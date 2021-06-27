 Skip to content
 
(Keloland)   Grand Theft Tractor   (keloland.com) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's an article with a mugshot.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.nyda​i​lynews.com/news/national/ny-south-dako​ta-stolen-tractor-arrest-20210626-zmkw​zmb5ibe3dhwj36mkhyk554-story.html%3fou​tputType=amp
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig?

Kenny Chesney - She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy (2-Channel Stereo Mix)
Youtube uWu4aynBK7E
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I wonder if she's related to the drunk scissor-lift stealing dude.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Collision with another vehicle?

Who the fark was too slow to dodge a tractor?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is for all you grumpy snobs who say nothing ever happens in South Dakota.

/not subby
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They see me rollin'
They Hatin'
Tryin' to get past me at 30......
 
robodog
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Theeng: Collision with another vehicle?

Who the fark was too slow to dodge a tractor?


Probably pulled over for police sirens and got clipped by the tractor which was too wide to avoid a vehicle on the shoulder.

/She'll get off light
//Pretty hot
///Amazing how that works
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Here's an article with a mugshot.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.nydai​lynews.com/news/national/ny-south-dako​ta-stolen-tractor-arrest-20210626-zmkw​zmb5ibe3dhwj36mkhyk554-story.html%3fou​tputType=amp


Ann-Margaret doesn't look the least bit ashamed.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
South Dakota dating trick #36.  Have a nice tractor
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Gee, are all the Jaydens and Kaylens getting old enough to do shiat like this?
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
FTFA : Officers responded to the scene where a John Deere tractor failed to yield to law enforcement.

"I'm not stopping, I'll just outrun them...."
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Exclusive photo:

Fark user imageView Full Size
/Police drive 1959 Dodge Coronets in SD
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: lindalouwho: Here's an article with a mugshot.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.nydai​lynews.com/news/national/ny-south-dako​ta-stolen-tractor-arrest-20210626-zmkw​zmb5ibe3dhwj36mkhyk554-story.html%3fou​tputType=amp

Ann-Margaret doesn't look the least bit ashamed.[Fark user image image 425x253]


She makes poor and impulsive decisions.
So you know the local S Dakota farkers are thinking they have a chance.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I found this to be an interesting grand theft tractor story:
Two Tractors Outside Rivne, Ukraine
Youtube BDwx_leYRk4
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: lindalouwho: Here's an article with a mugshot.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.nydai​lynews.com/news/national/ny-south-dako​ta-stolen-tractor-arrest-20210626-zmkw​zmb5ibe3dhwj36mkhyk554-story.html%3fou​tputType=amp

Ann-Margaret doesn't look the least bit ashamed.[Fark user image image 425x253]


A south dakota 10
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Theeng: Collision with another vehicle?

Who the fark was too slow to dodge a tractor?


I was once on a jury for a civil suit brought against the city by a lady who got into an accident with a street sweeper at 4:00 am.
The collective face of the jury:
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Farm equipment theft is/was a big thing. Some of that stuff can cost more than a high end sports car.
 
