(BBC-US)   If you find classified military documents at a bus stop, do you call: A) The Ministry Of Defence, B) The Police, or C) The BBC?   (bbc.com) divider line
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Rarely has a collection of lost documents covered such a wide range of important areas. This is a major embarrassment for the Ministry of Defence, which is currently carrying out a detailed investigation into how the papers came to be lying on a street corner, in the rain, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.'

The papers weren't left on a street corner. They were given directly to someone affiliated with the BBC.
Pretty sure most news organizations learned a few things about protecting sources after the Reality Winner debacle. Or at least one would hope so.

Plus, this is barely sensitive information. It's just a gamed assessment.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sell them to the Russians?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Sell them to the Russians?


Can we sell them the most boring, stupid ones we can find?
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Make that: "...a former employee reported the loss..."
 
