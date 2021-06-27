 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Do people truly have fewer friends today, or are we preferring to focus on quality rather than quantity?
73
    •       •       •  
•       •       •

73 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have dozens of acquaintances. I have three friends.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Perhaps the definition of "Friend" has changed considerably since the advent of 'Social Media'?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's difficult to have good friends when people spend all day and night staring at screens?

(Work computer, TV and gaming at home, mobile phone scrolling all the time, etc.)
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good:  I have more friends than social media accounts.
Bad:  Fark is the only social media account I have.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Maybe it's difficult to have good friends when people spend all day and night staring at screens?

(Work computer, TV and gaming at home, mobile phone scrolling all the time, etc.)


Except for the phone part, I did all that in the 80's.
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd love to know what % of those figures are frequent twitch users.
 
cloverock70
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have my significant other, many acquaintances and zero friends.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have two friends I've known since grade school. That's pretty much it. I have a lot of other friends but I don't like any of them.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think that many people overestimate the numbers of what they are calling 'close' friends - I suspect that many of their close friends would be surprised.

"Close friends? Oh sure.  Mike....whatzhisname? On the bowling team?  He's a close friend."
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interconnectivity has made us insular. Where's the "ironic" tag?
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Part of it might be how rootless people (particularly the middle class) are.

You have friends you've made throughout childhood, then you move away to college. You make friends in college, then that ends and you move away to chase grad school or a job. Job ends or you follow your career or you get married, and you move on.

Maybe you're lucky enough to make friends or revive an acquaintance in your thirties, and then your friend moves away.

And after a while, if you're lucky, you live long enough that what acquaintances who might have become friends along the way die on you.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Part of it might be how rootless people (particularly the middle class) are.

You have friends you've made throughout childhood, then you move away to college. You make friends in college, then that ends and you move away to chase grad school or a job. Job ends or you follow your career or you get married, and you move on.


Friends start dating someone and you never see them again.
Friends have kids and you never see them again.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hubris Boy: I have dozens of acquaintances. I have three friends.


Friends in need are Friends indeed.  lolzz

its not how many friends you have. it's the quality of friends.   those who always want a favor from you are not friends.
those who want you to help pay the liabilities for their dumb assed decisions in life are not friends.

also, friends let you be yourself.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those who have a lot of friends know the worth of each one.  That's why California has a "don't sell my info" law.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: Interconnectivity has made us insular. Where's the "ironic" tag?


yep
technology means kids are on their xboxes instead of hanging out with and getting to know their friends in the real world.

the advertisers prefer the former.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it still corny to say my wife ismy best friend? I know the haters are gonna hate, but that's what happens when you marry before you know (and appreciate) yourself.

Now if you don't mind, I'm going to go play with my best friend's boobs.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fear the Clam: Chthonic Echoes: Part of it might be how rootless people (particularly the middle class) are.

You have friends you've made throughout childhood, then you move away to college. You make friends in college, then that ends and you move away to chase grad school or a job. Job ends or you follow your career or you get married, and you move on.

Friends start dating someone and you never see them again.
Friends have kids and you never see them again.


good

you've lost nothing.  you've gained your free time.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: Is it still corny to say my wife ismy best friend? I know the haters are gonna hate, but that's what happens when you marry before you know (and appreciate) yourself.

Now if you don't mind, I'm going to go play with my best friend's boobs.


if guys would focus less on fukin and more on a real relationship, then more would be able to say they married their best friend.

and fewer divorces.

thank mass media advertising for that.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cloverock70: I have my significant other, many acquaintances and zero friends.


Fark is your friend.  ((::
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have fewer friends because friends are made of people and people, largely, suck.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I have two friends I've known since grade school. That's pretty much it. I have a lot of other friends but I don't like any of them.



Murca
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My friends live in my computer.
 
gestug
‘’ 1 hour ago  

potierrh: Good:  I have more friends than social media accounts.
Bad:  Fark is the only social media account I have.


I thought Fark was a news service. Have I been mislead?
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Linux_Yes: Fear the Clam: Chthonic Echoes: Part of it might be how rootless people (particularly the middle class) are.

You have friends you've made throughout childhood, then you move away to college. You make friends in college, then that ends and you move away to chase grad school or a job. Job ends or you follow your career or you get married, and you move on.

Friends start dating someone and you never see them again.
Friends have kids and you never see them again.

good

you've lost nothing.  you've gained your free time.


"I'm alone, but I'm happy, dammit! Look at all of my _________."

/Model trains.
//Painted miniatures.
///Tropical fish.
////Completed sudokus.
//Knitting.
//Cats.
//Guns.
//Vintage computers.
//Carnival glass.
//Swords.
//Tasteful pornography.
//Alcohol.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Maybe you're lucky enough to make friends or revive an acquaintance in your thirties, and then your friend moves away.


After seeing all my friends move away and / or get married and have kids, I made a real, new friend again months ago.

They told me over the weekend that they're probably moving out of Tel Aviv within a year because rent is too expensive.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
For me it depends on what our definition of close is. If we're talking going to have a beer and bullshiat for a while, then sure I have plenty. If we're talking I need help getting to a doctors appointment or something like that a lot fewer. If it's somebody who will let me crash on their couch for a while, I have fewer still.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Part of it might be how rootless people (particularly the middle class) are.


Hasn't that always been the case?

Still, I am empathetic. I made a lot of friends in college in Boston. Now, almost twenty years later, they live all over the world. Even if I'd ever want to leave Israel and go back to Boston, I would not know anyone there anymore.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The older I get the more guarded I become around others I meet to make sure I don't slip up or say something stupid.  I've found this makes it hard to make new "friends".  My closest friends are those I made prior to my 30s.  Almost everybody I've met since then have been cordial acquaintances.

This is all somebody else's fault.
 
Fast Moon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Perhaps the definition of "Friend" has changed considerably since the advent of 'Social Media'?


I tend to define "friend" as "a person I would seek to interact with outside of the context where I normally interact with them (school, work, game, etc) and the desire is mutual."  Or, otherwise, "if they are no longer available in the context in which we normally interact (graduation, moving, changing jobs, etc), I would make the effort to keep in touch with them."

I get along well with a large number of people, but there are very, very few of them who would fall into the above categories.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There are no strangers, just Cousins/Friends I haven't met yet.
 
jimjays
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I once read that a man is fortunate to have one true friend in life. I had hundreds of "friends" in HS and as a young adult. But I figure I've had two true friends that we would always be there for each other under any circumstances and at any cost, lasted for decades. Was real tight with a woman for several years as a young adult, but that went bad when it became evident she was always motivated by making me her husband and I meant it when I said I wouldn't be doing that.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Part of it might be how rootless people (particularly the middle class) are.


You sound like a home towner
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
too many confuse coworkers for friends

you have no time to cultivate meaningful relationships. your betters see to it. you barely have time to buy ass wipe paper on the weekends.
 
Gramma
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I have dogs.
 
splelps
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
subby is making excuses for not having friends
 
Corvus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Actually subby the article is about "close friends" not friends so it is actually the opposite of what you are spinning.

I would say I have more friends now then I used to but less "close friends".
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: Chthonic Echoes: Part of it might be how rootless people (particularly the middle class) are.

You sound like a home towner


Haha no. I didn't even have the luxury of growing up in one place.

Not nearly as bad as a lot of people have it, but three interstate moves in three years feels disruptive when you're a kid.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You have exactly 30 seconds to get off my lawn with your bullshiat story.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Because I'm not in school anymore and don't want to voluntarily spend time with co-workers?

Because my kids make friends with other kids but when I meet their parents I don't want to be THEIR friend?

Because social media allows us to be "close enough" without needing a face to face conversation to connect?

Because of an inherent distrust of newcomers into any established social group, no matter how friendly the overture?

I like a number of my co-workers and we have shared interests, but we rarely, if ever have time to get together without interference. I tried inviting a couple of them over for drinks, food, and cards when my wife and kids went out of town for a weekend rather spontaneously. One got caught up at work, and the other had existing plans. That was months ago, and we haven't had another opportunity.

I'm going to be sad when nobody comes to my birthday party. Maybe I should just invite FARK.
 
Salted Metal Honey [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Linux_Yes: Fear the Clam: Chthonic Echoes: Part of it might be how rootless people (particularly the middle class) are.

You have friends you've made throughout childhood, then you move away to college. You make friends in college, then that ends and you move away to chase grad school or a job. Job ends or you follow your career or you get married, and you move on.

Friends start dating someone and you never see them again.
Friends have kids and you never see them again.

good

you've lost nothing.  you've gained your free time.

"I'm alone, but I'm happy, dammit! Look at all of my _________."

/Model trains.
//Painted miniatures.
///Tropical fish.
////Completed sudokus.
//Knitting.
//Cats.
//Guns.
//Vintage computers.
//Carnival glass.
//Swords.
//Tasteful pornography.
//Alcohol.


Damn... I need to get out more... I can speak to four of those examples.
 
cendojr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Part of it might be how rootless people (particularly the middle class) are.

You have friends you've made throughout childhood, then you move away to college. You make friends in college, then that ends and you move away to chase grad school or a job. Job ends or you follow your career or you get married, and you move on.

Maybe you're lucky enough to make friends or revive an acquaintance in your thirties, and then your friend moves away.

And after a while, if you're lucky, you live long enough that what acquaintances who might have become friends along the way die on you.


100% this.  Mrs. Cendojr and I don't live where either of us are from, have no ties to where we live from before we moved, and oh yeah we're Democrats in a really red area who don't wantto be friends with people who think we're inherently evil.  We've each got like 2 local friends and one or two solid, non-family friends who are in other states.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
*shrug* Internet's making the social circle larger than it used to be. Rather than venting to a close friend, one rants to a crowd on social media. The support system's just different.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Hasn't that always been the case?


Not really. The middle class, up to my parents' age anyway, were able to own homes and work the same job/career chain until retirement, and continue to live in that home for another 20-30 years or so.

From Gen-X onward, most of us have never really had a chance to set down roots at all, having to chase jobs (not careers) that we know won't value us beyond the short term, and on average are making the same (often far less) than our parents did at equivalent age.

/  I have plenty of local acquaintances, but no local friends. My friends are all trapped in various other communities, mired under their own wage-slave-like stories.
 
synithium
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Perhaps it's because people spend a lot of their time just putting their ass out on full display, and the only people gonna stick through that are the ride-or-dies.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I am a rock. I am an island.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Salted Metal Honey: Chthonic Echoes: Linux_Yes: Fear the Clam: Chthonic Echoes: Part of it might be how rootless people (particularly the middle class) are.

You have friends you've made throughout childhood, then you move away to college. You make friends in college, then that ends and you move away to chase grad school or a job. Job ends or you follow your career or you get married, and you move on.

Friends start dating someone and you never see them again.
Friends have kids and you never see them again.

good

you've lost nothing.  you've gained your free time.

"I'm alone, but I'm happy, dammit! Look at all of my _________."

/Model trains.
//Painted miniatures.
///Tropical fish.
////Completed sudokus.
//Knitting.
//Cats.
//Guns.
//Vintage computers.
//Carnival glass.
//Swords.
//Tasteful pornography.
//Alcohol.

Damn... I need to get out more... I can speak to four of those examples.


Me too. Five if distasteful still counts.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I keep all of my potential friends acquaintance-zoned.  I just don't have the time or inclination to put into a friend relationship.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They're either a non-compatible blood type or tend to disappear after I ask.
 
gregario
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've always been a trendsetter, I've never had any friends.

/yay for me......
 
