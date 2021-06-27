 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Senator accidentally reveals existence of the Philadelphia Experiment   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The other Vietnam war.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Philadelphia Experiment
Youtube 4MgPiyrS6Wo
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hey, that means his family gets TWO free flags!!
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
god, he's such a dumbass
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Was it over when the Vietnamese bombed Pearl Harbor?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I guess he should have paid more attention to history in high school before he repeated it
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So he was heading for a war that had not yet officially started and was just crossing Hawaii at a the wrong time?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I've always wondered why so many people were opposed to the Vietnam War even after they bombed Pearl Harbor.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Execute order 66.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hawaiian Yakuza are stealthy.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
History is BEHIND us. So if you look at it from where we are now, Vietnam is closer than Pearl Harbor. From our perspective, he left and was headed toward Vietnam, but didn't die until he got all the way back to Pearl Harbor. Simple, really.

Anything is else CRT and you're racist against whites and a communist socialist.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That wasn't The Philadelphia Experiment.  It was The Final Countdown. Much better movie.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm sure Mr. Bradley's family is thrilled to see this.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He left out the name of the war in his corrected post. I'm now starting to wonder if he knows that WW2 was not the Vietnam war.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

somedude210: god, he's such a dumbass


Who, the sailor?

It's only been in the news for a couple of months that the Navy was relocating the remains of some of those who died at Pearl Harbor to their home towns. So...
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: somedude210: god, he's such a dumbass

Who, the sailor?

It's only been in the news for a couple of months that the Navy was relocating the remains of some of those who died at Pearl Harbor to their home towns. So...


Yes, I know the idiot congressman said the Vietnam War. We pay them to be idiots and they come through nearly every time.
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: He left out the name of the war in his corrected post. I'm now starting to wonder if he knows that WW2 was not the Vietnam war.


He probably thinks all Asians are the same. Vietnam, Japan, who cares. They all speak that ching-chong language and eat rice.

There really needs to be an IQ test to hold elected office, whether it's local, state, or federal.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Any excuse to post Interface is a good excuse to post Interface.
Interface | Part I
Youtube b_V-VJQT6pM
 
Olthoi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: That wasn't The Philadelphia Experiment.  It was The Final Countdown. Much better movie.


They should remake The Final Countdown with modern effects. While I enjoyed the movie, it was too old and low budget to have the giant battles I expected.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: That wasn't The Philadelphia Experiment.  It was The Final Countdown. Much better movie.


The Final Countdown was Europe.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: SumoJeb: He left out the name of the war in his corrected post. I'm now starting to wonder if he knows that WW2 was not the Vietnam war.

He probably thinks all Asians are the same. Vietnam, Japan, who cares. They all speak that ching-chong language and eat rice.

There really needs to be an IQ test to hold elected office, whether it's local, state, or federal.


Maybe an IQ test to vote, instead. Or a political correctness test. I approve of all totalitarian ideas.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Pearl Bailey is inconsolable.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That makes no sense on multiple tangents.  If he said the wrong war, it's still moronic bullshiat.  The USA was not at war until December 7, 1941, and the guy died literally in the first battle of the war (from the American perspective), so the guy would have joined the military at peacetime.  So he wouldn't have left to "serve in" any war.  Probably left because it was an impoverished farm town of 1700 people, and some Navy recruiter told him he'd travel the entire world by joining the Navy instead of being stuck locally in the Army.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
With a name like Crapo you know he is full of shiat.
 
MBooda
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He was killed in action aboard the USS Oklahoma in Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

Damn Germans.

/it's not over
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
All our wars kinda blur together after a while.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Olthoi: NeoCortex42: That wasn't The Philadelphia Experiment.  It was The Final Countdown. Much better movie.

They should remake The Final Countdown with modern effects. While I enjoyed the movie, it was too old and low budget to have the giant battles I expected.


No, unless you mean "modern practical effects".  CGI still looks like crap.
 
Chromium_One [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Senator Crap, Oh?   Name checks out.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Everyone is entitled to a goof, or misspeaking once in a while. But I have to wonder about the voters in the states that keep sending these people to represent them, and that do this on a weekly or daily basis. Are these numpties the best you could find, and truely representative of your people, and if so, why do you think we should stop laughing at you?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: SumoJeb: He left out the name of the war in his corrected post. I'm now starting to wonder if he knows that WW2 was not the Vietnam war.

He probably thinks all Asians are the same. Vietnam, Japan, who cares. They all speak that ching-chong language and eat rice.

There really needs to be an IQ test to hold elected office, whether it's local, state, or federal.


The only thing that annoys me more than a racist is a lazy racist. My father-in-law had two classifications: All Asians were g***s and all brown people were some variation of n-*bong*, which he also got wrong (Indians are from a predominantly damb country, Arabic countries  are the sandy ones). Learn your terminology, hateful dipshiats!

/I safe my hate for individuals
//People appreciate a personal touch
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Olthoi: NeoCortex42: That wasn't The Philadelphia Experiment.  It was The Final Countdown. Much better movie.

They should remake The Final Countdown with modern effects. While I enjoyed the movie, it was too old and low budget to have the giant battles I expected.

No, unless you mean "modern practical effects".  CGI still looks like crap.


They did kinda remake it in book form. A whole fleet gets sent back in a test.
Fark user imageView Full Size

It was three books and it was more fighting, more culture clash, people meeting their relatives.
 
Jensaarai
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

PoweredByIrony: History is BEHIND us. So if you look at it from where we are now, Vietnam is closer than Pearl Harbor. From our perspective, he left and was headed toward Vietnam, but didn't die until he got all the way back to Pearl Harbor. Simple, really.

Anything is else CRT and you're racist against whites and a communist socialist.


You won't hear anyone challenging temporal biases like this in the liberal media.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Did he also build the log cabin he was born in? Mike crapo has always been full of his last name...
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What the result of the Philadelphia Experiment might look like...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is why before you tweet you need to give yourself a Final Countdown...
 
Olthoi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

groppet: NM Volunteer: Olthoi: NeoCortex42: That wasn't The Philadelphia Experiment.  It was The Final Countdown. Much better movie.

They should remake The Final Countdown with modern effects. While I enjoyed the movie, it was too old and low budget to have the giant battles I expected.

No, unless you mean "modern practical effects".  CGI still looks like crap.

They did kinda remake it in book form. A whole fleet gets sent back in a test.
[Fark user image image 425x641]
It was three books and it was more fighting, more culture clash, people meeting their relatives.


Thanks, I'll check that out.
 
robodog
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My guess is that he's got Alzheimers, 70 is right about when these type of things start to really show up.
 
MBooda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: NeoCortex42: That wasn't The Philadelphia Experiment.  It was The Final Countdown. Much better movie.

The Final Countdown was Europe.


No, it's an Asia song, isn't it?
 
wxboy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Crapo, indeed.
 
MBooda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Mega Steve:

/I safe my hate for individuals

All hate should be made safe.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jensaarai: PoweredByIrony: History is BEHIND us. So if you look at it from where we are now, Vietnam is closer than Pearl Harbor. From our perspective, he left and was headed toward Vietnam, but didn't die until he got all the way back to Pearl Harbor. Simple, really.

Anything is else CRT and you're racist against whites and a communist socialist.

You won't hear anyone challenging temporal biases like this in the liberal media.


Jensaarai. On my starship. It's more likely than you think.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The person died in 1941... However his rifle survived to fight in Vietnam.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

groppet: With a name like Crapo you know he is full of shiat.


Senators Dog Vomit and Monkey Pus unavailable for comment.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JAYoung
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: Everyone is entitled to a goof, or misspeaking once in a while. But I have to wonder about the voters in the states that keep sending these people to represent them, and that do this on a weekly or daily basis. Are these numpties the best you could find, and truely representative of your people, and if so, why do you think we should stop laughing at you?


You know Idaho... the potato rubs off on you after you've been there a while.
It's even their license plate motto.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MBooda: Mega Steve:

/I safe my hate for individuals

All hate should be made safe.


Meant "save, but "safe" works as I'm sarcastic and super passive-aggressive
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Olthoi: NeoCortex42: That wasn't The Philadelphia Experiment.  It was The Final Countdown. Much better movie.

They should remake The Final Countdown with modern effects. While I enjoyed the movie, it was too old and low budget to have the giant battles I expected.


I read the kick-ass Axis of Time trilogy a could of years ago. It would make a farking OUTSTANDING television series. Just go with the Alternate History motif, just as MITHC did, and make it similar in scope to GoT.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Olthoi: NeoCortex42: That wasn't The Philadelphia Experiment.  It was The Final Countdown. Much better movie.

They should remake The Final Countdown with modern effects. While I enjoyed the movie, it was too old and low budget to have the giant battles I expected.

No, unless you mean "modern practical effects".  CGI still looks like crap.


You don't notice the good CGI, you moron. And most of it is mixed with practical elements.
 
