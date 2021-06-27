 Skip to content
(Some Suburban Guy)   Let's settle this once and for all: when is the best time of the day to mow the lawn? Also, if you start up with your leaf blower before 8am, you should be shot from a cannon into space. Just saying   (gardenseeker.com) divider line
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Apparently five minutes after I decide to take a nap is the perfect time for my neighbors.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There is a lot of overthinking going on in that article.  It's grass.  You cut it once a week sometime between 10am and 8pm unless you are a psychopath.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I always wait until at least 9am. Last weekend one of the neighbors was doing it at 6:40am and I had my windows open overnight...
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
To give my neighbors a break, I really try to avoid mowing on Sunday, or holidays in a three-day weekend unless weather or my work schedule force me to.
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You can't mow it in early morning.  Dew makes it a soggy mess that clogs the lawnmower.  Best is just before sundown when the grass is dryest and the day is cooling off.

But then, I had a small lawn and used a push mower.  Neighbors asked why.  "Starts every time."
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Can you start earlier if you have an electric mower?
 
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My neighbor bought an electric riding mower for his acre. He and his wife are out there 3 times a week mowing just finish it fully once. Of all the times he does it, I hardly hear it, even when I'm outside.
However, I do laugh when I see either of them in the sun multiple times a week suffering an hour or so at a time.
 
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
To actually answer Subby's question: morning, after the dew has dried, but before the heat of the day picks up.
 
cloverock70
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
7am. Fark the neighbors.
 
G. Tarrant [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

crustysandman: To actually answer Subby's question: morning, after the dew has dried, but before the heat of the day picks up.


This, and if it's the weekend, I usually wait until at least 9 or 10. Everyone likes their sleep.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Never?

No lawn here and I irrigated the fruit trees yesterday.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I have a Ryobi cordless 40V mower.  Theoretically, I could mow my lawn in the middle of the night and not wake anyone.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If you ask my neighbors, it's 7am to 8pm
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I fought the lawn and the lawn won,  I fought the lawn and the lawn won.


Bobby Fuller Four - I Fought The Law(1966)
Youtube OgtQj8O92eI
 
IDisME
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It isn't the one guy with a leaf blower (ok, it is that too), it's the resultant hurricane from ALL of the leaf blowers.
 
ieerto
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Midnight. On meth. Blaring ass lynyrd skynyrd too
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I hate my neighbors so I punched holes in the muffler with a nail and mow when Tucker Carlson comes on.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My friend has a neighbor who has Downs syndrome. He's high functioning and a great guy. He mows the lawn the same day every week around 10 PM. I'd like to ask him why so late and so dark, but I'm concerned about the line between just asking questions and shaming.
 
buntz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

natazha: Never?

No lawn here and I irrigated the fruit trees yesterday.


I won't mow until 11!!

And I can't have fruit trees because of deer, raccoons, coyotes and now, as of yesterday apparently, SNAKES!

Like WTF suburbs!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size

(Anyone know what kind this is?  I'm thinking Rat Snake)
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Screw that.  I got tired of mowing so I planted kudzu. Now, I've a beautiful green lawn and I never mow.

Here's a picture of my house from the road.
wp-media.patheos.comView Full Size


And our vehicles.
static.scientificamerican.comView Full Size
 
ThrillaManilla
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
During the summer I like to mow after work on Thursdays. Nobody cares about their sleep or cookout being disturbed and the lawn looks good heading into the weekend.

I bought an Ego push mower this year and it's pretty nice. Much quieter and I can easily do the .3acre lawn on one charge.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The guy two blocks down owns goats.   His kid is allergic to cow's milk.   He mows about once a month and the goats do the rest.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 minute ago  
waldeneffect.orgView Full Size
 
ThrillaManilla
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Side note: My neighbor bought an electric power washer and spent 3 full days spraying his driveway. The thing made a high-pitched whine that nearly drove me mad by the end.
 
