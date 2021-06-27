 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Don't kid yourself Jimmy, if a cow ever got the chance he'd eat you and everyone you cared about   (abc7.com) divider line
7
    More: Followup, Sheriff, Police, PICO RIVERA, Constable, Pico Rivera slaughterhouse Tuesday, escaped cows, City News Service, sheriff's deputy  
•       •       •

276 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jun 2021 at 2:50 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most dangerous animal in Britain.
 
Momzilla59
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oblig -

Cows With Guns - The Original Animation
Youtube FQMbXvn2RNI
 
Summoner101
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Mmmmmm beef.
 
mrparks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Once a beeve has known the freedom of the asphalt pastures they never fatten.
 
Number 216
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
d1fd34dzzl09j.cloudfront.netView Full Size

Cows are pretty wily

And delicious!
 
covfefe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's Corey.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.