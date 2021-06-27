 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Sorry we arrested you, you're not the guy... have fun in Arkansas or Missouri, wherever you're going to jail   (wfla.com) divider line
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pro tip: If you're a fugitive don't use the identity of another fugitive.
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Given the state of Florida prisons, I think we can all agree on the importance of being Ernest
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Pro tip: If you're a fugitive don't use the identity of another fugitive.


Friend of mine had a son stopped by police. He had warrants, so he gave his brother's name a DOB. Was promptly taken to jail because the brother had a warrant...
 
ifky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
TWX
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Russ1642: Pro tip: If you're a fugitive don't use the identity of another fugitive.

Friend of mine had a son stopped by police. He had warrants, so he gave his brother's name a DOB. Was promptly taken to jail because the brother had a warrant...


Sounds like your friend was a wonderful father.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TWX: mrmopar5287: Russ1642: Pro tip: If you're a fugitive don't use the identity of another fugitive.

Friend of mine had a son stopped by police. He had warrants, so he gave his brother's name a DOB. Was promptly taken to jail because the brother had a warrant...

Sounds like your friend was a wonderful father.


He was and is.

The mother of the first two kids was and is awful. Her family is the criminal influence.

His third kid (second wife) is wonderful. He is kind, caring, etc., and can stay out of jail.
 
