(Al Jazeera)   A man, a plan, a canal: Istanbul   (aljazeera.com) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, Turkey, Istanbul, construction of a canal, Black Sea, western edge of Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Bosphorus, economic effects of the project  
Summoner101
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's nobody's business but the Turks.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I lubnatsi that.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Not constantinople?
 
Hendawg
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Not constantinople?


Even old New York was once New Amsterdam
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I mean...it's not a terrible idea to have a backup. But, since it's Turkey, it will probably get silted closed and become habit for crocodiles or something
 
bluewave69
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
wonder how things are going to be in Constantinople after the Turks try to charge the Russians passage in their new canal and close the bosphorus.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Summoner101: That's nobody's business but the Turks.


No, actually it's our business as well.
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Hendawg: Kit Fister: Not constantinople?

Even old New York was once New Amsterdam


The new Amsterdam was great place to meet black haired flamenco dancers,
just ask Mr. Jones !
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Summoner101: That's nobody's business but the Turks.

No, actually it's our business as well.


*FTA* "reports that much of the project's funding will come from China."

I'm building a canal and Chinese are going to pay for it !
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Scots lost their bank accounts and, ultimately, sovereignty, in their attempt at building a Panama Canal.

Who knows what can happen in the uncharted jungles of Equatorial Europe, although you could move more Trojan horses into Sevastopol with two routes, or deny Europe twice as much natural gas during the Winter with both Putin and Abbott stopping the flow.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Where does that leave Byzantium?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What a Turkey.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Summoner101: That's nobody's business but the Turks.

No, actually it's our business as well.


Don't worry, Summoner101.  Most of us got it.
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I mean...it's not a terrible idea to have a backup. But, since it's Turkey, it will probably get silted closed and become habit for crocodiles or something


Or its a money-pit for foreign investors.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I knew it Anatolia so.
 
