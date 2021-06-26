 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   Phone calls from within the rubble of Champlain Towers South   (local10.com) divider line
8
    More: Sad, Real estate, Family, Week-day names, Jake Samuelson's grandparents, Apartment, English-language films, living room, Landline  
•       •       •

201 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jun 2021 at 4:05 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ManifestDestiny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's not at all creepy. Not one bit. Nope.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's a Twilight Zone episode.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Not clicking that.
 
sforce
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So a scumbag spoofing caller ID?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yellow Pages 'Let your fingers do the walking' 1982 TV Commercial
Youtube vrqGooKNNi0
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sforce: So a scumbag spoofing caller ID?


My dad was dead a year when I got a scammer call from his number. Just a remote coincidence, most of them come from my same prefix.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sixteen calls since the collapse, but they stopped by Saturday.  I legitimately hope it was a damaged phone glitching from damage and diailing the last number.
 
ghost_who_walks [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sforce: So a scumbag spoofing caller ID?


Probably just a short circuit somewhere, a handset speed dial button or callback.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.