are shiat faced.  They drank 3 bottles of wine last night and 2 more with breakfast.  She was drunk.
 
Displayed 50 of 79 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.