(New York Daily News)   Huge great white shark spotted at Cape Cod beach; no-swim order issued for everyone because you know what happened last time the mayor didn't order one   (nydailynews.com)
27
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let Polly do the printing.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the shark fixed the cable?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The order will remain in effect until one hour after the last shark sighting.

How will we know which shark is last?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So are people rushing down to jump in the water because they want to "make their own decisions"?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: the shark fixed the cable?


Don't be fatuous, Brody
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, great white sharks are probably common in those waters, people just rarely see them.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're gonna need a b....wait, didn't we just talk about this?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it were a black shark it would have been shot by now.  Or hired to do the lawn.
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I surfed Wellfleet, on the arm of cape cod, every summer in high school. Spent hours sitting on my board, part of a long line of surfers waiting for the next good set.

I read stories like this and think, who the hell was that kid!?!? You couldn't pay me enough to surf on the cape these days.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great White Shark Encounters a Surfer & a Curious Young Shark Engages with Pollution.
Youtube 08odJ7pIKW0

Certainly, sharks deserve respect, but their presence does not equal an immediate attack.  Enjoy all the harmless close encounters.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baby Shark Dance | #babyshark Most Viewed Video | Animal Songs | PINKFONG Songs for Children
Youtube XqZsoesa55w
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kyleaugustus: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/08odJ7pI​KW0]
Certainly, sharks deserve respect, but their presence does not equal an immediate attack.  Enjoy all the harmless close encounters.


Naw, man, that scares the heck out of me.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Close Encounter: Surfer Touches Great White Shark & Doesn't Realize It
Youtube wFhqmLCqEu8

More lazy, harmless shark encounters.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rnatalie: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


lrmonline.comView Full Size


decider.comView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: If it were a black shark it would have been shot by now.  Or hired to do the lawn.


They're a pretty high value target...
images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The key is to try not to look like a seal.
 
darch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Race Point is the beach of choice for Mrs. Darch and I. We see seals all day long. And where there are seals, there are great whites.
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

darch: Race Point is the beach of choice for Mrs. Darch and I. We see seals all day long. And where there are seals, there are great whites.


Sounds like you have a critical theory about that beach.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Jaws is THE problem with politics in a nutshell.
The mayor in the first movie is still the mayor in the second movie.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

lolmao500: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/XqZsoesa​55w]


With all due respect,

Fark you.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But it's the 4th of July weekend!!!!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: But it's the 4th of July weekend!!!!


My dad grew up near the ocean on the border between RI and CT. As a result, we would go visit my grandparents about this time of year. We didn't have to worry about sharks because the farking water was so cold you'd get a spontaneous sex change if you went into it.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

casual disregard: We're gonna need a b....wait, didn't we just talk about this?


How about this one?
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
