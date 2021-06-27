 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: A brush with fame   (fark.com) divider line
92
    More: CSB  
•       •       •

294 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jun 2021 at 9:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



92 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
postnobills [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Am I first?  Really?

Okay well I once shared a first class cabin on a transatlantic flight with Elvis Costello & Diana Krall.  They were on my connecting flight as well.  Didn't speak to either of them, but I did nod to Elvis in the galley.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was at a business conference once and Zig Ziglar was there to inspire us to even greater heights of productivity.  A couple hours later I was in the bathroom and he stepped up to the urinal next to me. I told him it was a good talk (as far as motivational nonsense goes). He said 'thanks'.  Neither one of us offered to shake the other's hand (or anything else).

I should probably get out more if that was the first thing I thought of.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was hanging out at the pool bar at a hotel in Studio City, and I had a really nice conversation with a guy who turned out to be Lajon Witherspoon from Sevendust. I really like Sevendust so that was fun for me.

I guess he was there because his daughter got a small part in a movie.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Also I gave one of the dudes from Prong a really unpleasant haircut in my living room one tme.  Those clippers were soooooo dull.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The bass player from Filter gave me her set list.  She smiled and walked off stage.  I think we're still dating.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't remember if I've told this story before here.

So 20 years ago now (...Jesus...) two of my bandmates were music teachers at a charter school. Both were big Trans-Siberian Orchestra fans, back before TSO was doing shows that required a fleet of tractor trailers to carry their staginig. Anyway, with my help we did a TSO-themed Christmas show with the kids (grades 4-8). It went over well and they loved it, so we got the idea to record the songs as a fundraiser. After months of playing around with it we got a recording done, and my friend, being the guy he is, decided we should give TSO a copy at the meet & greet when we went to their 2002 show. So we go, and we go up to Bob Kinkel (at the time, the lead keyboardist and one of the main writers) and gave him the CD. They were impressed that we got school kids to do all this and that was it.

That is, until a month later my friend gets a call from the secretary saying he has a package. Goes downstairs, gets it...and it's a platinum record from TSO. They apparently were really impressed.

The epilogue, for those that don't know me, is that this whole crazy idea ended up mutating a few times into a touring TSO tribute band called Ornament. We've been going since 2006 now, and hopefully (barring too much stupidity) will be doing so again this year.

\the platinum record, btw, has sadly disappeared from the school within the last couple of years and no one there seems to know where it went...that's a shame. ;)
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I took a piss next to Michael York.
 
proco [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My ex-wife used to be a face painter die children's parties. One day she gets a call from one of the local party agents who book clowns, painters, etc. Tells her he has a gig for her - a birthday party for Bruce Springsteen's daughter at his house in Colts Neck, NJ.

Normally I tagged along on her gigs to act as a pseudo assistant - getting her new water to rinse her brushes, stuff like that. Rules she got said no one who's not working is allowed. I went anyway.

When we got there I acted like I belonged - then quietly took a seat and tried not to be noticed. Initially the party was just kids, Patti Scialfa, and Patti's mom. Bruce arrived a little later.

It was fun watching him act like every other dad on the planet at a kids party. Hanging & bringing down the piñata. Leaning over my ex's shoulder to get a picture (with a disposable camera) of the dragon she was painting on his son's arm.

i never talked to him except for maybe a cursory hello because he said it first. But when you live in an area where everyone has a "Bruce Sighting" story, it's kinda nice to say "I was at a party in the loft of his horse stable".
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I saw Al Sharpton at Reagan Airport in DC. This was around 2002 I think. My dad pointed and said "hey, that's Al Sharpton" and he didn't say anything. Don't know if that even counts as a brush.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im on Youtube twerking with some famous folks.  😏
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have worked some decent clubs and venues over the years. Got to meet, and feed, and even have a couple of drinks with some famous folks. Not like besties, but enough of a recurring relationship that handshakes and recognition were exchanged.

Easily though my top two are getting invited to a cookout with Michael and Kevin Bacon. They played the Iron Horse a lot over the years, and I fed them up and Mike is a local, so we were on friendly terms, and I got invited to a cookout, to feed me since I fed them over the course of a lot of shows. It was fun. Seriously, while I can't stand FOROSOCO, their style of FOlk ROck SOul and COuntry, they are wicked decent guys. Yes, I AM a direct link to Kevin Bacon, b*tches.

The other is Shemekia Copeland, and getting grabbed into a hug for a hello, and then her grinding her boobs in my face in a sort of forced motorboat, and her laughing all the while. This was back in like 2000, and she had a lot of family traveling with her, and boy howdy did her uncles and cousins give me the stink eye after that. And she just cackled.

Got to know Julie Strain when she and Kevin were living in NoHo, but that was sort of a friend of a friend sort of thing, since I visited a shop where a friend worked, and Julie was a regular and hilarious. Very grounded and witty, and very aware of her public persona, and she was such a girly-girl geek inside that it made for a lot of fun conversations.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Yes, I AM a direct link to Kevin Bacon, b*tches.


By responding to you, I am now two degrees away from Kevin Bacon. Can I get a moderator to notarize this post for me?
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw Arnold Schwarzenegger walk by less than a block away once.
 
iambichop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damon Gough aka Badly Drawn Boy.

1st North American Tour.

At the Detroit show talked my way onto the tour bus and traveled with the band to Chicago.

Photographed extensively.

When Badly Drawn Boy appeared on the David Lettermen Show the following year, both Damon and the drummer wore shirts that I had silkscreened for them.

Each subsequent tour North America I would hook up with the band in Detroit and then travel with them to the next few tours dates.

Really nice guy as well the rest of the band.

Fun fact: Badly Drawn Boy tour manager was Steve McGuire - the bass player for Dr, and the Medics (Spirit IN The Sky)
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: I was at a business conference once and Zig Ziglar was there to inspire us to even greater heights of productivity.  A couple hours later I was in the bathroom and he stepped up to the urinal next to me. I told him it was a good talk (as far as motivational nonsense goes). He said 'thanks'.  Neither one of us offered to shake the other's hand (or anything else).

I should probably get out more if that was the first thing I thought of.


I got to spend some time with Zig and 'The Redhead' one weekend...and while motivational speaking can be a hokey profession, Zig seemed to walk the talk.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mother was an advertising account executive in the 1960s. One time, years after she had left that job, we went to the Georgia Emmy awards for some reason. I was in college. She goes up to a local news anchor she had hired back in her advertising days for voice work and some promotional live appearances and introduces me. As he's shaking my hand, she says, "this is my son. He remembers your early television work." The guy managed a weird smile and recoiled rapidly. He had been the host of a local kid's show.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was about 15 years ago. I was walking back from lunch in the skyway in downtown Minneapolis and spotted Brian Setzer and his wife sitting at a table outside a Jamba Juice. I just waved and said "hi" when I walked past, as they looked like they didn't want to be bothered. His wife is from MN and they were living here at the time.
 
Lamberts Ho Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Met Sally Ride once. She was on our board of directors and getting a tour of our new building.  I stepped out of my office and there's Sally Ride with our VP.  Said hi, a little small talk about what I was working on.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once saw Gloria Estefan topless.
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having worked in the Hospitality industry all my life I have a few... One of the more memorable ones:
I Had gotten off a long shift and we're sitting at the bar having a cocktail... Having a nice conversation with the man next to me... We are talking music, my favorite groups, and I looked at him and exclaim you know, you look a lot like G E Smith. His reply "That's a good thing, because I am G E Smith"
We ended up talking for an hour or so, mostly him sharing about all the great musicians he got to play with on Saturday night live.

I also had Chuck Findlay as a regular during his stent on the St. Louis Cardinals... He tried to be a regular guy and relate to us, but his stories were always about exotic things like fishing on a boat off Maui... He would always exclaim "you know what I mean", no Chuck we have no idea.
 
uberalice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ran into Kieth Urban at a Time Jumpers show at Third and Lindlsey in Nashville a few years back.Or rather, he ran into me. I was outside having a smoke before the show started and went to go back inside and this guy bumps into me as we were opening the door. He apologized profusely, "No worries" I say and he holds the door for me. I thought hmmm, that guy looks familiar. Only later, when I see a lot of people stopping by his table to say hello does it dawn on me who he is.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
January 2006, I was in a group of 12 Comm majors on our college's first attempt at a tour of the business of film, marketing, and news in Los Angeles. We were entering the WB studios for our tour and through the security gate next to our van is Chris Rock, probably there for Everybody Hates Chris. We all compl freak out, and he just kind of smiles and laughs and goes on.

The new professor who has just come to our school from working in Hollywood acts humiliated and shakes his head at us breaking the star-encounter protocol he had taught us.

/That professor is now in jail for unspeakable crimes, but that's another story.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ray Charles stepped on my foot.

I was the emcee who introduced Ray's emcee (the old R&B acts have their own emcees), and as I returned backstage Ray was passing by on his way to the stage with his entourage, and stepped on my foot. He turned briefly in my direction, gave me The Patented Ray Charles Smile, and said "sorry, young man, I shoulda (pause) seen you there!"

Hilarity all around.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My family isn't really good heeding "Private Party" signs or velvet ropes. Because of this, my dad met Nat King Cole, my uncle had a drink with James Taylor and Carly Simon when they were together, and I had a fun evening with Jay-Z at the 40 40. Oh, one of my drinking buddies is in the stage hand union and worked for a long time on Law & Order. He brought Dennis Farina into the bar one evening. Quite a nice guy.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, I've met several Georgia Governors (the first time I was a kid on a school tour of the state Capitol and Lester Maddox came through and shook our hands). I've met four U.S. Transportation Secretaries (Mineta*, Peña, Slater, and LaHood). I've known a few published Georgia authors because my parents were friends of thiers.

*I saw him one other time in the cafeteria in the old DOT HQ and asked if we should all shout "NORM!" I was told, "No. Don't do that."
 
rik_everglade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw Grandpa Jones play near Holiday Valley NY, and The Stevens Family. I went to the lav, stood at the urinal, and Grandpa Jones goes to the other urinal! How cool is that? He started his business, turned to look at me... I looked at him, we nodded in unison, and turned away to look at the wall.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in Spring of '04, I moved from Fargo, ND to Vegas, NV.  I was playing poker downtown one night, and a guy came up to me and my friend and asked if we wanted to be extras in a movie.  We asked what movie.  The answer...Miss Congeniality 2.  In unison we both answered, "Naw, thanks though." ;)
 
rtshrubber [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once almost hit John Mellencamp with a shopping  cart at the grocery. I was too busy chatting with my spouse to watch where I was going.
 
Supadope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I frequently post on the same website where comedian Bo Burnham posts.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another "when i worked at the airrport" story:

Background, for a number of years i worked ground-crew at a medium sized executive airport. Our airport had been closed to airliners for decades, exec jets & small GA aircraft only, but we were very close to downtown, so celebrities often came through our airport.

One time Joe Montana came into town & his limo had gone to the wrong airport. He wasnt interested in waiting around for it, so we were going to give him a ride in the courtesy van that we usually use to take pilots to their hotels or whatnot.
Everybody on the field was excited that Joe Montana was passing thru, except me, im not into sports, i honestly had no idea who he was... Hanna Montannas dad maybe?

So of course it was my day to run the courtesy van & they sent me to pick him up and when i saw his face, and that iconic smile i recognize him instantly.

"Hey! you're the guy from that nintendo game!!"

I'll bet he gets that all the time.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I walked past Dick Vitale once.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've met Weird Al post concert, mainly by paying for a Meet and Greet package during the "Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour".  Told him his music got me through the dark times of high school, and he said he was happy to have helped and that I'd make it through.  I almost cried.

/that's it, that's the story
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a few brushes, but, this one is the silliest. There used to be a Perdue restaurant on Queens Blvd., in Rego Park, Queens. I went in with my friend and her parents. (This was probably in the early '80s.) You grab a tray and move along the line to the front. Frank Perdue was standing right in front of me, like any other customer. I asked for his autograph and he obliged. It's lost now, but the memory lasts a lifetime, apparently.

I also shared an elevator (more than once) with LL Cool J. He had an office (or went to an office) in my building in the garment district of NYC. Since he worked on the 2nd floor, it was always a brief encounter.

I also used to run into Ric Ocasek. Once in the late '80s, somewhere in the east village, with Paulina. Then, sometime in the early 2000s. He was walking his Lhasa Apso by Union Square Park. My ex and I both started singing, not that loudly, a Cars song. Not even the same song. Well, Ric must have heard because he turned our way and kind of snickered. Then, I saw him again in the mid-2000s not too far from Union Square. I was leaving a chocolate and wine party and there he was on the sidewalk.

In the same week, I saw two NBC comedy icons. They were both walking north of Union Square. (See a pattern?) First, it was Ted Danson. Then, later that week, it was Wayne Knight (Newman).

I used to see Susan Sarandon in Union Square a few times.

Then, there was the time my friend and I were walking from Gramercy Park. We ended up walking behind Bill Clinton and his "entourage." As he would walk past places, people would peer out and ooh and ahh. It was pretty funny. This was around 2007.

And, finally, I was working at my bar in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. One night Steve Buscemi came in. The following night, it was Mick Jagger.

There's more stories, but that's good enough.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flying out of DC, I've sat next to Bob Dole, and been on planes with Ralph Nader, John Glenn, Chuck Colson and Pat Buchanan. Dole was the only friendly one in the bunch.

I've had a lot of celeb sightings in New York, and met performers after shows including Josh Groban and Kenny Loggins. I've met guitarists like Chet Atkins, Jerry Reed and (played with) Tommy Emmanuel.

But the strangest celeb encounter....

I was hanging out in NYC with an old Army buddy, and saw Les Paul at the Iridium (still playing at 91). After the show, we're walking around NYC, and he says, 'Ya wanna meet Joe Franklin?' After first going 'Who?', and getting an explanation, I realized he wasn't just a Billy Crystal character on SNL (and also wasn't dead).

10 minutes later, at 10pm on a weeknight, we're walking down a 2nd floor corridor on 47th Street, and come to an unmarked door. My buddy knocks, and we hear a faint 'come in' from behind.

We open the door to a wall of stacked books and sheet music, following a narrow maze between the stacks, expecting them to collapse any second. At the of the maze, instead of a hoarder's dead body, we meet the real Joe Franklin. It was a bit weird.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was a guitarist in a metal band in NYC in the late 80s and early 90s and bumped into lots of famous musicians in clubs around the city in those years. But the best brush with famous I have? My bosses wife's mother was close friends with Buzz Aldrin, so my bosses wife grew up with Buzz as a kind of adopted uncle.

When my boss and his wife got married in NYC about 12 years ago, Buzz gave away my bosses wife as her father had died years before. My wife, my girlfriend at the time, got to dance with Buzz at the reception. The guy is amazing to talk to, very down to earth, very humble and hearing about going to moon directly from him was just an incredible experience.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stood in line for the bathroom next to Alex Chilton prior to a show. He was pleasant, a wry sense of humor and appeared very unhealthy. No Sex tour, so likely 1986.

Used to work in a football stadium in San Antonio. Left our offices thru the back door to take a walk.  Didn't know that several of the Spurs were working out there that day and nearly bumped into David Robinson. He's pretty damn tall, but what was so cute was he was holding the hand of son, who was about 3 at the time. David's arm stretched all the way down and David Jr. had his arm way up high. We all smile and nodded and David looked like (as graciously as possible, I add) he wanted to be anywhere but next to a guy who had just popped out of an office he likely didn't know was there.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: January 2006, I was in a group of 12 Comm majors on our college's first attempt at a tour of the business of film, marketing, and news in Los Angeles. We were entering the WB studios for our tour and through the security gate next to our van is Chris Rock, probably there for Everybody Hates Chris. We all compl freak out, and he just kind of smiles and laughs and goes on.

The new professor who has just come to our school from working in Hollywood acts humiliated and shakes his head at us breaking the star-encounter protocol he had taught us.

/That professor is now in jail for unspeakable crimes, but that's another story.


Same trip (Remember it's Jan 2006): We're at the early rounds of entering for the Golden Globes and get to walk down the red carpet. When we get inside we're near some guy named "Colin Firth." All the girls in our group know him from "Love Actually" and all the guys in our group know him from the girls telling us he was in "Love Actually."

Four years later when he wins the Oscar for "The King's Speech," I tell that story and end it with "So me and him are totally buds."

Driving away from it we saw Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart standing on a streetcorner with a suit they had just picked up from the cleaners.

/Also, a group of confused Japanese tourists saw our group walking down the red carpet and some cheered and at least one flashbulb went off.
//It's funny to think that we're still in someone's album of star encounters somewhere.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ron MacLean used to come into the the gas station I worked at all the time.  He'd make small talk with us and tip whoever was working the car wash and I always wanted to say "Thank you, Mr. Cherry!" but he was so nice that I never had the guts.
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One more quick story...

I was  chef At a brewpub/venue. Dave Nelson, formerly of new writers of the purple Sage, I was playing that night I really wanted to see the show but I was sick as a dog. I got my wife and her friend into the show and went home to sleep.
About 2 AM I heard people in my living room and I got up, through all my bathrobe and went out to see what was up... Dave Nelson, and a few of his band members were smoking Doobies with my wife and her friends... Needless to say I did not partake because I didn't want to get them all sick, but I Did get to meet and talk with Dave Nelson... Even remembered meeting me years ago when I was roadie with a band open for the new riders.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Willie Nelson - plane and airport baggage claim in San Francisco
2. Mel and Pam Tillis - next door neighbor was a room mate with Pam in college
3. Elton John - Checkout line in pet store in Atlanta
4. Micheal Stipe - sat next to me at 10,000 maniacs concert at the Fox in Atlanta.
5. Robert Smith and other band members at 99x studios for an intimate acoustic concert with Q&A in Atlanta
6. Frank Stallone - I was his bartender in Murfreesboro TN (he had to explain to me who he was)
7. Bob Weir - he plowed into my wife while turning a corner while jogging in Memphis... offered us tickets to show
8. Pat Sajak - at Service Merchandise while he was just the weatherman at WSMV in Nashville
9. The Outfield (band) - they all came into the bar my date and I were at in Huntsvillle after their civic center show. They invited us up to their block of rooms to get high and hang out so we went.
10. Todd Rundgren - Room mates girlfriend was related and we had dinner with him.
11. Bill and Brian Murray - Was visiting a friend in Huntsville who had just purchased a bar with her husband. Evidently the brothers owned one or two establishments close to the bar. They were there for business and came into wish them well. Brian was really nice and sat and talked with us. Bill was on the phone the whole time.

There is a few more because my brother worked in Nashville as a sound guy in the 80's.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I'm locally famous.  Kinda.

They made a commercial for a local beer store about 10 years ago, and I'm in it.  They still play it from time to time.

Can't imagine it gets much more Fark than that:  being in a beer store commercial.  The beer store in question
 
chewie37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Several random brushes with fame over the years.  Sat next to Kenny Rogers (MLB pitcher, not singer) and his daughter on a flight years ago.  Also met MLB pitcher Mike Flanagan way back when I was in my teens.  My Dad (literally) bumped in to George Foreman at a casino in Las Vegas one time.  Very nice guy, pleasantries were exchanged.  Dad was really star struck.  I knew who he was, but all I could think was 'wow, what a large man.'

Most memorable one for me was back in the early '80's.  I tagged along with a high school friend on his annual family trip to the Florida Keys.  He kept bugging his Dad about going to visit uncle Ted.

Me being the typical snotty teenager was thinking 'great, we get to go visit crusty uncle Ted in the retirement home.  Bet it's depressing and everything will smell like old people.'

So instead (of course) we roll up on a really, really nice house.  And the maid answers the door.  Now I'm thinking 'eh, uncle Ted is doing OK for himself.'  We get deeper in to the house and I finally meed uncle Ted.  Oh, BTW, my friend's last name?  Williams...

Yes, I spent the afternoon with Ted Willams.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GratefullyAlive: Having worked in the Hospitality industry all my life I have a few... One of the more memorable ones:
I Had gotten off a long shift and we're sitting at the bar having a cocktail... Having a nice conversation with the man next to me... We are talking music, my favorite groups, and I looked at him and exclaim you know, you look a lot like G E Smith. His reply "That's a good thing, because I am G E Smith"
We ended up talking for an hour or so, mostly him sharing about all the great musicians he got to play with on Saturday night live.

I also had Chuck Findlay as a regular during his stent on the St. Louis Cardinals... He tried to be a regular guy and relate to us, but his stories were always about exotic things like fishing on a boat off Maui... He would always exclaim "you know what I mean", no Chuck we have no idea.


Mrs. Swimo is a lifer in the Hospitality Industry. Between lectures, conventions, corp meetings, meet and greets, corp picnics and the like she has met Payton Manning (I'm lucky she came home), James Gandolfini (had no idea who he was), the Bald Guy from Shark Tank (he copped an attitude because she didn't know who he was; she has very little time for TV); the guy who played The Big Ragu on LaVerne & Shirley, the Football Guy who has a console game cartridge named after him (in real life = major prick) and others. Mrs. Swimo is not easily impressed. she has been around too many multi millionaires for far too long.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
50 or so years ago, a friend of mine and I wrote up a little broadsheet satirical paper and distributed it free. It was terrible since we weren't nearly as funny as we imagined we were. A month or so after we realized this and quit, I got sick enough to have to spend a couple of weeks in the hospital. One evening I woke up and seated beside my hospital bed was Our Fan. He'd heard that I was sick and had come to visit. I didn't know him from Adam. We'd never met before. Never heard from him again. Such is fame, said Keith who is quite a wit.

It was one of the most awkward moments in a life rich in awkward moments.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Paul Anka winked at my wife once in Vegas. She had no idea who he was.
 
chewd
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ive got a few of these:

Yakov Smirnov came thru the airport one night when i was running the fuel desk. He had flown in to speak at some corporate thing. That was done though & he was ready to fly home, but a huge mass of storms had rolled in & closed down the airport. So we were working on finding him a suitable hotel room, and it was not going well.

Yakov was handling it well tho, his whole evening had gone to shiat & he wasnt going home that night like he'd planned, but he was smiling and joking about it. 

My mom had recently made a trip to Branson MO (where Yakov still did regular performances (i think he still does, doesnt he)). And mom had really enjoyed his act, she raved about it, it had been the highlight of her trip.

I mentioned that to him off-hand & he ran out to his plane (in the pouring raiin) to retrieve a publicity photo to sign for my mom.

Helluva nice guy that Yakov.
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A little over 20 years ago Rick Pitino literally walked into me coming out Santarpio's in East Boston as I was walking in.  He had walked out of the door and turned right slightly and wasn't looking where he was going.  I didn't recognize him until he turned around afterwards and gave me a dirty look.  Jackass.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Weird Al" Yankovic - Lame Claim to Fame
Youtube o3vBvlT1i_k


Met Weird Al at a post-show meet-and-greet that my friend won tickets to. I have a photo and everything.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In order:

Waved to Steve Harvey at San Jose In'l airport.

Had a bunch of dudes in suits come into the Papa John's I was a manager at who looked around & left. A few minutes later the Jersey Mike's mgr came over & gushed about George W. Bush coming in & ordering sammiches.

Met Aaron Watson before he made it big, at CW Scooters in Lawton, OK. Still got the keychain bottle opener I bought but the autograph has long since worn off. Met Stoney LaRue the next weekend, but he's kept on the downlow rather than going big.

In 2018 I got off work & discovered my homeless camp had been ransacked by SS, $50 worth of food, ice, & my cooler destroyed beyond repair because my bridge was a possible evac route for Drump. Had to sit in my truck til 12a and he drove by in an escorted limo & he took off to clean up after TPD left to pick up my 1/2 full trash bag they strew across a nature path & shake out my milsurp sleeping pad & sleeping bag. Farking Republican pansy.
 
Mad Morf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've got 3.
Living in Miami will do that to ya.

First, I had a close encounter with Edward James Olmos, in an empty airport terminal corridor at 6:30am...a smile and wave kinda thing.

Second, running up a set of stairs at a bank in Bayside Miami, I plowed (or ploughed) head-first into Merlin Olsen and we both almost went rolling down the stairs.

Third, the Harrier scenes from the movie "True Lies" were filmed from the office I worked in, and for almost two months Arnold Schwarzenegger was in and out of our offices daily, when he wasn't sitting in the mock-up harrier cockpit, dangling from a crane over the side of the building across the street, chomping on a stogie between scenes. We used to watch him through a telescope that was set up in one of our spare offices.  We all got 4 free tickets to a pre-release showing of the movie.
 
Displayed 50 of 92 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.